Conn: St. Teresa state champs owe debt of gratitude to Bulldogs who came before

As a community, we’ve spent the last week celebrating this year’s St. Teresa football program and its Class 2A state title that capped off an undefeated season.

This Bulldogs team had it all — talent at every position mixed in with a healthy dose of star power up and down the roster mixed with a coaching staff led by the best to ever do it in this area in Mark Ramsey. Anyone who watched St. Teresa’s 29-22 win against Tri-Valley in the championship game saw the talent, but also the likeability — this team had fun playing football.

This was a class St. Teresa fans had been excited about since the group was the Junior Dawgs. But … there aren’t many classes St. Teresa fans aren’t excited about. The program has won at least seven games 36 times in the last 52 years (not counting the shortened COVID season). In seasons the playoffs were held, the Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs nine straight years, in 19 of the last 20, and 28 of the last 31 seasons.

All those numbers say: This state championship doesn’t come without the five decades of excellence that came before it.

It’s easy to pinpoint where the excellence started, and it’s actually a stretch of football that isn’t talked about enough. As hard as it is to believe now, before 1972, St. Teresa was just another program in the area — nothing special.

This year is actually the 50th anniversary. In Dick Munn’s fifth season as coach, in 1972, the Bulldogs went 9-0 for the first undefeated season in St. Teresa history. The next season — the last before the IHSA playoffs and Munn’s final season coaching the Bulldogs — St. Teresa went 10-0.

Ed Boehm took over the following year and the wins didn’t stop. St. Teresa won the first two Class 2A state titles with undefeated 13-0 seasons. When the Bulldogs were finally defeated in the 1976 season, the win streak had reached 47 games — the fourth-longest in any class in state history.

In the following decade, St. Teresa had more success, with a state title in 1979 and second-place finish in 1986, but not the same level of consistency.

When Scott Davis took over the team 1987, the Bulldogs were coming off a second-place run in Class 2A, but he was the seventh coach in 15 years. His first four seasons included no playoff appearances and St. Teresa’s first losing season since 1969.

But Davis gave the Bulldogs the foundation under which the program stands today. The coach with the most wins in Macon County history (236), Davis coached the Bulldogs from 1987 to 2010. After his first four seasons, the next 20 years included 18 playoff appearances and eight trips to the quarterfinals.

Davis’ teams never got past the quarterfinals, but played by different rules than the 2022 Bulldogs — there were only six classes in football until 2001, and the private school multiplier rules were much more harsh between 2005 and 2010, which included some of Davis’ finest teams (2007’s team advanced to the quarterfinals in 4A and the 2008 team was undefeated before a quarterfinals loss in 3A).

The players on St. Teresa teams between 1980 and 2021 are a list of some of the finest athletes to ever put on a football uniform in Macon County — Tom Rayhill, Shane and Shawn Overocker, Clint McLeod, Sean Dunning, Stephen Duncan, Jacardia Wright, Denim Cook … just to name a few.

This column isn’t here to address the private/public school or big school/little school arguments that are so popular. But no matter how you look at it, St. Teresa has a rich tradition of football and a lot of people in the community have chosen to be a part of it.

Coaching stability is huge at the high school level. And while Ramsey, Davis, etc., have been excellent at in-game strategy, that’s not why their teams have won. Football isn’t the only high school sport won in the offseason, but it’s among the most important as far as commitment outside the season. Players at St. Teresa and other top programs lift weights year-round. To have a year-round program, you have to have staff dedicated to it. And it can't just be the head coach.

Once you’re a proven winner, it’s not hard to attract people — families who want their kids to play for a winner and coaches who want to be part of a winner. That’s what St. Teresa has. This year was just a continuation of that. I hope that every St. T player and coach, past and present, celebrated their contribution to this state title.