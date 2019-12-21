Congratulations to All-Macon County Player of the Year fan vote winner Sage Davis of Mount Zion

Congratulations to Mount Zion's Sage Davis for getting 587 votes and winning the Herald and Review's All-Macon County Player of the Year fan vote. Davis was the Braves' workhorse back and a huge key to the team's offense and helped lead it to the Class 5A second-round, rushing 203 times for 1,465 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, Davis had 71 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 5 1/2 sacks.