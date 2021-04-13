Check out the Week 4 Associated Press Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (7)
|(4-0)
|79
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(4-0)
|73
|2
|3. Marist
|(3-1)
|56
|4
|4. Naperville Central
|(4-0)
|54
|T5
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(4-0)
|39
|T5
|6. Maine South
|(4-0)
|34
|7
|7. Glenbard West
|(2-0)
|30
|3
|8. O'Fallon
|(2-0)
|27
|NR
|9. Edwardsville
|(3-1)
|20
|9
|10. Hinsdale Central
|(4-0)
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8)
|(3-1)
|89
|2
|2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1)
|(3-1)
|75
|8
|3. Prospect
|(4-0)
|61
|10
|4. Nazareth
|(2-1)
|60
|3
|5. Batavia
|(3-1)
|52
|1
|(tie) Phillips
|(2-0)
|52
|6
|7. St. Charles North
|(3-1)
|30
|9
|8. Machesney Park Harlem
|(4-0)
|29
|NR
|9. Wheaton North
|(3-1)
|26
|4
|10. DeKalb
|(2-1)
|6
|5
Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (7)
|(2-0)
|77
|2
|2. East St. Louis
|(3-1)
|72
|1
|3. Crete-Monee
|(4-0)
|61
|4
|4. Antioch (1)
|(4-0)
|52
|6
|5. Simeon
|(2-0)
|48
|5
|6. Rock Island
|(3-1)
|39
|3
|7. Peoria Central
|(3-1)
|28
|7
|8. Lake Forest
|(4-0)
|26
|9
|9. Washington
|(4-0)
|19
|NR
|10. Kaneland
|(3-1)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(9)
|(4-0)
|99
|1
|2. St. Rita (1)
|(3-1)
|86
|2
|3. Joliet Catholic
|(4-0)
|80
|3
|4. Rockford Boylan
|(4-0)
|71
|4
|5. Sterling
|(4-0)
|63
|T5
|6. Sycamore
|(4-0)
|45
|7
|7. Marion
|(4-0)
|34
|8
|8. Triad
|(4-0)
|24
|9
|9. Hillcrest
|(3-1)
|20
|T5
|10. St. Viator
|(3-0)
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (5)
|(3-1)
|77
|1
|2. Richmond-Burton (3)
|(4-0)
|75
|2
|3. St. Francis
|(4-0)
|60
|5
|4. Effingham
|(3-0)
|57
|3
|5. Benton
|(4-0)
|41
|7
|6. Genoa-Kingston
|(3-0)
|36
|8
|7. Coal City
|(3-1)
|33
|4
|8. Mt. Zion
|(3-0)
|26
|9
|9. IC Catholic
|(2-1)
|19
|10
|10. Stillman Valley
|(2-1)
|7
|6
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Marengo 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (7)
|(4-0)
|96
|1
|2. Princeton (2)
|(4-0)
|88
|2
|3. Wilmington (1)
|(4-0)
|84
|3
|4. Monticello
|(4-0)
|68
|4
|5. Byron
|(3-1)
|60
|5
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(4-0)
|51
|6
|7. Fairfield
|(4-0)
|40
|7
|8. Tolono Unity
|(3-0)
|33
|8
|9. Eureka
|(3-1)
|18
|9
|10. Farmington
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood-Brimfield 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (2)
|(4-0)
|80
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame (6)
|(3-1)
|77
|4
|3. Breese Mater Dei
|(4-0)
|73
|2
|4. Decatur St. Teresa
|(4-0)
|68
|3
|5. Fieldcrest
|(4-0)
|49
|5
|6. Sterling Newman
|(3-0)
|48
|6
|7. Clifton Central (1)
|(4-0)
|40
|7
|8. Rockridge
|(4-0)
|25
|8
|9. Nashville
|(2-1)
|12
|10
|10. Watseka
|(4-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning 5, Downs Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, Momence 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (8)
|(2-1)
|90
|1
|2. Aquin (2)
|(4-0)
|80
|2
|3. Fulton
|(3-0)
|71
|4
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(4-0)
|68
|3
|5. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(4-0)
|60
|5
|6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(3-1)
|51
|6
|7. Athens
|(3-1)
|40
|9
|8. Galena
|(4-0)
|22
|NR
|9. Princeville
|(4-0)
|13
|NR
|10. Cumberland
|(3-0)
|10
|NR
|(tie) Concord (Triopia)
|(3-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Arcola 9, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, Cambridge 1.