 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the Week 4 Illinois High School Football Coaches Poll
0 comments

Check out the Week 4 Illinois High School Football Coaches Poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Maroa-Forsyth

The Maroa-Forsyth football team was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll. 

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according a group of Illinois football coaches: 

ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACHES POLL WEEK 4

CLASS 1A

1. Aquin Catholic (Freeport) 108 (10)

2. Lena-Winslow (Lena) 94 (2)

3. Central A & M (Moweaqua) 88

4. Fulton 68

5. Princeville 57

6. Wethersfield/Annawan (Kewanee) 54

7. Athens 37

8. Toledo-Cumberland 36

9. Galena 30

10. Greenfield/Northwestern 24

Also receiving votes: Arcola

CLASS 2A

1. Maroa-Forsyth (Maroa) 111 (6)

2. St. Teresa (Decatur) 109 (5)

3. Newman Central Catholic (Sterling) 97 (1)

4. Clifton Central (Clifton) 76

5. Fieldcrest (Minonk) 53

6. Nashville 50

7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41

8. Watseka 24 

9. Rockridge 19

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Gibson City) 17

Also receiving votes: Pana, Tuscola

CLASS 3A

1. Williamsville 117 (9)

2. Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy) 94 (1)

3. Princeton 93 (2)

4. Mater Dei (Breese) 76

5. Wilmington 69

6. Monticello 56

7. Mt. Carmel 33

8. Benton 28

9. Byron 28

10. Fairfield 22

CLASS 4A

1. Richmond-Burton (Richmond) 96 (9)

2. St. Francis (Wheaton) 90 (1)

3. Effingham 77

4. IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst) 70 

5. Bishop McNamara (Kankakee) 56

6. Coal City 38

7. Marengo 35

8. Genoa-Kingston (Genoa) 22 

9. Tolono Unity (Tolono) 22

10. Stillman Valley 19

CLASS 5A

1. St. Rita (Chicago) 90 (4)

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 85 (5)

3. Joliet Catholic (Joliet) 82 (1)

4. Rochester 69

5. Sterling 53

6. Boylan Catholic (Rockford) 34

7. Hillcrest (Country Club Hills) 28

8. Sycamore 28

9. Montini Catholic (Lombard) 21

10. Kankakee 18

Also receiving votes: Mount Zion

CLASS 6A

1. Antioch 61 (3)

2. East St. Louis 54 (2)

3. Cary-Grove (Cary) 53

4. Crete-Monee (Crete) 53 (1)

5. Lake Forest 47 (1) 

6. Peoria 19

7. Rock Island 14

8. Glenwood (Chatham) 10

9. Kaneland (Maple Park) 10

10. Vernon Hills 10

CLASS 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Chicago) 126 (9)

2. Wheaton-Warrenville South (Wheaton) 86 (1)

3. Batavia 67 (1)

4. Phillips (Chicago) 66 (1) 

5. Prospect (Mt. Prospect) 64 (1)

6. Wheaton North 51

7. Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park) 50

8. St. Charles North 48

9. Lincoln-Way West 33

10. Willowbrook (Villa Park) 26

CLASS 8A

1. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort) 111 (7)

2. Loyola Academy (Wilmette) 109 (3)

3. Warren Township (Gurnee) 91 (1)

4. Marist (Chicago) 75

5. Naperville Central 53

6. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn) 48

7. Maine South (Park Ridge) 48

8. Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale) 32

9. Barrington 26

10. Brother Rice (Chicago) 18

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Player profile of Yadier Molina, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten talks about Week 4's top high school football games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News