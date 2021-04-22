Flaten: As the spring football season ends, it's hard not to focus on what we missed but easy to be reminded what matters

"I'm so proud of our guys. I'm so thankful and so glad that God put me in this position that I'm in. We have kids battling cancer and kids getting hurt with injury timeouts throughout the game. We are so tough and the culture and tradition that we have built at Effingham is impeccable. I really couldn't be more proud of the program," he said. "We always wanted to play for a state championship and we can't this year, but COVID conference champs is the next big thing so we will take it."

Although Duncan had much to overcome himself, Briggerman has been an inspiration for him this season.

"Jacob is such a strong kid and I think he is amazing. If there is something that our culture and program is built around it is something like that," Duncan said. "He's a kid that has gotten the short end of the stick and you can't really control it. You make the most out of it and you fight and you win. That's what we are."

When you are dealing with emotions like that, it is easy to forget about the negative.

