DECATUR — Almost immediately after the snap, King Smith was in the backfield.

The MacArthur defensive lineman swallowed up the Springfield Southeast running back in the middle of the first quarter, before his teammates did the same thing Friday and Saturday evening during the Generals season-opening 50-0 shutout win.

Smith is a four-year starter and the catalyst in the trenches for MacArthur, and has spent his high school career bulking up. He started his playing days as a linebacker in grade school and middle school, but during the COVID pandemic, something changed.

He worked out and put on 40 pounds of weight during quarantine, and with that added size came a position change.

He came out with similar quickness and more size — he’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds — and put in work to become a strong and quick force at the line of scrimmage on the inside.

"The weight room," Smith said. "You hit the weight room, stay in the weight room, then you get stronger and quicker."

Now he plays both ways on the offensive and defensive lines. He was in the backfield and part of a stout defense this weekend, and also helped pave the way for the Generals offense to dominate through the air and on the ground.

With other veterans like Sam Owens, Smith will be leading the way for the MacArthur defense his senior season.

“He’s a guy who's played a lot of football here," MacArthur coach Derek Spates said. "He knows what it takes to get the job done. He's one of those guys that he's so big and strong and quick that he's tough to deal with in the trenches."

He’s focused on finishing up his senior season with a playoff appearance and a postseason run that would be the second straight appearance for MacArthur.

Before Smith got his senior year started, he figured out his destination for the next level by committing to Eastern Illinois.

“The moment was amazing for me," Smith said. "All my hard work paid off in the moment and I did it. It was a good feeling knowing all your hard work paid off."

Smith’s efforts in the weight room and on the field during the last four years have paid off, with his growth sending him to the Division I level next fall.

"As a coach, that's what you want to see," Spates said. "You see the kid that, when he comes in as a freshman, you see all the ability that he has. And then four years later, you've seen as a finished product a guy who's committed to Eastern Illinois to play Division I football. I think he's done his part in the classroom as a person, and as an athlete to put himself in a position to go to school for free."