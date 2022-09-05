Decatur-area football standings through Week 2

Apollo Conference
Team;Overall;Conference
Lincoln;2-0;1-0
Mahomet-Seymour;2-0;1-0
Mount Zion;2-0;1-0
Taylorville;1-1;0-0
Effingham;1-1;0-1
Mattoon;0-2;0-1
Charleston;0-2;0-1
Central Illinois Conference
Team;Overall;Conference
St. Teresa;2-0;0-0
Sullivan-Okaw Valley;2-0;0-0
Tuscola;2-0;0-0
Shelbyville;2-0;0-0
Central A&M;2-0;0-0
Warrensburg-Latham;2-0;0-0
Clinton;0-2;0-0
Meridian;0-2;0-0
Central State 8
Team;Overall;Conference
Chatham Glenwood;2-0;2-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;2-0;2-0
Normal University;2-0;2-0
MacArthur;1-1;1-1
Springfield;1-1;1-1
Jacksonville;1-1;1-1
Rochester;1-1;1-1
Eisenhower;0-2;0-2
Springfield Lanphier;0-2;0-2
Springfield Southeast;0-2;0-2
Illini Prairie
Team;Overall;Conference
Fairbury Prairie Central;2-0;2-0
Bloomington Central Catholic;2-0;2-0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda;2-0;1-0
Monticello;1-1;1-1
St. Joseph-Ogden;1-1;1-1
Tolono Unity;1-1;1-1
Rantoul;0-2;0-1
Chillicothe IVC;0-2;0-2
Pontiac;0-2;0-2
Lincoln Prairie
Team;Overall;Conference
Villa Grove-Heritage;1-1;0-0
ALAH;1-1;0-0
Tri-County;1-1;0-0
Sangamon Valley/TC;0-2;0-0
Arcola;0-2;0-0
Argenta-Oreana;0-2;0-0
Cerro Gordo-Bement;0-2;0-0
Cumberland;0-2;0-0
Sangamo
Team;Overall;Conference
Athens;2-0;2-0
Maroa-Forsyth;2-0;2-0
Stanford Olympia;2-0;2-0
Williamsville;2-0;2-0
New Berlin;1-1;1-1
Auburn;1-1;1-1
PORTA;0-2;0-2
Pittsfield;0-2;0-2
Pleasant Plains;0-2;0-2
Riverton;0-2;0-2
South Central
Vandalia;2-0;2-0
North Mac;2-0;2-0
Greenville;1-1;1-1
Litchfield;1-1;1-1
Pana;1-1;1-1
Gillespie;1-1;1-1
Hillsboro;1-1;1-1
Southwestern;1-1;1-1
Carlinville;0-2;0-2
Staunton;0-2;0-2