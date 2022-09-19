 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur-area football standings through Week 4

Apollo Conference

Team;Overall;Conference

Mahomet-Seymour;4-0;3-0

Mount Zion;3-1;2-1

Effingham;3-1;2-1

Lincoln;2-2;1-1

Mattoon;1-3;1-2

Taylorville;1-3;0-2 

Charleston;0-4;0-3

Central Illinois Conference

Team;Overall;Conference

St. Teresa;4-0;2-0

Shelbyville;4-0;2-0 

Tuscola;3-1;1-1

Sullivan-Okaw Valley;3-1;1-1

Central A&M;3-1;1-1

Meridian;1-3;1-1

Warrensburg-Latham;2-2;0-2

Clinton;1-3;0-2

Central State 8

IMG_0734_Snapseed.jpg Brylan McHood-Jones

MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones (2) scored four touchdowns against Eisenhower on Friday. 

Team;Overall;Conference 

Chatham Glenwood;4-0;4-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;4-0;4-0

MacArthur;3-1;3-1

Rochester;3-1;3-1

Normal University;2-2;2-2

Jacksonville;2-2;2-2 

Springfield;2-2;2-2

Eisenhower;0-4;0-4

Springfield Lanphier;0-4;0-4

Springfield Southeast;0-4;0-4

Heart of Illinois Big

Team;Overall;Conference  

Tri-Valley;3-1;2-0

El Paso-Gridley;4-0;2-0

Eureka;4-0;2-0

Tremont;1-3;0-2

DC-Mackinaw.;0-4;0-2

Fieldcrest;1-3;0-2

Heart of Illinois Small

Team;Overall;Conference  

GCMS;3-1;2-0

LeRoy;2-2;1-1

Ridge-Lex;4-0;0-0

Heyworth;1-3;0-1

Fisher;forfeit

Illini Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Fairbury Prairie Central;4-0;4-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda;4-0;3-0 

Bloomington Central Catholic;3-1;3-1

Tolono Unity;3-1;2-1

St. Joseph-Ogden;2-2;2-2

Monticello;2-2;1-2

Pontiac;1-3;1-3

Rantoul;0-4;0-3

Chillicothe IVC;0-4;0-4

Lincoln Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Arcola;2-2;2-0

Cumberland;2-2;2-0 

ALAH;2-2;1-1

Sangamon Valley/TC;1-3;1-1

Tri-County;2-2;1-1

Villa Grove-Heritage;2-2;1-1

Argenta-Oreana;0-4;0-2

Cerro Gordo-Bement;0-4;0-2

Sangamo

Team;Overall;Conference 

Athens;4-0;4-0

Maroa-Forsyth;4-0;4-0

Williamsville;4-0;4-0

New Berlin;3-1;3-1

Stanford Olympia;2-2;2-2

Auburn;2-2;2-2

Pleasant Plains;1-3;1-3 

PORTA;0-4;0-4

Pittsfield;0-4;0-4

Riverton;0-4;0-4

South Central

North Mac;4-0;4-0 

Vandalia;3-1;3-1 

Greenville;3-1;3-1

Pana;3-1;3-1

Hillsboro;2-2;2-2

Southwestern;2-2;2-2

Carlinville;1-3;1-3 

Litchfield;1-3;1-3

Gillespie;1-3;1-3

Staunton;0-4;0-4

