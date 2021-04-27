 Skip to main content
Check out the Central Illinois Conference All-Conference football selections
breaking

Check out the Central Illinois Conference All-Conference football selections

Denim Cook and Chord Miller

St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller (12) hands off to Denim Cook (21). Miller and Cook were unanimous first-team CIC All-Conference selections. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Check out all the pregame festivities.

DECATUR -- St. Teresa football teammates Denim Cook, Justice Chapman and Chord Miller were all unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference All-Conference selections, the CIC announced on Monday. 

Cook was unanimous selection at running back, Chapman at defensive lineman and Miller at defensive back. Cook ran for 717 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games this season and was also a first-team selection at linebacker. In five games, Chapman had 21 tackles, including a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. Along with being the a first-team selection as the Bulldogs' quarterback, Miller had three interceptions, including a pick-6, at defensive back.  

Chord Miller

St. Teresa's Chord Miler (12) was a first-team CIC All-Conference selection as a quarterback and defensive back. 

Joining Cook as a unanimous selection at running back was Tuscola's Grant Hardwick. Other unanimous first-team selections were Central A&M's Jarrett Robertson (defensive lineman), Tuscola's Michael Calderon (offensive lineman) and Hans Goodman (defensive line) and Meridian's Lucas Clapp (punter). 

In total, nine first-team positions were filled by players from the 6-0 Bulldogs, including Jackson Arnold (offensive lineman), Miller (quarterback, defensive back), Cook (running back, linebacker), Chapman (defensive line), Will Jameson (defensive line), Zeke Lewis (linebacker) and Brycen Hendrix (defensive back). 

James Paradee

Central A&M's James Paradee (5) runs with the ball against Meridian.

Central A&M players filled five first-team positions, including Robertson (defensive and offensive lineman), Lane Whitney (offensive lineman), and James Paradee (athlete, defensive back). 

Here are the complete lists of first-team, second-team and honorable mention selections: 

FIRST TEAM

OL Michael Calderon, Tuscola, Sr.; OL Jackson Arnold, St. Teresa, Sr.; OL Brayden Closs, Warrensburg, Sr.; OL Jarrett Robertson, Central A&M, Jr.; OL Cordell Workman, Clinton, Sr.; OL Lane Whitney, Central A&M, Jr.; WR Jackson Cook, Warrensburg, Sr.; WR Lucas Clapp, Meridian, Jr.; WR Ty Brachbill, Shelbyville, So.; QB Chord Miller, St. Teresa, Sr.; RB Denim Cook, St. Teresa, Jr.;  RB Grant Hardwick, Tuscola, Sr.; Athlete James Paradee, Central A&M, Jr.; DL Hans Goodman, Tuscola, Sr.; DL Justice Chapman, St. Teresa, Jr.; DL Jarrett Robertson, Central A&M, Jr.; DL Will Jameson, St. Teresa, Sr.; LB Zeke Lewis, St. Teresa, Sr.; LB Patrick Pierce, Tuscola, Jr.; LB Denim Cook, St. Teresa, Jr.; LB Brayden Closs, Warrensburg, Sr.; DB Chord Miller, St. Teresa, Sr.; DB James Boyd, Tuscola, Sr.; James Paradee, Central A&M, Jr.; DB Brycen Hendrix, St. Teresa, So.; P Lucas Clapp, Meridian, Jr.; K Aiden Beachy, Tuscola, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

OL Tyler Woods, St. Teresa, Sr.; OL Sam Sweeney, St. Teresa, Sr.; OL Haven Hatfield, Tuscola, Jr.; OL Sam Buchholz, Warrensburg, Jr.; OL Christian Stiner, Central A&M, Jr.; WR Rope Hatfield, Shelbyville, Jr.; WR Zakhi Hayes, St. Teresa, Jr.; WR Tre Spence, St. Teresa, Jr.; QB Max Beyers, Shelbyville, Jr.; RB Brody Barnes, Central A&M, So.; RB Graham Meisenhelter, Meridian, Jr.; Athlete Peyton Armstrong, Tuscola, Jr.; DL Michael Martini, St. Teresa, Sr.; DL Kole Renfro, Meridian, Sr.; DL Lane Whitney, Central A&M, Jr.; DL Caleb Atten, Clinton, Jr.; LB Luke VanderBurgh, Sullivan, Sr.; LB Tyler Walker, Tuscola, Sr.; LB Joey Fiore, Warrensburg, Sr.; LB Brody Barnes, Central A&M, So.; DB Parker Hopkins, Warrensburg, Sr.; DB Max Beyers, Shelbyville, Jr.; DB Ty Brachbill, Shelbyville, So. ; DB Tyriq Cole, St. Teresa, Jr.; P Caleb Woods, Central A&M, Jr.; K Seppe Vitale, Shelbyville, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

OL Kole Renfro, Meridian, Sr.; OL Isaac Webb, Clinton, So.; WR Nathan Koester, Tuscola, Sr.; WR Grant Meisenhelter, Meridian, Jr.; QB Drew Hurelbrink, Meridian, Jr.; RB Zeke Hickman, Clinton, Sr.; Athlete Brycen Hendrix, St. Teresa, So.; DL Isaac Webb, Clinton, So.; LB Chance Baldwin, Clinton, Sr.; LB Jacob Daniels, Central A&M, Sr.; LB Rope Hatfield, Shelbyville, Jr.; LB Lucas Clapp, Meridian, Jr.; LB Grant Meisenhelter, Meridian, Jr.; DB Nathan Koester, Tuscola, Sr.; DB Dalton Nichols, Central A&M, Jr.; DB Mathis Westbrooks, Clinton, Jr.; P Joe Brummer, St. Teresa, So.; K Jarrett Robertson, Central A&M, Jr.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Tags

