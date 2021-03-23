Eisenhower football program cancels remaining games in 2021 spring season; hopes to return in fall

DECATUR — Following the cancelation of their Week 1 game against Sacred Heart-Griffin, Decatur Public Schools announced on Tuesday that the Eisenhower football team has canceled their remaining five games of the spring season because of low participation numbers.
"The Eisenhower administration team along with athletic director Tim Gould made the difficult decision to not participate in high school football games this spring season. Our program did not have a sufficient number of student-athletes available to participate to overcome issues arising from the COVID protocols, IHSA practice requirements and academic eligibility," the statement said. "This decision was made in the best interest of our program and student-athletes.
"We understand this unfortunate situation is not ideal for those who are committed to our football program including our staff, coaches, students, parents and alumni. We will continue to carry momentum for the football program in a positive direction to prepare for the fall season."
Following the season opener cancellation, Panthers head coach Steve Thompson hoped participation numbers would increase enough to compete following the completion of the basketball season as those athletes would join the team. That increase was not enough to field the team.
Spring practices and training will still continue for players but the remaining games have been canceled. The Panthers were scheduled to begin the spring football season against Springfield Lanphier on Friday. Lanphier will now play Lincoln in Week 2 on Saturday.
Eisenhower was also scheduled to face Springfield Southeast (April 2), Jacksonville (April 9), Normal University (April 16) and MacArthur (April 23).
LaKeysha Bond is the parent of two Eisenhower players — daughter Amir Bond and son K.J. Bond. She said she was made aware of the cancellations on Monday when her children were told at football practice that the season was not moving forward.
"It has been tough," LaKeysha Bond said. "The problem for me is that they didn't talk to us as parents. They didn't give us any type of ultimatum or alternative route. There was no meeting, no nothing. That was it. That was your season.
"It is sad. For my kids, they have lost their friends because a lot of kids went to MacArthur this year. We get the shorter end of the stick with players."
Amir Bond, who played safety for the Panthers, was the only senior player who had stayed with the program for four seasons. The rest either transfered or didn't stay with the program. Amir has been playing football since age 7.
"My daughter doesn't want to go further with football. She just loved the sport. She wanted one last round. It has been tough for her," LaKeysha Bond said. "She didn't get a senior night and didn't get to get back on the field. She was really hurt."
When Gould spoke with the team on Monday, he said he told them it was not the end of the program.
"We are upset about the decision we had to make and we feel like we made the best decision. Ultimately, I wanted to make clear to the team that this isn't an Eisenhower football death sentence," he said. "This is an opportunity for Eisenhower football to work on our student athletes growing as football players and students this spring and come fired up and ready to go in the fall in our traditional season."
DPS intends for the Panthers to return to Central State 8 competition in the fall, but another option for the Eisenhower program could be to join the 8-man football league run by the Illinois 8-Man Football Association that LSA participates in. Gould said that avenue for the program would not be a realistic option.
"I don't think we want to go that route. I think that is the fair thing to say. A school our size would be very different in 8-man football," he said. "Our enrollment would be twice the size of the other schools. By their rules, I do not believe we would be able to participate in their playoffs because of our enrollment. It is not what we are pursuing."
Whatever the future holds for the program, LaKeysha Bond faces tough choices for K.J.'s senior year. While K.J. is losing the chance to play defensive end and fullback this season, LaKeysha Bond is trying to maximize his future opportunities to play in college and earn a scholarship.
"For him, he misses out on a year of being recognized or being scouted. For me, where do I go from here? Do I keep them (at Eisenhower) and pray they have enough players next year? Because there is no guarantee of that," she said. "Or do I move and go to the other school or pay and put them in private school? That's where I have been with it. It has been tough; it has been terrible."
Bond said she and her children, including youngest daughter Trinity Bond, a freshman who lost her cheerleading season because of the cancellation, had stuck with the Eisenhower program despite back-to-back 0-9 seasons and the transfer of several Eisenhower's top players to the more successful MacArthur program.
"One of the reasons we wanted to stay at Eisenhower, we didn't want to be quitters. We knew what the records were and we knew what we were up against when kids left," she said. "We don't just quit and move because things don't go the way wanted. That is not the way life is."
