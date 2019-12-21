Check out the 2019 Herald & Review All-Macon County Football Team

First team

OFFENSE

QB -- Deyon Jackson, Sr., MacArthur

Jackson piloted the Generals' offense and provided an air and ground attack as he ran for 1,123 yards on 129 and 18 touchdowns and threw for 1,497 yards on 94-for-166 passing attempts and 12 touchdowns. The Generals returned to the postseason for a third consecutive year, a first for a Decatur public school.

QB -- Wade Jostes, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth

Accuracy was the name of the game for Jostes in his first year at starting quarterback for the Trojans. He completed 67 percent of his passes (going 124-for-185 for 2,017 yards) and throw just three interceptions against 16 touchdowns. Jostes also added eight touchdowns on the ground.

RB -- Makail Stanley, Sr., Argenta-Oreana

Stanley led the Bombers both offensively and defensively last season. His 1,913 total rushing yards, good for second-most in the area, on 165 carries gave him an astounding average of 11.6 yards per carry. He also ran in 28 scores. His 90 tackles and 8 sacks with 9 tackles for loss led the team and had opposing teams fearing him.

RB -- Denim Cook, Sr., St. Teresa