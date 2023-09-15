DECATUR — Behind large improvements on both sides of the ball, Eisenhower picked up its first win this season. Four total touchdowns from quarterback Garryon Henderson led the way in a 46-24 home win over Springfield Lanphier on Friday.

It was a 180-turn for the Panthers, who had lost each of their first three games this season by at least 40 points. This time it was them who were on the other side of a blowout.

"Guys were really locked in, listening to the coaches, being where they're supposed to be and just coming out flying around having fun and playing EHS football," Panthers coach Dajuan Johnson said.

Jaterryon Moore opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run on which he slipped through defenders at the first level and sped past the rest of the defense to five Eisenhower a 6-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first. Lanphier answered with a touchdown pass from Stefan Malden to Shaunassey Hatchett to take an 8-6 lead a little over a minute later.

Eisenhower snatched control of the game from there, with three turnovers helping spur 32 unanswered points. A touchdown pass from Henderson to Gary Garner Jr. and a scamper onb which Henderson weaved through Lanphier defenders gave the Panthers a 20-8 lead at the break.

Marshon Cooper picked off a Lanphier pass and brought it inside the opponent’s five-yard line before Henderson punched in another score a couple of plays later on 3rd-and-goal. Henderson’s fourth and final score came when he lofted up a fade to Damonte Phillips, who leaped and snatched the ball up over the defender’s grasp in the end zone.

Cayden Brown, who had an interception and made a couple of key tackles as a defensive back, got on the board with a rushing score and gave Eisenhower a 38-8 lead with 9:50 remaining.

A couple of scores by Lanphier, including a second from Hatchett with 21 seconds left, were sandwiched around a touchdown by Eisenhower with 51 seconds left to finish it.

Next, Eisenhower travels to Rochester at 7 p.m. Friday.