Flaten: Living life without the distractions of sports

It has become a daily afternoon assignment for every sports reporter on the high school sports beat in Illinois.
Pull up Twitter, plug in "IHSA" and then cross your fingers and hit search.
We are all checking if there has been any update, any scrap, any morsel of new information about the Illinois High School Association's Return To Play guidelines. The rules would be the first step into returning high school sports to some kind of "normal" and the IHSA is waiting for approval and confirmation from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
That is taking a long time. A frustratingly long time, actually.
The Herald & Review received a tip that the guidelines would be coming soon more than two weeks ago. At the time, we thought "soon" was that day or possibly the next day, and we prepared for the rush of action when it finally hit.
But that wave of news never crested and here I am practicing my Twitter search skills when I wish were talking about a whole different type of "practice."
One thing you learn quickly is that even though they tweet about "on-site sanitation" and "guidelines," the username @IHSANews is not going to give you can update on sports in Illinois. Instead, that is the Twitter account for the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association in Ontario, Canada. I can only imagine the poor social media intern who is getting questions about summer contact days and when will there be an announcement?
And so we wait. Just as the athletes have been doing.
To their credit, they have made the best of a bad situation. Athletes all around Mount Zion are running marathons over the course of a 24-hour period. Athletes looking to get their name out to college coaches, like Maroa-Forsyth baseball's Ethan Willoughby and Mount Zion football's Drew London, have used technology as an alternative to in-person recruiting meetings that have been suspended by the NCAA.
Just as the athletes are ready to be released and begin preparation for the return to high school sports, we reporters are just as eager for Return to Play information to drop and getting a chance to cover athletes in action again. It will open up a whole world of opportunities for stories and I can only guess how happy these athletes will be to get back to their team, even if it is just weight training in small numbers at first.
There is nothing quite as ineffective as telling someone who is upset to "calm down," but IHSA president Craig Anderson is in that unenviable position of having parents, athletes and coaches demanding answers, and a state government that is in the midst of both a pandemic and civil unrest.
As I search for those IHSA updates and see updates from Minneapolis, New York and right in our backyard of Bloomington and Decatur, it is hard to process how much our country has changed in the time we have been waiting for the IHSA news to break. It seems to be just as large as the changes we went through in March as the pandemic began and it makes me reassess and put into perspective what is and isn't so important today.
Sports can be a distraction from life's challenging issues and not having pro, college and high school sports at this moment brings the events around the killing of George Floyd more clear and more present. You can't avoid it; you can't look away, and I think that will help things in the long run.
But the distractions will return — maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but when they do, I think we should try to remember and appreciate what our lives were like without distractions for a few months in 2020.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
