Check out the 2019 Herald & Review All-Macon County Football Team

First team
OFFENSE
QB -- Deyon Jackson, Sr., MacArthur
Jackson piloted the Generals' offense and provided an air and ground attack as he ran for 1,123 yards on 129 and 18 touchdowns and threw for 1,497 yards on 94-for-166 passing attempts and 12 touchdowns. The Generals returned to the postseason for a third consecutive year, a first for a Decatur public school.
QB -- Wade Jostes, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
Accuracy was the name of the game for Jostes in his first year at starting quarterback for the Trojans. He completed 67 percent of his passes (going 124-for-185 for 2,017 yards) and throw just three interceptions against 16 touchdowns. Jostes also added eight touchdowns on the ground.
RB -- Makail Stanley, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
Stanley led the Bombers both offensively and defensively last season. His 1,913 total rushing yards, good for second-most in the area, on 165 carries gave him an astounding average of 11.6 yards per carry. He also ran in 28 scores. His 90 tackles and 8 sacks with 9 tackles for loss led the team and had opposing teams fearing him.
RB -- Denim Cook, Sr., St. Teresa
Cook, the Macon County Player of the Year and unanimous first team Central Illinois Conference selection, led the H&R area as a sophomore with 2,017 yards on 245 carries and 28 touchdowns. On defense he was just as intimidating with 96 tackles, 12 for a loss, and two sacks at linebacker.
RB -- Sage Davis, Sr., Mount Zion
Davis was an Apollo Conference first-team selection on both sides of the ball and will be suiting up for the University of Minnesota-Mankato next season as a running back. He was the Braves' workhorse last season rushing for 1,465 yards on 203 carries and had 18 rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side, Davis had 11 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
WR -- Christian Keyhea, So., Mount Zion
Keyhea developed into an important Braves' weapon in his sophomore season with 734 yards on 30 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns. He also added an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
OL -- Peyton Moreau, Sr., Mount Zion
As a left tackle, Moreau protected Braves quarterback Ashton Summers' blind side and his line play was key to the strong Braves offense. He was a unanimous first-team Apollo Conference selection for both is offensive and defensive line play. On defense he recorded 54 total tackles, including four for a loss.
OL -- Garrett Marshall, Sr., Mount Zion
Marshall was a rock on the offensive line for the Braves as he started at center all season. He joined fellow lineman Peyton Moreau as a unanimous Apollo first-team selection on the offensive line.
OL -- Jackson Hogan, Sr. Teresa
Hogan was critical piece of the offensive line that protected a Bulldogs offense that ran for 2,992 yards and passed for 2,210. He was also a Central Illinois Conference first-team selection on the offensive line.
OL -- Jacob Brown, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
Brown was the Bombers' top offensive lineman this season and helped paved way for an offense that rushed for over 3,600 yards.
OL -- Ant Campbell, Maroa-Forsyth
Campbell played was a big part in protecting Wade Jostes' blindside at left tackle and was very active in pulling in the Trojans' screen pass game.
K -- Jonathan Oliger, Jr., Mount Zion
Oliger, also an Macon County first team soccer selection, took up football for the first time this season. He was a first-team all-conference Apollo Conference selection and was good on 42-of-47 extra point attempts.
DEFENSE
DL -- Adam Maxwell, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham
Maxwell lined up at nose tackle for the Cardinals and was one of the best defensive lineman in the area with 66 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, and two forced fumbles. He was also a Central Illinois Conference first-team selection.
DL -- Chad Deaton, Jr., Mount Zion
Deaton was a vocal leader for the Braves and an all-around beast on the defensive line. He had 70 tackles, 34 of them solo and 10 for a loss of yards. He also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
DL -- Dominco Sassano, Sr., St. Teresa
Sassano was a regularly seen breaking through offensives lines to sack a quarterback or runner. He had 17 tackles for a loss and 47 total tackles and six sacks.
DL -- Stone Sowa, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth
Sowa would lineup with the Trojan's best offensive lineman and his speed and aggression would often get the best of them. He had 63 tackles, including 11 tackles for a loss, and four sacks.
LB -- Jeffery Wells, Sr., MacArthur
There was no one that could deliver a harder hit than the Generals' Wells last season. The Southern Illinois University commit had 69 tackles with four interceptions. He was also a threat a running back with 341 yards and four touchdowns.
LB -- Egan Bender, Sr., Mount Zion
A Braves' captain, Bender led the team in tackles with a phenomenal 145 tackles (67 solo and 78 assisted). He was also a first-team Apollo Conference selection.
LB -- Michael Less, Sr., St. Teresa
Less, a first team Central Illinois Conference selection, was an important piece of the Bulldogs' receiving attack with 542 yards and nine touchdowns. At linebacker, Less had 46 tackles, including six for a loss, and three interceptions.
LB -- Aiden Riser, Fr., Maroa-Forsyth
Riser, the only freshman on the All-Macon County first team, made a huge impact in his first year with the Trojans. He had 87 tackles that included nine for a loss. He had five games this season with 10 or more tackles.
DB -- AJ Lawson, Sr., MacArthur
Lawson will be continuing his football career next season for the University of Iowa and he pulled in two interceptions last season. On offense, Lawson had 681 yards receiving and seven touchdowns as a key weapon for Deyon Jackson.
DB -- Ben Gilbert, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
Gilbert's incredible speed makes him one of the top all-around players in the county. He had 297 yards rushing and 662 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns. On defense, he was called upon to defend opponents' top receiver and had 41 tackles.
DB -- Joey Staab, Sr., St. Teresa
As a defensive back, Staab had six interceptions and 42 total tackles. He was just as effective on offense with 1,417 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.
P -- Jackson Nightingale, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth
The Trojan's did punt too often but when they did, Nightingale made the most of it. Averaging 40 yards per punt over his 22 punts, he pined teams inside the 20-yard line seven times.
Second team
OFFENSE
QB -- Ashton Summers, Jr., Mount Zion
Summers took a huge step in his production this season with 1,944 yards passing and 22 touchdowns.
QB -- Josh Williams, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
Williams's running game outpaced his passing this season as he ran for 1,550 yards on 121 carries for a 12.8 yards per carry average. He also scored 27 touchdowns.
QB -- Brylan Phillips, So., Eisenhower
Phillips led a surging Panthers' offense that was very young last season where he threw for 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns.
RB -- Cade Culp, So., Maroa-Forsyth
Culp took advantage of his opportunities in the Trojans' offense with 622 yards rushing on 61 carries and 13 touchdowns.
RB -- Bryson Boes, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
Boes was a hard-to-tackle back for the Trojans who went for 754 yards on 93 carries and 12 touchdowns.
WR -- Karon Shelly, So., Eisenhower
Shelly will be a top Central State 8 weapons for years to come as the freshman had a break out year with 743 yards receiving on 37 catches and 10 touchdowns.
WR -- Jacob Bryles, Sr., St. Teresa
In the Bulldogs' two quarterback system, Bryles found success with 544 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.
TE -- Caleb Patton, Jr., Eisenhower
Patton, the Panthers' tall tight end, was an important passing weapon with 53 catches for 592 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
OL -- Ryne Buttz, So., Mount Zion
Buttz was a key piece to the Braves offensive line that had an undefeated regular season. He was a second-team Apollo Conference selection.
OL -- Jackson Arnold, St. Teresa
Arnold was a Central Illinois Conference second-team pick and had 11.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
K -- Hayden Sheehan, Sr., St. Teresa
Sheehan averaged 45.4 yards per kickoff this season with a long kick of 60 yards.
DEFENSE
DL -- Reid Fitzpatrick, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
Fitzpatrick was solid on the d-line for the Trojans this year with 43 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss. He also sacked the quarterback five times.
DL -- Johnny Luttrell, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
Luttrell's aggressive and fast play led to 60 tackles, seven for a loss, two recovered fumbles and two sacks.
DL — Will Jameson, Jr., St. Teresa
Jameson was able to get through the opposing line often, recording 10 tackles for a loss (38 total tackles) and four sacks.
DL -- Latrell Phillips, Sr., MacArthur
Phillips has been key to the Generals's defense for a while and this year was not different as he recorded 39 total tackles.
LB -- Malachi Thomas, Sr., MacArthur
Another hard-hitter on the Generals' linebacker corp, Thomas had 11 solo tackles in Week 2 against Jacksonville.
LB -- Tanner Hetz, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth
Hetz brought experience as a three-year starter and production to the Trojans' defense with 60 tackles and an interception.
DB -- Lukas Eagle, Sr., Mount Zion
Eagle was a Apollo Conference second-team selection and at defensive back he has 29 solo tackles and 43 total.
DB -- Jayse Booker, Sr., Mount Zion
Booker was s two-way starter for the Braves and an Apollo Conference second-team selection. He recorded 46 total tackles and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
DB -- Drew London, Jr., Mount Zion
London was a multi-talented weapon for the Braves this season. London had 52 total tackles as a defensive back and caught 32 passes for 475 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver.
DB -- Chord Miller, Jr., St. Teresa
Miller split time at quarterback with Jack Hogan his season and, on defense, recorded 29 tackles and four interceptions as a d-back. He was a CIC first-team selection.
DB — Ja'Kez Jones, Sr., MacArthur
Jones patrolled the Generals' secondary and had 47 tackles and an interception last season.
P -- Lucas Clapp, So., Meridian
Clapp was named to the CIC second-team and he averaged 36 yards per punt his season with a long of 63 yards.
Honorable mention
Landon Albert, Jr., DB, Maroa-Forsyth; Bryson Bartels, Jr., DB, Mount Zion; Cameron Calhoun, Jr., RB, Sangamon Valley; Kemari Carr, Sr., G/DT, MacArthur; Malachi Carson, Sr., DB, Eisenhower; A.J. Cherry, Jr., DB, St. Teresa; Jackson Cook, Jr., WR/DB, Warrensburg-Latham; Coby Crafton, Jr., RB, LSA;
Nick Finley, Sr., OL, Sangamon Valley; Xavier Goetz, Sr., WR, Maroa-Forsyth; Drew Hicks, Sr., WR, Maroa-Forsyth; Jack Hogan, Sr., QB, St. Teresa; Will Jameson, Jr., DL, St. Teresa; Jacob Jones, Sr., QB/DB, Meridian; Jalen Jones, Sr., DB, LSA; Zeke Lewis, Jr., LB, St. Teresa; Eric Livingstone, Sr., MacArthur;
Cody Marsh, Sr., DB, Maroa-Forsyth; Braden Mathews, Jr., QB, Warrensburg-Latham; Graham Meisenhelter, So., RB/LB, Meridian; Grant Meisenhelter, So., LB, Meridian; Kole Renfro, Jr., DL, Meridian; Christian Scott, Jr., DB, Meridian; Aiden Seider, Sr., MLB, Eisenhower; Aaron Sheumaker, Sr., OL, Meridian;
Omarion Slaw, Jr., WR, MacArthur; Shane Smith, Sr., OL, Meridian; Braxton Ulrey, Sr., WR/DB, Argenta-Oreana; Amari Walker, Sr., T, MacArthur; Carson Williams, So., MacArthur; Courtel Williams, Sr., WR/P, MacArthur; Devrion Young, Jr., DL, Argenta-Oreana; Jashaun Young, Sr., DT/FB, MacArthur