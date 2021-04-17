 Skip to main content
Effingham football wins Apollo Conference title after shutting down Mount Zion's offense
Effingham football wins Apollo Conference title after shutting down Mount Zion's offense

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten talks about some of the top Week 5 local high school football games, including Maroa-Forsyth hosting Williamsville on Saturday, St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham, Central A&M at Shelbyville, Rochester at MacArthur, and Monticello at Stanford Olympia. 

EFFINGHAM — Effingham held Mount Zion to one big passing play on Friday, limiting the powerful Braves offense in a 34-21 win that gave the Flaming Hearts at least a share of the Apollo Conference title. 

The Effingham defense stopped the Braves' ability to get a running game started and long drives by the Hearts in the second half kept Mount Zion off the field. 

"I'm happy for the kids and I'm proud of the guys tonight. With everything they have been through and what has been taken away from them, tonight was special," Effingham head coach Brett Hefner said. 

Effingham scored on its first drive on a pass from senior quarterback Nathan Thompson to senior Tristin Duncan across the middle of the field for a 16-yard touchdown. Duncan bobbled the catch but kept his eye the ball to finish the play. Duncan is back on the field this season after recovering from a severe car accident in October. 

"That was all God. I was waiting for the pass and I just cleared the linebacker and (Nathan) threw it anyway. I thought I've got to make the best out of it," Duncan said. 

Hefner said he's proud of Duncan's hard work in coming back to compete this season. 

Effingham football

Effingham head football coach Brett Hefner (left) talks with his team following their win over Mount Zion on Friday. 

"He had a heck of a catch and I'm happy for him. I'm happy he is healthy and we don't want anyone to have to go through that," Hefner said. "I'm happy for so many kids that made plays tonight. We had a lot of them."

The Braves responded on their next play with a 64-yard touchdown reception from Ashton Summers to Christian Keyhea to tie it 7-7. 

Mount Zion took the lead with 4 seconds left in the first on a 49-yard pick-six interception by Keyhea of Thompson to make if 14-7 Braves. 

That score turned out to be the last Braves' touchdown until the final moment of the fourth quarter. Effingham rattled off four long run-based drives that ate up the clock.

The Hearts' Chase Woomer scored from one yard out with 8:55 left in the second quarter to make it 14-13. Woomer was the workhorse for Effingham with 32 carries for 143 yards to lead the team on the ground.  

Senior Effingham running back Jacob Stoneburner had two scores — the first from one-yard out and the second from the 2-yard line — and senior Trevor Donsbach added a three-yard touchdown to put the Hearts up 34-14. 

Summers connected with Reagan Mason on a 29-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds in the game to make the final score 34-21. 

Mount Zion (3-1) finishes the spring season on the road at Illinois Valley Central next Friday. Effingham (4-0) travels to Lincoln for its Week 6 game. 

Effingham honored its senior players during its final home game of the spring season and Duncan believes his fellow seniors are something special. 

"I'm so happy about tonight and I'm so happy to be with our guys. We are so tough and the culture and the tradition that we have built at Effingham is impeccable," Duncan said. "I really couldn't be more proud of the program."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

