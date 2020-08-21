Conn: Those Friday night lights of the football season will shine again 🏈

This still doesn’t feel real.
This would’ve been the week things really heated up in sports departments all over the state.
Week 1 of the IHSA season was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28. This week, Herald & Review sports reporters Joey Wagner and Matthew Flaten would’ve been scrambling to gather as much information as they could about area teams so they could bring those stories to our readers.
Our reporters are always busy. There isn’t down time in the news industry. Something is always happening.
But there’s something special about the week before football season — an intensity. We, of course, feel it from the coaches and players, but also from our readers. Everyone is optimistic. Everyone is still in the hunt for a state title. We think we know who’s going to be good, which players will stand out, which young team might struggle but show signs of building as the season goes on … but there are always surprises. It’s an exciting time.
But that’s not happening — at least right now. Football, girls volleyball and boys soccer were deemed medium or higher risk sports to COVID-19 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and have been moved — for the first time ever — to a spring season and a revamped schedule. The spring season will run from Feb. 15 to May 1.
Everyone has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic differently. Sometimes I have to look at the calendar to remind me not what day it is, but what month. The usual markers of time — and the high school football season is a big one of those for anyone who works in a sports department’s life — aren’t here.
A lot of times I don’t even allow myself to think about it — deal with what’s in front of you. But then I hear from a couple of Maroa-Forsyth fans how good the Trojans are going to be. And I start thinking about the talent St. Teresa has, and Mount Zion, and MacArthur. Football in and around Macon County is always loaded, but it’s never been more loaded than this.
It’s not just football players and fans suffering. We lost a boys basketball postseason and an entire spring that we’re not getting back. Every sport had offseason workout plans either severely changed, limited or called off completely. Some schools still aren’t playing the sports — golf, cross country, tennis and swimming — that are allowed this fall. I feel for every athlete out there, including my own kids who lost their athletic seasons in the spring and summer.
But high school football is hard to ignore. It’s easier while it’s still hot out and the days are still long. And it's easier knowing there is still a football season coming in spring … we hope.
But as the signs of fall come, and the sun sinks earlier … even people who don’t follow football will notice those Friday night lights that have shined over all our communities in September and October for generations are dark.
We’ll cover high school athletes no matter what sports they’re playing, but we also understand the passion for football. We’ll do what we can to feed that. H&R sports writer Joey Wagner is starting a mailbag — if you have any high school football questions, email him at jwagner@herald-review.com or tweet at him — he’s @mrwagner25 on Twitter.
We’re also launching a project highlighting all of our area football fields — you’ll hear more about that in the coming weeks.
February will be here before we know it. And even though the air will be colder than usual, those Friday night lights will shine again, as bright as ever.
