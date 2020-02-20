Conn: Brian Hodges built a 'solid' program at MacArthur that broke through for the city's first playoff berth in 1985

In the 1980s, the playoffs were much tougher to make. MacArthur went 7-2 in 1981 and 6-3 in 1982, didn’t make it. The 1985 team went 6-3 and was fortunate to play a tough schedule that made it the first DPS football team to make the playoffs. The Generals went on to win two playoff games, beating Urbana and Belleville West before falling to Bartonville Limestone 20-13 in the Class 5A semifinals.

Hodges had already made a name for himself as a wrestling coach and a defensive coordinator when he became MacArthur’s head football coach in 1983. An Eisenhower graduate who played football and wrestling, Hodges started teaching at MacArthur immediately after graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 1973. Soon, he was coaching, too. He was the Herald & Review City Wrestling Coach of the Year in 1978 and ‘79, and led some solid defenses during his nine years as a Generals assistant under coach Pete Innis.

Hodges’ early years as MacArthur’s head football coach were tough — 2-7 in each of his first two seasons. But Hodges had planted the seeds. His first act as head coach were to establish a summer weight program — the backbone of any great football program. And he wanted to pass more — especially with the strong-armed Mason entering the program.