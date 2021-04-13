 Skip to main content
Check out the Week 4 Associated Press Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
Maroa-Forsyth Football

Maroa-Forsyth football was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press Illinois High School Football Poll. 

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (7)(4-0)791
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(4-0)732
3. Marist(3-1)564
4. Naperville Central(4-0)54T5
5. Gurnee Warren(4-0)39T5
6. Maine South(4-0)347
7. Glenbard West(2-0)303
8. O'Fallon(2-0)27NR
9. Edwardsville(3-1)209
10. Hinsdale Central(4-0)108

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8)(3-1)892
2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1)(3-1)758
3. Prospect(4-0)6110
4. Nazareth(2-1)603
5. Batavia(3-1)521
(tie) Phillips(2-0)526
7. St. Charles North(3-1)309
8. Machesney Park Harlem(4-0)29NR
9. Wheaton North(3-1)264
10. DeKalb(2-1)65

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (7)(2-0)772
2. East St. Louis(3-1)721
3. Crete-Monee(4-0)614
4. Antioch (1)(4-0)526
5. Simeon(2-0)485
6. Rock Island(3-1)393
7. Peoria Central(3-1)287
8. Lake Forest(4-0)269
9. Washington(4-0)19NR
10. Kaneland(3-1)6NR

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(9)(4-0)991
2. St. Rita (1)(3-1)862
3. Joliet Catholic(4-0)803
4. Rockford Boylan(4-0)714
5. Sterling(4-0)63T5
6. Sycamore(4-0)457
7. Marion(4-0)348
8. Triad(4-0)249
9. Hillcrest(3-1)20T5
10. St. Viator(3-0)1810

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (5)(3-1)771
2. Richmond-Burton (3)(4-0)752
3. St. Francis(4-0)605
4. Effingham(3-0)573
5. Benton(4-0)417
6. Genoa-Kingston(3-0)368
7. Coal City(3-1)334
8. Mt. Zion(3-0)269
9. IC Catholic(2-1)1910
10. Stillman Valley(2-1)76

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Marengo 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Williamsville (7)(4-0)961
2. Princeton (2)(4-0)882
3. Wilmington (1)(4-0)843
4. Monticello(4-0)684
5. Byron(3-1)605
6. Mt. Carmel(4-0)516
7. Fairfield(4-0)407
8. Tolono Unity(3-0)338
9. Eureka(3-1)189
10. Farmington(2-0)10NR

Others receiving votes: Elmwood-Brimfield 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2)(4-0)801
2. Quincy Notre Dame (6)(3-1)774
3. Breese Mater Dei(4-0)732
4. Decatur St. Teresa(4-0)683
5. Fieldcrest(4-0)495
6. Sterling Newman(3-0)486
7. Clifton Central (1)(4-0)407
8. Rockridge(4-0)258
9. Nashville(2-1)1210
10. Watseka(4-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning 5, Downs Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, Momence 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (8)(2-1)901
2. Aquin (2)(4-0)802
3. Fulton(3-0)714
4. Moweaqua Central A&M(4-0)683
5. Greenfield-Northwestern(4-0)605
6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)(3-1)516
7. Athens(3-1)409
8. Galena(4-0)22NR
9. Princeville(4-0)13NR
10. Cumberland(3-0)10NR
(tie) Concord (Triopia)(3-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Arcola 9, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, Cambridge 1.

