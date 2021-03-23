Eisenhower football program cancels remaining games in 2021 spring season; hopes to return in fall

"My daughter doesn't want to go further with football. She just loved the sport. She wanted one last round. It has been tough for her," LaKeysha Bond said. "She didn't get a senior night and didn't get to get back on the field. She was really hurt."

When Gould spoke with the team on Monday, he said he told them it was not the end of the program.

"We are upset about the decision we had to make and we feel like we made the best decision. Ultimately, I wanted to make clear to the team that this isn't an Eisenhower football death sentence," he said. "This is an opportunity for Eisenhower football to work on our student athletes growing as football players and students this spring and come fired up and ready to go in the fall in our traditional season."

DPS intends for the Panthers to return to Central State 8 competition in the fall, but another option for the Eisenhower program could be to join the 8-man football league run by the Illinois 8-Man Football Association that LSA participates in. Gould said that avenue for the program would not be a realistic option.