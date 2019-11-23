Effingham falls in overtime thriller to Murphysboro in the Class 4A semifinals

EFFINGHAM — One by one, somber Effingham players exited the locker room on the north end of Klosterman Field into a crowd of family and friends, red equipment bags slung over their shoulders, heads pointed forward, a few eyes still red from shedding tears. Plenty of them donned Final Four sweatshirts with hoods pulled up.
They exchanged hugs with parents, hung on and never appeared ready to let go — the kind of embrace that’s only possible when so much has been achieved and poured into something that is all of a sudden over following a 20-17 overtime loss to Murphysboro, ending the Hearts' dream season in the Class 4A semifinals.
In the case of 20 seniors, a high school football career is no more. Effingham, with one late October week as an outlier, sliced its way to its first Final Four appearance like an ice cutter through the Arctic Ocean and captivated the whole town. The Hearts went 11-2, their most wins ever in a single season.
“It’s been amazing,” said wide receiver Tristin Duncan, cross-shaped eye black still painted onto his cheeks. “It’s great how football can bring people together. You could feel the love.”
The end of the spectacle, though, came a week earlier than desired.
A span of about 10 minutes turned a likely extension of the best season in Effingham football history into a gut-wrenching end that seemed to swing on every unpredictable bounce and deflection on this muddy Saturday. Jamarr McZeke’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Jake Hoppenstedt gave the Red Devils the win after Effingham opened overtime with a 21-yard field goal.
It capped a wacky final few drives. McZeke’s throw came on a rollout and was tipped at about the 2-yard line by Effingham’s Logan Brown. It hung in the air, falling toward the end zone, and found itself in Hoppenstedt’s arms inside the front pylon. A potential game-sealing interception, or at least a third-and-9, became a moment that will live in both communities’ football history.
Just one play before, Effingham forced a fumble on Murphysboro’s first snap of overtime. The ball bounced away from everyone, though, and hopped out of bounds. Fumbling threaded itself through the game, and Effingham suffered most of the issues with it.
The Hearts fumbled a snap on Murphysboro’s 5-yard line with 33 seconds left in regulation, thwarting their potential game-winning drive. They reached the cusp of the end zone with the help of two first-down completions from Nate Shackelford to Duncan. Persistent snap issues that had appeared to subside in the fourth quarter showed up again.
“Been that way the last few weeks,” Effingham coach Brett Heffner said.
Hefner, asked about the deflation from such a moment, offered a silent nod. The din of the cheers and clanging cowbells from Murphysboro’s celebration some 100 yards south conveyed his message for him.
“Yup,” he finally offered.
Added Duncan: “It’s tough when you know you have the opportunity, it’s right there and you can taste it. Just didn’t capitalize.”
That hectic final stretch combined with a first-half that featured a safety on a punt snap through the back of the end zone, a fumbled snap under center and 11 offensive plays were too much for Effingham to overcome. Murphysboro led 14-0 at halftime. Effingham fumbled on its second play on a snap issue. It allowed a safety when a punt snap went through the back of the end zone.
Still, Effingham controlled the Red Devils’ option rushing attack, holding it to 63 yards on 29 carries after two quarters. McZeke, though, threw for 117 yards in the first half. The Hearts’ offense’s only sign of life was on its first play of the game, where Duncan ran free on a go route, but Shackelford’s throw landed a yard or so too long.
“Anybody that’s been around us knows our guys are going to play,” Heffner said. “We talk all the time that you don’t play the score, don’t play the opponent, you’re playing to play one at a time.”
The Hearts, just as their coach professed, kept playing. Shackelford found Duncan for a 33-yard touchdown on a post route in the third quarter for Effingham’s first points. They connected again on a deep out route for a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that tied the score at 14, a play set up by Gunnar Franklin’s interception.
Even with this second-half push, Effingham couldn’t eschew its mistakes. Even after its best possible push through them into pole position, the likelihood of a win turned out to be fleeting. It’s an unfamiliar feeling, a cruel one after weeks of nothing but euphoria.
“Great game, great season, but this sucks,” Duncan said. “We’ll talk more about it later.”
The discussion will surely be positive as he and his teammates digest the whole thing. And it won’t end anytime soon.
