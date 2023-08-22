DECATUR — Dajuan Johnson bided his time and moved up the ladder, and last season he finally got his shot to lead Eisenhower as its head coach.

Johnson has been in the area for awhile, and learned from former head coaches before him. Now in his second season, he’s ready to take the Panthers program forward.

Last season, Eisenhower went 1-8, and hopes to improve on that this year.

"Just waiting out that time and waiting for my opportunity, and finally getting that opportunity to get a chance to live out my dream of being a head coach," Johnson said. "It was a really good year for me."

After a playing career at Millikin, it’s as close to the game Johnson can get after he had to hang up the cleats.

"It's always the toughest, because I've been playing since the second grade," Johnson said. "You get to a point where it becomes who you are. So when you finish you're like, 'OK, what's next,' because my whole life has been football year round."

"It's like, 'OK, I have to be around the game in some kind of way.' So coaching was one of those ways."

Johnson has hit the ground running since he got the chance to get back into the sport. He bided his time as an assistant and now has the big job of helping Eisenhower continue a program rebuild. Eisenhower hasn’t had multiple regular season wins since 2016-17, and once Johnson coaches the opener he’ll have coached more games than any coach in the program since Drew Wagers despite being in his second year.

Luckily, Johnson has been with the program in different roles for over a decade and spent time as the special teams and defensive coordinator before he got the head job.

"We were kind of on our way to the direction that again, we continue to go on anyway," Johnson said. "But more more importantly, just getting more participation and trying to again establish a football coach here."

An important part of the rebuild is increased numbers and stability with participation. That’s been an issue for other schools besides Eisenhower, but getting more players to come out and stick through multiple years is key to giving the program the increased stability that leads to success at the prep level.

"We've been up on a steady climb," Johnson said. "One thing that I'm learning, it's one thing to get them to come out early, but it's another thing to keep them and to get them to stay. I think last year, we had maybe 10 that didn't finish the season. We want to make sure we're doing better with that, you know, we're trying to keep all of the guys if not all majority of the guys who come out and play."

After a youthful squad last year, Eisenhower can lean on returning contributors Gary Garner Jr., Darion Alexander, Marshawn Cooper, Amaurie Stanley, and Braden Apholone among others as they look to continue the program’s rebuild.

"I feel really good about the group that's returning," Johnson said. "Because again, I know that they got a lot of experience under their belt last year. It's kind of that time where they get that opportunity to kind of show who they are as well."

Johnson’s work as head coach has started internally, and is still in progress to instill a culture that will help Eisenhower get back to its best on the gridiron with more participation, and hopefully a step forward.

"We want them to be a part of something," Johnson said. "One of the biggest things that I preach, you know, is creating a good overall experience. We want our young men, and women in that case, to have a good high school experience. This is a one time deal."