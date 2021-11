Flaten: Five takeaways from a high school football season that ended a week too early

This Thanksgiving holiday week will be a lot different than usual.

While people are camped out for Black Friday deals, Herald & Review reporters are typically on I-39 heading north making the pilgrimage to Northern Illinois University in DeKalb (or I-72 East to Champaign in even years).

For the first time since 2013, a Herald & Review-area team isn't playing for a state football title the day after Thanksgiving.

The two teams that had the chance last weekend — Central A&M and St. Teresa — fell to Carrollton and Nashville in their respective semifinal matchups on Saturday.

After a season like no other in 2020, played in the spring of 2021, we had another just a few months later that proved to be also its own unique creature.

Football fans were spoiled — it seemed like football would be around forever when summer workouts began what seemed like a couple weeks after the 2020 season ended.

But, just like that, the season is done. But in what now seems like the blink of an eye, plenty of memories were made. Let's look back at some of the moments that made 2021 a distinct experience.

CIC success

Although the makeup of the Central Illinois Conference may soon be changing, the conference was outstanding this year — very close to having five playoff teams.

St. T, Central A&M, Shelbyville and Meridian made it, and Warrensburg-Latham was the only five-win team in Illinois that didn’t make the postseason.

The Hawks made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 with success that connected quarterback Drew Hurrelbrink and this father Eric Hurrelbrink, who coached the 2008 Meridian team.

St. Teresa’s loss ends the remarkable career of running back Denim Cook, who led the Bulldogs to two semifinals appearances and an undefeated 6-0 2020 season. He tallied 5.425 yards and 76 touchdowns in his four seasons and would have likely topped 6,000 given a complete 2020. After the remarkable careers of Jacardia Wright and Cook, fans are eager if the dominating St. Teresa run game will continue next season.

Once-in-a-lifetime

Before Central A&M took the field on Saturday, community members held a parade of fire trucks, police cars and semitrucks driving past Mark Ramsey Field, horns and sirens blaring. It was clear the impact the football team has on the community.

As I took in the scene following Central A&M's loss, the tears were streaming from fan and player alike, it was easy to see it was more than having their season come to an end one win short.

Unlike basketball, baseball, softball and every other high school sport, football is the one that you don't get to play again the same way, unless you are blessed to play in college or professionally. There aren't any full-contact football leagues to join. The football experience is unique and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for nearly the players who suit up on Friday nights.

'Never give up mentality'

The 2021 season was also filled with examples that having a "never give up mentality" brings dividends.

Arcola lost its first two games of the season and fought back to win nine in a row and reach the Class 1A quarterfinals. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond had a bigger hole to crawl out of after starting 0-3, and yet the Knights clawed back and made the playoffs for the second time in program history.

Meaningful win

The Eisenhower football team won its own version of the state title in Week 9, breaking a long losing streak that had burdened the program. The Panthers now start next season with a one-game winning streak as players dream about the first kickoff some nine months from now.

Following the game, Eisenhower head coach Moe Dampeer was honest about what the game meant to him and his players, and it speaks to the emotions of every football player.

"This is our state championship," he said. "And people are like, 'Oh, it's only one game.' That's to you, but to these kids that's the world."

COVID impact

More than a year-and-a-half since the COVID pandemic started, it still had big ramifications among our local teams.

Before this season, forfeits were rare, with the occasional small-roster team battered and bruised and unable to get a team on the field. This season, several teams had to cancel games because of COVID outbreaks or close-contact quarantines among players.

For Tuscola and MacArthur, their playoffs hopes were severely diminished by having to forfeit two games this season.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

