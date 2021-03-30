Check out the Week 2 Associated Press Football Top 10 poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
CLASS 8A
School W-L Pts
1. Loyola (7) (2-0) 88
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (2-0) 83
3. Marist (2-0) 72
4. Glenbard West (2-0) 62
5. Naperville Central (2-0) 48
6. Brother Rice (1-1) 38
7. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 30
8. Edwardsville (2-0) 28
9. Maine South (2-0) 17
10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Barrington 5, Fremd 5, Oswego 2, Huntley 1.
CLASS 7A
School W-L Pts
1. Batavia (9) (2-0) 90
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-1) 75
(tie) Nazareth (1-0) 69
3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 69
5. DeKalb (1-0) 53
6. Hononegah (2-0) 36
7. Phillips (0-0) 30
8. St. Charles North (1-1) 25
9. Normal Community (1-0) 16
10. Willowbrook (2-0) 15
¶ Others receiving votes: Hersey 12, Prospect 3, Libertyville 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1.
CLASS 6A
School W-L Pts
1. East St. Louis (9) (2-0) 90
2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 81
3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 70
4. Rock Island (2-0) 43
5. Simeon (1-0) 40
6. Peoria Central (1-1) 38
7. Crete-Monee (2-0) 37
8. Antioch (2-0) 35
9. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 26
10. Lake Forest (2-0) 17
Others receiving votes: Providence 6, Washington 4, Lemont 3, Deerfield 3, Galesburg 1, Kaneland 1.
CLASS 5A
School W-L Pts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (10) (2-0) 109
2. St. Rita (1-1) 93
3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-0) 92
4. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 73
5. Sterling (2-0) 63
6. Hillcrest (2-0) 48
7. Mascoutah (2-0) 43
8. Sycamore (2-0) 26
9. Marion (2-0) 23
10. St. Viator (2-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Montini 7, Metamora 6, Morris 6, Kankakee 6, Cahokia 1, MacArthur 1.
CLASS 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Rochester (9) (2-0) 99
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (2-0) 91
3. Effingham (2-0) 73
4. Coal City (2-0) 71
5. St. Francis (2-0) 64
6. Stillman Valley (1-0) 39
7. Benton (2-0) 30
8. Mount Zion (2-0) 29
9. IC Catholic (1-1) 25
10. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 7
(tie) Wheaton Academy (1-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4, Marengo 4, Kewanee 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Breese Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 1.
CLASS 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Williamsville (9) (2-0) 99
2. Byron (1-0) 84
3. Princeton (1) (2-0) 81
4. Wilmington (2-0) 68
5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) 60
6. Monticello (2-0) 50
7. Eureka (2-0) 40
8. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 31
9. Fairfield (2-0) 21
10. Tolono Unity (1-0) 8
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4, Carlinville 2, Farmington 1, North-Mac 1.
CLASS 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (2-0) 87
2. Quincy Notre Dame (7) (2-0) 86
3. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 80
4. St. Teresa (2-0) 75
5. Fieldcrest (2-0) 49
6. Nashville (2-0) 46
7. Sterling Newman (1-0) 43
8. Clifton Central (1) (2-0) 37
9. Rockridge (2-0) 26
10. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 5
(tie) Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 5
Others receiving votes: Pana 4, Watseka 4, St. Edward 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.
CLASS 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-1) 91
2. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (2-0) 86
3. Aquin (1) (2-0) 85
4. Central A&M (2-0) 62
5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 56
6. Fulton (1-0) 43
7. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 42
(tie) Morrison (1-1) 34
9. Carrollton (1-0) 20
10. Athens (1-1) 10
Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7, Fithian Oakwood 6, Aurora Christian 3, Mendon Unity 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, LeRoy 1.