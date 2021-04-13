Check out the Week 4 Illinois High School Football Coaches Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according a group of Illinois football coaches:
ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACHES POLL WEEK 4
CLASS 1A
1. Aquin Catholic (Freeport) 108 (10)
2. Lena-Winslow (Lena) 94 (2)
3. Central A & M (Moweaqua) 88
4. Fulton 68
5. Princeville 57
6. Wethersfield/Annawan (Kewanee) 54
7. Athens 37
8. Toledo-Cumberland 36
9. Galena 30
10. Greenfield/Northwestern 24
Also receiving votes: Arcola
CLASS 2A
1. Maroa-Forsyth (Maroa) 111 (6)
2. St. Teresa (Decatur) 109 (5)
3. Newman Central Catholic (Sterling) 97 (1)
4. Clifton Central (Clifton) 76
5. Fieldcrest (Minonk) 53
6. Nashville 50
7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41
8. Watseka 24
9. Rockridge 19
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Gibson City) 17
Also receiving votes: Pana, Tuscola
CLASS 3A
1. Williamsville 117 (9)
2. Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy) 94 (1)
3. Princeton 93 (2)
4. Mater Dei (Breese) 76
5. Wilmington 69
6. Monticello 56
7. Mt. Carmel 33
8. Benton 28
9. Byron 28
10. Fairfield 22
CLASS 4A
1. Richmond-Burton (Richmond) 96 (9)
2. St. Francis (Wheaton) 90 (1)
3. Effingham 77
4. IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst) 70
5. Bishop McNamara (Kankakee) 56
6. Coal City 38
7. Marengo 35
8. Genoa-Kingston (Genoa) 22
9. Tolono Unity (Tolono) 22
10. Stillman Valley 19
CLASS 5A
1. St. Rita (Chicago) 90 (4)
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 85 (5)
3. Joliet Catholic (Joliet) 82 (1)
4. Rochester 69
5. Sterling 53
6. Boylan Catholic (Rockford) 34
7. Hillcrest (Country Club Hills) 28
8. Sycamore 28
9. Montini Catholic (Lombard) 21
10. Kankakee 18
Also receiving votes: Mount Zion
CLASS 6A
1. Antioch 61 (3)
2. East St. Louis 54 (2)
3. Cary-Grove (Cary) 53
4. Crete-Monee (Crete) 53 (1)
5. Lake Forest 47 (1)
6. Peoria 19
7. Rock Island 14
8. Glenwood (Chatham) 10
9. Kaneland (Maple Park) 10
10. Vernon Hills 10
CLASS 7A
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Chicago) 126 (9)
2. Wheaton-Warrenville South (Wheaton) 86 (1)
3. Batavia 67 (1)
4. Phillips (Chicago) 66 (1)
5. Prospect (Mt. Prospect) 64 (1)
6. Wheaton North 51
7. Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park) 50
8. St. Charles North 48
9. Lincoln-Way West 33
10. Willowbrook (Villa Park) 26
CLASS 8A
1. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort) 111 (7)
2. Loyola Academy (Wilmette) 109 (3)
3. Warren Township (Gurnee) 91 (1)
4. Marist (Chicago) 75
5. Naperville Central 53