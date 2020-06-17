Eisenhower football and basketball player Karon Shelley transferring to MacArthur next season

DECATUR — Eisenhower football and basketball player Karon Shelley confirmed Wednesday that he was planning on transferring to MacArthur for his junior season.
Shelley joins teammate and Brylan Phillips in transferring to MacArthur. Phillips said he was planning on transferring on Monday.
It’s up💯 https://t.co/WQ948EKJI7— Karon Shelley (@karonshelley2) June 17, 2020
Shelley developed into one of the Central State 8's more dangerous receivers during his breakout sophomore season, during which he recorded 37 catches for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns. Shelley was Phillips's favorite receiving target. Phillips, a quarterback on the football team, threw for 2,300 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns.
On the basketball team, Shelley was third in scoring behind Macon County Player of the Year RJ Walker and Phillips with 6.7 points per game. Shelley led the Panthers in rebounding with 5.3 rebounds per game.
MacArthur basketball coach Ron Ingram hasn't spoken directly to Shelly or Phillips about their transfers but as an opposing coach, he knows their strengths as players.
"Karon is a hard-nosed basketball player and likes to get down there and play defense. He does all the things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat line or in the newspaper but it will show up in our team notes. He will guard and run the court if he needs too and he will defend," Ingram said. "Brylan has such a high basketball IQ and watching him play at Eisenhower, he could play just about anywhere. He was the point guard, he could play the two-spot, he could be the small forward and guard the big guy. He is a very smart basketball player."
Ingram guided the Generals to a regional championship last season, the first for the program since 2014-15, and he has had players in the gym for strength and conditioning workouts this week.
"I’m excited for this team coming up this year. We have been in the gym the past two days and they are anxious about the season coming up," he said.
Shelley was a second-team H&R All-Macon County selection in football and an honorable mention selection in basketball last season.
On the gridiron, Eisenhower was 0-9, and on the court, the Panthers were 13-20, 7-11 Central State 8 last season and advanced to the regional championship game.
Herald & Review sports reporter Joey Wagner contributed to this story.
