Flaten: Living life without the distractions of sports

It has become a daily afternoon assignment for every sports reporter on the high school sports beat in Illinois.

Pull up Twitter, plug in "IHSA" and then cross your fingers and hit search.

We are all checking if there has been any update, any scrap, any morsel of new information about the Illinois High School Association's Return To Play guidelines. The rules would be the first step into returning high school sports to some kind of "normal" and the IHSA is waiting for approval and confirmation from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That is taking a long time. A frustratingly long time, actually.

The Herald & Review received a tip that the guidelines would be coming soon more than two weeks ago. At the time, we thought "soon" was that day or possibly the next day, and we prepared for the rush of action when it finally hit.

But that wave of news never crested and here I am practicing my Twitter search skills when I wish were talking about a whole different type of "practice."