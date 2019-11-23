Effingham falls in overtime thriller to Murphysboro in the Class 4A semifinals

EFFINGHAM — One by one, somber Effingham players exited the locker room on the north end of Klosterman Field into a crowd of family and friends, red equipment bags slung over their shoulders, heads pointed forward, a few eyes still red from shedding tears. Plenty of them donned Final Four sweatshirts with hoods pulled up.

They exchanged hugs with parents, hung on and never appeared ready to let go — the kind of embrace that’s only possible when so much has been achieved and poured into something that is all of a sudden over following a 20-17 overtime loss to Murphysboro, ending the Hearts' dream season in the Class 4A semifinals.

In the case of 20 seniors, a high school football career is no more. Effingham, with one late October week as an outlier, sliced its way to its first Final Four appearance like an ice cutter through the Arctic Ocean and captivated the whole town. The Hearts went 11-2, their most wins ever in a single season.

“It’s been amazing,” said wide receiver Tristin Duncan, cross-shaped eye black still painted onto his cheeks. “It’s great how football can bring people together. You could feel the love.”

The end of the spectacle, though, came a week earlier than desired.