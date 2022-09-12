 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur-area football standings through Week 3

From the Week 3 Rewind: Check out all the Herald & Review's football coverage series
Apollo Conference

Team;Overall;Conference

Mahomet-Seymour;3-0;2-0

Lincoln;2-1;1-0

Mount Zion;2-1;1-1

Effingham;2-1;1-1

Mattoon;1-2;1-1

Taylorville;1-2;0-1 

Charleston;0-3;0-2

Central Illinois Conference

Team;Overall;Conference

St. Teresa;3-0;1-0

Tuscola;3-0;1-0

Shelbyville;3-0;1-0

Meridian;1-2;1-0

Sullivan-Okaw Valley;2-1;0-1 

Central A&M;2-1;0-1

Warrensburg-Latham;2-1;0-1

Clinton;0-3;0-1

Central State 8

Team;Overall;Conference 

Chatham Glenwood;3-0;3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;3-0;3-0

Normal University;2-1;2-1

MacArthur;2-1;2-1

Jacksonville;2-1;2-1 

Springfield;1-1;1-1

Rochester;1-1;1-1

Eisenhower;0-3;0-3

Springfield Lanphier;0-3;0-3

Springfield Southeast;0-3;0-3

Illini Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Fairbury Prairie Central;3-0;3-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda;3-0;2-0 

Bloomington Central Catholic;2-1;2-1

Tolono Unity;2-1;2-1 

Monticello;2-1;1-1

Pontiac;1-2;1-2

St. Joseph-Ogden;1-2;1-2

Rantoul;0-3;0-2

Chillicothe IVC;0-3;0-3

Lincoln Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

ALAH;2-1;1-0

Tri-County;2-1;1-0

Arcola;1-2;1-0

Cumberland;1-2;1-0

Villa Grove-Heritage;1-2;0-1

Argenta-Oreana;0-3;0-1

Cerro Gordo-Bement;0-3;0-1

Sangamon Valley/TC;0-3;0-1  

Sangamo

Team;Overall;Conference 

Athens;3-0;3-0

Maroa-Forsyth;3-0;3-0

Williamsville;3-0;3-0

Stanford Olympia;2-1;2-1

New Berlin;2-1;2-1

Auburn;2-1;2-1

PORTA;0-3;0-3

Pittsfield;0-3;0-3

Pleasant Plains;0-3;0-3

Riverton;0-3;0-3

South Central

North Mac;3-0;3-0 

Vandalia;2-1;2-1 

Greenville;2-1;2-1

Pana;2-1;2-1

Hillsboro;2-1;2-1

Southwestern;2-1;2-1

Litchfield;1-2;1-2

Gillespie;1-2;1-2

Carlinville;0-3;0-3

Staunton;0-3;0-3

Photos: St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 7 in Week 3
