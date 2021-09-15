Clinton football forfeits Week 4 game with Central A&M following COVID protocol issues

Central A&M principal Charles Brown tweeted on Wednesday that the Raiders would be searching for a new opponent for Friday after hearing from Clinton that they could not play.

"Clinton administrators have informed Central A&M that they are unable to play the varsity game on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols," Brown wrote. "We are working to try and secure a varsity opponent for this Saturday. Information will be shared as soon as possible. If we are unable to find an opponent for Saturday, or if we have to end up playing an away game, Senior Day will be moved to the next home game, Oct. 1 vs. Warrensburg-Latham."