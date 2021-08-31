 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate breaking

Check out the Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll after Week 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Gurnee Warren (7)(1-0)791
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(1-0)722
3. Chicago (Marist)(1-0)623
4. Naperville Central(1-0)527
5. Maine South(1-0)494
6. Naperville Neuqua Valley(1-0)356
7. Glenbard West(1-0)30T10
8. Bolingbrook(1-0)12NR
9. O'Fallon(1-0)10NR
10. Homewood-Flossmoor(1-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4)(1-0)825
2. Loyola (4)(1-0)802
3. Brother Rice (1)(1-0)773
4. Wheaton North(1-0)534
5. St. Charles North(1-0)496
6. Chicago (St. Rita)(0-1)441
7. Batavia(1-0)407
8. Prospect(1-0)188
(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South(1-0)1810
10. Hersey(1-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (10)(1-0)1001
2. Crete-Monee(0-1)732
3. Washington(1-0)673
4. Lake Forest(1-0)614
5. Rockford Boylan(1-0)605
6. Kankakee(1-0)518
7. Springfield(1-0)4010
8. Crystal Lake Central(1-0)17NR
9. Lemont(1-0)15NR
(tie) Oak Lawn Richards(1-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 13, Chicago (Simeon) 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Lisle (Benet) 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (8)(1-0)891
2. Rochester (1)(1-0)792
3. Peoria(1-0)723
4. Providence(1-0)565
5. Sterling(1-0)526
6. Oak Park (Fenwick)(1-0)3710
7. MacArthur(1-0)27T7
8. Marion(1-0)22T7
9. Sycamore(0-1)184
10. Mascoutah(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Aurora (Marmion) 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (9)(1-0)991
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin(1)(1-0)902
3. Richmond-Burton(1-0)774
4. Quincy Notre Dame(1-0)685
5. Genoa-Kingston(1-0)477
6. St. Francis(0-1)423
7. Chicago (Phillips)(0-1)416
8. Mt. Zion(1-0)37T10
9. Coal City(0-1)168
10. Murphysboro(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Woodstock Marian 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (6)(1-0)861
2. Princeton (3)(1-0)754
3. Monticello(1-0)683
4. Tolono Unity(1-0)50T5
5. Williamsville(0-1)492
6. Byron(1-0)397
7. Farmington(1-0)35T5
8. Nashville(1-0)318
9. Montini(0-1)1710
(tie) Mt. Carmel(1-0)179

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. St. Teresa (7)(1-0)871
2. Maroa-Forsyth(1-0)754
3. IC Catholic (2)(1-0)707
4. Breese Mater Dei(1-0)60T6
5. Sterling Newman(1-0)51T6
6. Downs Tri-Valley(1-0)369
7. Bishop McNamara(0-1)303
(tie) Bismarck-Henning(1-0)30NR
9. Rockridge(0-1)272
10. Pana(1-0)8NR

Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Central A&M (2)(1-0)811
(tie) Lena-Winslow (7)(1-0)812
3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(1-0)614
4. Fulton(1-0)537
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)(1-0)536
6. Tuscola(1-0)34NR
7. Forreston(1-0)33T9
8. Cumberland(1-0)258
9. Aurora Christian(1-0)13NR
(tie) Camp Point Central(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.

Week 1 football scores from around Central Illinois
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Making of the scout team QB

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News