Conn: Brian Hodges built a 'solid' program at MacArthur that broke through for the city's first playoff berth in 1985

Brian Hodges made his mark in Decatur Public School athletics history with three words: “We are solid.”
They’re words that still resonate with players from the 1985 MacArthur football team, which will be among those inducted into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame at Friday’s Eisenhower at MacArthur boys basketball game.
“At first, we were like, 'We are sollid? What in the world?'” said Jad Mason, the quarterback of the 1985 Generals and a 2019 DPS Hall of Fame inductee. “But it worked. It stuck with the team. We used it as a mantra the rest of the year.”
“Solid” fit the teams Hodges coached during his years at MacArthur. The Generals never dominated in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference, but — much like the teams at MacArthur now under Derek Spates — they had a hard-hitting defense no one wanted to play against, and enough talent on offense to make the playoffs and go on a postseason run.
In the 1980s, the playoffs were much tougher to make. MacArthur went 7-2 in 1981 and 6-3 in 1982, didn’t make it. The 1985 team went 6-3 and was fortunate to play a tough schedule that made it the first DPS football team to make the playoffs. The Generals went on to win two playoff games, beating Urbana and Belleville West before falling to Bartonville Limestone 20-13 in the Class 5A semifinals.
Hodges had already made a name for himself as a wrestling coach and a defensive coordinator when he became MacArthur’s head football coach in 1983. An Eisenhower graduate who played football and wrestling, Hodges started teaching at MacArthur immediately after graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 1973. Soon, he was coaching, too. He was the Herald & Review City Wrestling Coach of the Year in 1978 and ‘79, and led some solid defenses during his nine years as a Generals assistant under coach Pete Innis.
Hodges’ early years as MacArthur’s head football coach were tough — 2-7 in each of his first two seasons. But Hodges had planted the seeds. His first act as head coach were to establish a summer weight program — the backbone of any great football program. And he wanted to pass more — especially with the strong-armed Mason entering the program.
“We weren’t good my first two years, but we had a good class and another really good group behind us,” Mason said. “It just took us awhile to gain confidence. Once we got some wins, we built on that.”
The Generals should’ve made it back to the playoffs in 1986 — they went 6-3, but a Champaign teacher’s strike cost them opponents’ wins — but then returned to the playoffs again in 1987, winning another playoff game.
After the 1987 season, Hodges, who had taught at MacArthur since 1973, announced he was leaving the profession to take a job with Fair Haven Nursing Home, then a year later became regional operations director for Christian Homes Inc. — a nonprofit Lincoln-based healthcare organization.
But in 2000, Hodges came back to DPS, becoming the district’s director of human resources in 2000.
“I love this district,” Hodges said in the Herald & Review. “I taught here for 14 years and my two daughters went to school here.”
Dwight Simmons coached with Hodges as an assistant at MacArthur from 1980 to 1986 before taking over as Stephen Decatur’s head coach. in 1987 Though it was a surprise to many when Hodges left coaching in 1987, where Hodges’ career went made sense to Simmons.
“He knew how to put our coaching staff together to let our expertise show in the right areas,” Simmons said. “He had that mentality to be an administrator. He knew how to put things together. It gave the kids stability.”
Hodges later became an assistant superintendent in the district before retiring in 2010. Then he ran for the school board and served on the school board before choosing not to run for re-election in 2018.
One constant in Hodges’ career was his advocacy for students. When he felt the Decatur Public School District’s eligibility rules were unfair, he spoke out. During the 1986 teacher’s strike, Hodges’ main concern was his players — their health returning after time they couldn’t practice and how it affected those athletes planning on playing in college.
When the program needed money for a weight room, he put together a “weight-a-thon” and raised $600. And thrilled as he was when the team made the playoffs in 1985, one of his proudest moments as a coach came in Feb. of 1987 when five of his players signed letters of intent to play football in college, including Jad's brother Ty Mason to Arkansas and Dion Henderson to Southern Illinois.
“He did a good job of not only coaching football, but making you a better person — building good men, not just good players,” Mason said.
