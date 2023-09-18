DECATUR — Dajuan Johnson turned, but he couldn’t slither away from his players hunting him down from the sideline in time.

With his Eisenhower team a couple of seconds away from its first win of the season, they doused their coach in a Gatorade bath.

"I saw them coming, and I was trying to get away from them, but hey, they caught me off guard again," Johnson said. "They got me again."

The Panthers' 46-24 win Friday over Lanphier showed improvement from last season, when Eisenhower lost 30-18 at Lanphier.

"It's just kind of letting them know, 'Hey, we're on the rise, and we're looking to turn things around,'" Johnson said. "This coaching staff has really been putting everything into it. We've been really dedicated getting here, getting guys committed to playing and having guys go really hard again. This group of guys is stepping up. They were all young last year, but they're stepping up and putting the work in as well."

With a younger roster, Johnson and his staff are trying to implement a physical brand of football. The Panthers' run game that wore down the Lanphier defense showed those qualities.

"Really hard-nosed, get-at-you kind of football," Johnson said. "Again, we're growing into that mentality because we are a very young team. But as we are approaching each week, we're trying to get better and better and better."

The Eisenhower defense was dominant for most of the evening before giving up a couple of scores late, forcing turnovers and winning at the line of scrimmage.

"Creating turnovers, getting to the quarterback, these are things we've been working on with our defensive line," Johnson said. "They're very young, so we're trying to get them going and trying to get them physical and we're trying to get them playing hard."

Younger players were central to that performance, with freshman Christopher Bolt recovering a fumble while sophomore Marcus Page used his length and athleticism to cause problems off the edge, batting down passes and getting in the backfield.

"It's good to have him locked in and just be really committed and dedicated — we're teaching him the game of football and getting him better," Johnson said regarding Page. "Him just having that that the attitude of want it has been a world of difference."

Freshman Cayden Brown had a pick and a couple of defensive plays at safety with a touchdown, while fellow freshman Damonte Phillips had a leaping touchdown grab.

"It's been wonderful to see Cayden really flourish and become a good player," Johnson said. "I know he's really good and, again, it just is getting them acclimated to high school football and another year or two he's gonna be really great."

Sophomore quarterback Garryon Henderson led the offense with four total scores and is in a position to grow with those younger teammates.

Leading those players and playing as Henderson’s favorite target, senior Gary Garner Jr. has played a big role in the development of those behind him. He was a key third down and red zone target for an offense that was run-oriented.

"(He's) just leading them, working hard, demanding a lot out of them, demanding them to grow up right now," Johnson said. "'Gary has been really pushing these young guys."

Those young contributors will be upperclassmen in a couple of years, and while the program is still in building, it showed a glimpse of what can come a couple of years down the road.

"We have a very good foundation to build on," Johnson said. "That's kind of the pathway — this is them laying that foundation of how we want to be, how hard we want to work and how we want to play the game of football."

Photos: Eisenhower 46, Springfield Lanphier 24