Decatur-area football standings through Week 3

Apollo Conference
Team;Overall;Conference
Mahomet-Seymour;3-0;2-0
Lincoln;2-1;1-0
Mount Zion;2-1;1-1
Effingham;2-1;1-1
Mattoon;1-2;1-1
Taylorville;1-2;0-1
Charleston;0-3;0-2
Central Illinois Conference
Team;Overall;Conference
St. Teresa;3-0;1-0
Tuscola;3-0;1-0
Shelbyville;3-0;1-0
Meridian;1-2;1-0
Sullivan-Okaw Valley;2-1;0-1
Recommended for you…
Central A&M;2-1;0-1
Warrensburg-Latham;2-1;0-1
Clinton;0-3;0-1
Central State 8
Team;Overall;Conference
Chatham Glenwood;3-0;3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;3-0;3-0
Normal University;2-1;2-1
MacArthur;2-1;2-1
Jacksonville;2-1;2-1
Springfield;1-1;1-1
Rochester;1-1;1-1
Eisenhower;0-3;0-3
Springfield Lanphier;0-3;0-3
Springfield Southeast;0-3;0-3
Illini Prairie
Team;Overall;Conference
Fairbury Prairie Central;3-0;3-0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda;3-0;2-0
Bloomington Central Catholic;2-1;2-1
Tolono Unity;2-1;2-1
Monticello;2-1;1-1
Pontiac;1-2;1-2
St. Joseph-Ogden;1-2;1-2
Rantoul;0-3;0-2
Chillicothe IVC;0-3;0-3
Lincoln Prairie
Team;Overall;Conference
ALAH;2-1;1-0
Tri-County;2-1;1-0
Arcola;1-2;1-0
Cumberland;1-2;1-0
Villa Grove-Heritage;1-2;0-1
Argenta-Oreana;0-3;0-1
Cerro Gordo-Bement;0-3;0-1
Sangamon Valley/TC;0-3;0-1
Sangamo
Team;Overall;Conference
Athens;3-0;3-0
Maroa-Forsyth;3-0;3-0
Williamsville;3-0;3-0
Stanford Olympia;2-1;2-1
New Berlin;2-1;2-1
Auburn;2-1;2-1
PORTA;0-3;0-3
Pittsfield;0-3;0-3
Pleasant Plains;0-3;0-3
Riverton;0-3;0-3
South Central
North Mac;3-0;3-0
Vandalia;2-1;2-1
Greenville;2-1;2-1
Pana;2-1;2-1
Hillsboro;2-1;2-1
Southwestern;2-1;2-1
Litchfield;1-2;1-2
Gillespie;1-2;1-2
Carlinville;0-3;0-3
Staunton;0-3;0-3
In this Series
Week 3 Rewind: Check out all the Herald & Review's football coverage
-
St. Teresa football bowls over Central A&M with six rushing TDs to win CIC opener
-
Watch now: Jordan Quinn's late score gives Tuscola win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley
-
Photos: St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 7 in Week 3
- 16 updates