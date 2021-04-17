Effingham football wins Apollo Conference title after shutting down Mount Zion's offense

Hefner said he's proud of Duncan's hard work in coming back to compete this season.

"He had a heck of a catch and I'm happy for him. I'm happy he is healthy and we don't want anyone to have to go through that," Hefner said. "I'm happy for so many kids that made plays tonight. We had a lot of them."

The Braves responded on their next play with a 64-yard touchdown reception from Ashton Summers to Christian Keyhea to tie it 7-7.

Mount Zion took the lead with 4 seconds left in the first on a 49-yard pick-six interception by Keyhea of Thompson to make if 14-7 Braves.

That score turned out to be the last Braves' touchdown until the final moment of the fourth quarter. Effingham rattled off four long run-based drives that ate up the clock.

The Hearts' Chase Woomer scored from one yard out with 8:55 left in the second quarter to make it 14-13. Woomer was the workhorse for Effingham with 32 carries for 143 yards to lead the team on the ground.

Senior Effingham running back Jacob Stoneburner had two scores — the first from one-yard out and the second from the 2-yard line — and senior Trevor Donsbach added a three-yard touchdown to put the Hearts up 34-14.