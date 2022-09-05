 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur-area football standings through Week 2

Apollo Conference

Team;Overall;Conference

Lincoln;2-0;1-0

Mahomet-Seymour;2-0;1-0

Mount Zion;2-0;1-0

Taylorville;1-1;0-0

Effingham;1-1;0-1

Mattoon;0-2;0-1

Charleston;0-2;0-1

Central Illinois Conference

Team;Overall;Conference

St. Teresa;2-0;0-0

Sullivan-Okaw Valley;2-0;0-0

Tuscola;2-0;0-0

Shelbyville;2-0;0-0

Central A&M;2-0;0-0

Warrensburg-Latham;2-0;0-0

Clinton;0-2;0-0

Meridian;0-2;0-0

Central State 8

Team;Overall;Conference 

Chatham Glenwood;2-0;2-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;2-0;2-0

Normal University;2-0;2-0

MacArthur;1-1;1-1

Springfield;1-1;1-1

Jacksonville;1-1;1-1

Rochester;1-1;1-1

Eisenhower;0-2;0-2

Springfield Lanphier;0-2;0-2

Springfield Southeast;0-2;0-2

Illini Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Fairbury Prairie Central;2-0;2-0

Bloomington Central Catholic;2-0;2-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda;2-0;1-0

Monticello;1-1;1-1

St. Joseph-Ogden;1-1;1-1

Tolono Unity;1-1;1-1

Rantoul;0-2;0-1

Chillicothe IVC;0-2;0-2

Pontiac;0-2;0-2

Lincoln Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Villa Grove-Heritage;1-1;0-0

ALAH;1-1;0-0

Tri-County;1-1;0-0

Sangamon Valley/TC;0-2;0-0 

Arcola;0-2;0-0

Argenta-Oreana;0-2;0-0

Cerro Gordo-Bement;0-2;0-0

Cumberland;0-2;0-0

Sangamo

Team;Overall;Conference 

Athens;2-0;2-0

Maroa-Forsyth;2-0;2-0

Stanford Olympia;2-0;2-0

Williamsville;2-0;2-0

New Berlin;1-1;1-1

Auburn;1-1;1-1

PORTA;0-2;0-2

Pittsfield;0-2;0-2

Pleasant Plains;0-2;0-2

Riverton;0-2;0-2

South Central

Vandalia;2-0;2-0 

North Mac;2-0;2-0

Greenville;1-1;1-1

Litchfield;1-1;1-1

Pana;1-1;1-1

Gillespie;1-1;1-1

Hillsboro;1-1;1-1

Southwestern;1-1;1-1

Carlinville;0-2;0-2

Staunton;0-2;0-2

