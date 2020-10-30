Effingham wide receiver Tristin Duncan out of the hospital, recovering at home following car accident

"I’m not sure there is a proper way to convey the amount of love and appreciation I feel for all the many blessings everyone has sent to Tristin and our family but, I hope this message can," she wrote. "It was a wonderful feeling to bring Tristin home on Monday! Now that we’ve had some time to settle in and get adjusted I want to take the time to thank all of you amazing people!

"Accidents have a way of bringing out the beauty of community and showing how unified we all are for our own to heal! From all the prayer vigils to the prayer chains and prayer lists, the meal train, the fundraising of shirts and wrist bands and the go fund me, the sign making and the stickers...you all are incredible humans with such caring and giving hearts!!!!

"My heart is so full and I know Tristin’s will be also when he’s able to comprehend the magnitude of the reaction to his accident. So many friends, families, schools, athletes and churches have come together and shown so much compassion for Tristin and I want each and every one of you to know how appreciative we all are for it."