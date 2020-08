Conn: Those Friday night lights of the football season will shine again 🏈

But thatโ€™s not happening โ€” at least right now. Football, girls volleyball and boys soccer were deemed medium or higher risk sports to COVID-19 by Gov. J.B. Pritzkerโ€™s office and have been moved โ€” for the first time ever โ€” to a spring season and a revamped schedule. The spring season will run from Feb. 15 to May 1.

Everyone has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic differently. Sometimes I have to look at the calendar to remind me not what day it is, but what month. The usual markers of time โ€” and the high school football season is a big one of those for anyone who works in a sports departmentโ€™s life โ€” arenโ€™t here.

A lot of times I donโ€™t even allow myself to think about it โ€” deal with whatโ€™s in front of you. But then I hear from a couple of Maroa-Forsyth fans how good the Trojans are going to be. And I start thinking about the talent St. Teresa has, and Mount Zion, and MacArthur. Football in and around Macon County is always loaded, but itโ€™s never been more loaded than this.