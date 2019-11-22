Effingham defensive back Parker Wolfe powers the Hearts' defense with 11 interceptions

EFFINGHAM — For Effingham cornerback Parker Wolfe, his team's loss to Mount Zion in Week 8 was a turning point.
Wolfe didn't have a strong game, giving up two scoring plays against the Braves' receivers, and the Flaming Hearts lost a shot at the Apollo Conference title in the 37-27 loss.
But since that game, Wolfe has nine interceptions in four games — all of them won by Effingham (11-1), which will host Murphysboro (10-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4A semifinals.
"Your margin for error when you play good people is very slim," Effingham coach Brett Hefner said. "I think (the loss) is important because (Mount Zion) was really good and winning can kind of cover up and mask some things (for us) that were exposed in that game. It was good from that standpoint.
"It is good that our kids have shown a resiliency and bounced back and handled that. Since that point we have played pretty well."
Six of Wolfe's picks have come in the Hearts' three playoff games — making them all the more important.
"Since the Mount Zion game, things have been clicking," Wolfe said. "I'm way more confident after those interceptions. I'm in phase better and I'm high-pointing the ball better. It feels so good picking one off, especially when it gives the offense another chance to score again."
Thanks in part to Wolfe's picks, Effingham is plus-15 on turnovers this season, Hefner said.
"For us to be on the plus side is a big deal," Hefner said. "(Parker) has been very impressive. His ball skills are phenomenal and he's never out of position. He knows where to be to make the play and because of his ball skills, he makes a lot of plays.”
As the Heart’s top pass defender, Wolfe draws the assignment of covering their opponents’ best receiver. That’s not a problem because he already covers two of the top receivers in the area at practice in Tristan Duncan (1,273 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns this season) and Jett Gillum (489 yards receiving and nine TDs).
“I think that has helped, especially going up against Tristan being one of the best,” Wolfe said. “I think it helps us both going one-on-one against each other. That is a fun matchup every day in practice.”
Wolfe pulled down four interceptions in Effingham’s first round playoff game against Breese Central and added a pick in the second round against Benton and one last Saturday against Fairbury Prairie Central in the quarterfinals.
Wolfe continues the line of Wolfe brothers that have excelled at Effingham. Older brothers Grant and Landon play basketball for Illinois Wesleyan and Minnesota State University, respectively, and younger brother Garrett has joined Parker on the football team as a freshman.
“There are a lot of definitions of athletes. (Parker) is a tremendous athlete in terms of competing and he has a unique ability to compete from his time in other sports and competing against his older brothers,” Hefner said.
Special season
This year’s Effingham team has been groundbreaking — the first to win more than nine games in a season and the program's first trip to the semifinals since 1987. The large senior class has seen postseason improvement each of the last three years.
“I think the big thing is that we have 20 seniors and with each year that you have success I think it breeds more success," said Hefner, who began his coaching career at Central A&M under current St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey. "These guys as sophomores were conference champions and a second-round playoff team. Then last year a large number of them played significant roles on a quarterfinal team.
“So to be able to come back this year and take that next step, I don't think they were satisfied with last year.”
Wolfe and the younger players have taken a lot from the upperclassmen.
“They have a lot of leaders in that senior class and they have really taught us how to win. We have won a lot of games these past three years and it's a great accomplishment for us as a team and we have really played well together as a team,” Wolfe said.
The Red Devils enter with a similarly experienced roster and a run-first offense led by senior running back Dezmond Clark. It is Murphysboro’s first trip to the semifinals since 1988 and the atmosphere in Effingham's stands will be intense for both sides.
Said Wolfe: “The big games are always the fun ones whenever a lot of people are there. I think it will probably be the biggest football game I have ever played in. It will be so good to have it at home with our home fans cheering us on.”
