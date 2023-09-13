Apollo
Team;Overall;Conference
Charleston;3-0;0-0
Mt. Zion;3-0;0-0
Taylorville;3-0;0-0
Mahomet;2-1;0-0
Mattoon;1-2;0-0
Effingham;1-2;0-0
Central Illinois
Team;Overall;Conference
Shelbyville;3-0;0-0
Central A&M;2-1;0-0
Clinton;1-2;0-0
Tuscola;1-2;0-0
Meridian;1-2;0-0
Warrensburg;1-2;0-0
People are also reading…
Central State 8
Team;Overall;Conference
Rochester;3-0;2-0
Chatham Glenwood;3-0;2-0
Springfield SHG;2-1;2-0
Jacksonville;2-1;2-1
Lincoln;2-1;2-1
University High;2-1;2-1
MacArthur;1-2;1-2
Springfield;1-2;1-2
Springfield Lanphier;0-3;0-2
Springfield SE;0-3;0-2
Eisenhower;0-3;0-3
Illini Prairie
Team Overall Conference
Central Catholic;3-0;3-0
St. Joseph-Ogden;3-0;3-0
Tolono Unity;2-1;2-1
Monticello;2-1;1-1
Paxton-B-L;2-1;1-1
Prairie Central;1-2;1-2
Pontiac;1-2;1-2
Rantoul;0-3;0-2
Chillicothe IVC;0-3;0-3
Lincoln Prairie
Team;Overall;Conference
ALAH:3-0;3-0
Sullivan;3-0;3-0
SV/TC;2-1;2-1
Cumberland;2-1;2-1
Argenta;1-2;1-2
Arcola;1-2;1-2
Cerro Gordo;1-2;1-2
Nokomis;1-2;1-2
Villa Grove;1-2;1-2
Tri-County;0-3;0-3
Sangamo
Team;Overall;Conference
Athens;3-0;3-0
Maroa;3-0;3-0
Williamsville;3-0;3-0
Auburn;2-1;2-1
New Berlin;2-1;2-1
Olympia;2-1;2-1
PORTA;0-3;0-3
Pittsfield;0-3;0-3
Pleasant Plains;0-3;0-3
Riverton;0-3;0-3
Week 4 schedule
Apollo
Effingham at Mattoon
Mahomet Seymour at Charleston
Mt. Zion at Taylorville
Central Illinois
Clinton at Central A&M
Tuscola at Shelbyville
Warrensburg-Latham at Macon Meridian
Central State Eight
Chatham Glenwood at Springfield
Decatur MacArthur at Normal University
Jacksonville at Rochester
Springfield Lanphier at Decatur Eisenhower
Springfield Southeast at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at St. Joseph-Ogden
Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Rantoul at Fairbury Prairie Central
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Nokomis at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Tri-County at Arcola
Toledo Cumberland at Villa Grove
Sangamo
Auburn at Athens
Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton
New Berlin at Pittsfield
Pleasant Plains at Petersburg PORTA
Williamsville at Stanford Olympia
South Central
Gillespie at Hillsboro
Litchfield at Greenville
Pana at Virden North Mac
Staunton at Carlinville
Vandalia at Piasa Southwestern
Non-Conference
Decatur St. Teresa at Tolono Unity
Peoria Manual at Lincoln
8-Player Football
Martinsville at Decatur Unity Christian (Thu.)