Effingham defensive back Parker Wolfe powers the Hearts' defense with 11 interceptions

“I think the big thing is that we have 20 seniors and with each year that you have success I think it breeds more success," said Hefner, who began his coaching career at Central A&M under current St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey. "These guys as sophomores were conference champions and a second-round playoff team. Then last year a large number of them played significant roles on a quarterfinal team.

“So to be able to come back this year and take that next step, I don't think they were satisfied with last year.”

Wolfe and the younger players have taken a lot from the upperclassmen.

“They have a lot of leaders in that senior class and they have really taught us how to win. We have won a lot of games these past three years and it's a great accomplishment for us as a team and we have really played well together as a team,” Wolfe said.

The Red Devils enter with a similarly experienced roster and a run-first offense led by senior running back Dezmond Clark. It is Murphysboro’s first trip to the semifinals since 1988 and the atmosphere in Effingham's stands will be intense for both sides.