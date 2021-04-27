Check out the Central Illinois Conference All-Conference football selections

Cook was unanimous selection at running back, Chapman at defensive lineman and Miller at defensive back. Cook ran for 717 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games this season and was also a first-team selection at linebacker. In five games, Chapman had 21 tackles, including a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. Along with being the a first-team selection as the Bulldogs' quarterback, Miller had three interceptions, including a pick-6, at defensive back.