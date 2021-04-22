Flaten: As the spring football season ends, it's hard not to focus on what we missed but easy to be reminded what matters

Thinking back to the #LetUsPlay rally in Springfield in September 2020 and even more when Maroa-Forsyth football players started the #HearOurVoicesIllinois social media movement in January, the reality of a 2020-21 football season seemed a far off fantasy.
But now here we are, at Week 6 of the first and hopefully only spring football season in Illinois high school sports history. The final football games kick off on Friday as the the IHSA schedule finally turns to the sports that lost their entire season in 2020 in baseball, softball and track and field.
This football season did deliver on many fronts. It gave fans an opportunity to see their favorite teams in-person, and it gave players — especially those seniors approaching graduation in a few short months — the chance to play the sports they love for the last time for many of them.
As the season has gone on, it's clear that it could have been nine games and there could have been a playoffs done safely. I'm not typically one to dwell on the negative, but when I go to Friday night under the lights, it's very hard not to see everything we are missing.
For Decatur football fans, this season was like no other. We missed out on Eisenhower football having a season all together. I feel incredibly sorry for the Panthers' lone senior player, Amir Bond, who stuck with her team through trying seasons. She loves the sport and was even told at one point that she wouldn't be able to participate on the team because of her gender. To have her senior year taken from her without the ability to play elsewhere is tough to take.
I've gotten to know Eisenhower's head coach Steve Thompson, who resigned this week, well over the past two seasons. He and assistant coach Kevin Hale did their best to rebuild the program, but the hurdles brought on by the COVID pandemic were too much to overcome. Typically, Eisenhower and MacArthur would be preparing for a city game on Friday but that will have to wait for the fall when a new Panthers coach will rebuild again.
As a sports reporter, I often find the same questions will elicit wildly different answers from athletes and coaches, which can give you infinite possibilities for follow-up questions. But this season, as I’ve gone to football practices and talked with football coaches, I've asked some variation of the question: "Do you see this spring season as just a build up to next fall when football returns to normal?" Without fail, every coach has answered that question: "No."
For each of them, this season has been about maximizing the experience of their senior players in their team's six games and making the season as memorable as possible.
For Effingham football, the No. 4 ranked school in Class 4A, the short season without a playoffs is especially hard to take. Effingham advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals last season and with a big senior class would have been one of the favorites for a state title this year — if the Hearts had gotten a postseason. The Hearts are undefeated (4-0) and won the Apollo Conference title after beating Mount Zion last Friday.
Gameday!! Senior Night!! Let’s Roll!! pic.twitter.com/OGleZgKbMg— Effingham Football (@Hearts_Football) April 16, 2021
Yet the team has found much more to play for than postseason success. The Flaming Hearts lived up to their name this season overcoming obstacles time and time again. Standout senior receiver Tristin Duncan was involved in a severe car accident in October 2020 and senior tight end Jacob Briggerman missed this season battling bone cancer. The team dedicated their season to Briggerman and wear his No. 84 on the back of their helmets. Following the win over the Braves, Effingham coach Brett Hefner gave Briggerman a game ball.
"Jacob was a three-year starter and he is finishing up treatment and I hope he keeps progressing as well as he is," Hefner said. "It was all the kids, they are a special group of kids and a tight-knit group of kids. We were finishing up the game and (senior quarterback) Nate Thompson came up and said 'Coach, we always talk about toughest teams wins. We have the toughest kid here and can we give him the game ball.'"
After the game, Duncan spoke about taking advantage of whatever situation you are given, no matter how tough.
"I'm so proud of our guys. I'm so thankful and so glad that God put me in this position that I'm in. We have kids battling cancer and kids getting hurt with injury timeouts throughout the game. We are so tough and the culture and tradition that we have built at Effingham is impeccable. I really couldn't be more proud of the program," he said. "We always wanted to play for a state championship and we can't this year, but COVID conference champs is the next big thing so we will take it."
Although Duncan had much to overcome himself, Briggerman has been an inspiration for him this season.
"Jacob is such a strong kid and I think he is amazing. If there is something that our culture and program is built around it is something like that," Duncan said. "He's a kid that has gotten the short end of the stick and you can't really control it. You make the most out of it and you fight and you win. That's what we are."
When you are dealing with emotions like that, it is easy to forget about the negative.
