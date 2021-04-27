 Skip to main content
Check out the final Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll of the season
agate breaking

Here are the 2021 final rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (6)(6-0)691
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(6-0)642
3. Naperville Central(5-1)544
4. Gurnee Warren(6-0)455
5. Hinsdale Central(6-0)398
6. Marist(4-2)373
7. Brother Rice(4-2)22NR
8. Maine South(5-1)206
9. Barrington(6-0)18T10
10. Edwardsville(4-2)117

Others receiving votes: Huntley 2, South Elgin 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, O'Fallon 1,

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3)(4-2)711
2. Wheaton North(5-1)676
3. Machesney Park Harlem (3)(6-0)645
4. St. Charles North (2)(4-1)597
5. Prospect(5-1)543
6. Wheaton Warrenville South(4-2)372
7. Batavia(4-2)334
8. Phillips(4-1)238
9. Willowbrook(5-1)189
10. Lincoln Way West(4-1)810

Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (5)(4-0)751
2. East St. Louis (2)(5-1)732
3. Crete-Monee(6-0)593
4. Antioch(6-0)584
5. Lake Forest (1)(6-0)545
6. Peoria Central(5-1)367
7. Simeon(3-0)266
8. Rock Island(4-2)22T10
9. Vernon Hills(5-0)19NR
10. Providence(4-2)5NR

Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Kaneland 3, Washington 2, East Moline United 1, Normal West 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(7)(6-0)781
2. St. Rita (1)(6-1)702
3. Joliet Catholic(6-0)673
4. Rockford Boylan(4-0)564
5. Sycamore(6-0)466
6. Sterling(5-1)385
7. Marion(5-0)297
8. Hillcrest(5-1)288
9. LaSalle-Peru(5-0)16NR
10. Mascoutah(5-1)8NR

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 3, St. Viator 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (6)(5-1)691
2. Richmond-Burton (1)(6-0)642
3. St. Francis(6-0)543
4. Effingham(5-0)514
5. Coal City(4-1)405
6. Genoa-Kingston(3-0)366
7. IC Catholic(3-1)297
8. Fairbury Prairie Central(4-1)219
9. Mt. Zion(4-1)12T10
10. Benton(5-1)9T10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Williamsville (7)(6-0)881
2. Princeton (2)(6-0)822
3. Wilmington(5-0)703
4. Monticello(6-0)664
5. Mt. Carmel(6-0)546
6. Fairfield(5-0)457
7. Tolono Unity(5-0)368
8. Byron(4-2)225
9. Farmington(4-0)1510
10. Eureka(3-1)109

Others receiving votes: Robinson 4, North Boone 3.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (6)(4-2)731
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)(5-1)722
3. St. Teresa (1)(6-0)683
4. Clifton Central(6-0)554
5. Rockridge(6-0)476
6. Breese Mater Dei(4-1)395
7. Fieldcrest(4-0)327
8. Sterling Newman(3-1)268
9. Nashville(4-1)199
10. Downs Tri-Valley(3-1)610

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 3.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (5)(4-1)791
(tie) Aquin (3)(6-0)792
3. Central A&M(6-0)624
4. Fulton(4-1)573
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)(5-1)566
6. Greenfield-Northwestern (1)(6-0)545
7. Galena(4-1)298
8. Winchester West Central(5-1)25NR
9. Cumberland(6-0)209
10. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(4-2)810

Others receiving votes: Princeville 7, Concord (Triopia) 5, Camp Point Central 5, LeRoy 4, Arcola 3, Cambridge 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.

