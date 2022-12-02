Flaten: Separating public and private football playoffs is the wrong answer

At first, it just seems like sour grapes. Someone's team didn't win a playoff game or make it to state and they're angry.

Every football season brings out a similar debate. Someone crunches the numbers one way or another, exposing a "disturbing" trend that the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has somehow caused and should be ashamed about.

Last season, it was the fact that in the six classes that are split between north and south brackets, all six champions came from the north (Class 7A and 8A's playoffs are not split geographically).

That directly led to the proposal that was passed by IHSA member schools in the offseason to no longer split the playoffs between north and south for the 2022 season and instead seed each class 1-64 — long bus rides be damned. Those changes were eventually abandoned when the bus rides became more painful as gas prices approached $5.00 a gallon in Illinois in the spring.

This year's champions were split between the north and south more evenly. Lena-Winslow (1A), Elmhurst Immaculate Conception, La Grange Park Nazareth (5A) won from the north while St. Teresa (2A), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (4A) and East St. Louis (6A) were southern champs.

That anger seemed to magically disappear this offseason and instead shifted to a different target. This year's dustup is a return to an old standard that never really goes away — public school vs. private school athletic success.

It seems for some, the "problem" of private schools winning a state title can only be addressed with the nuclear option — separating public and private school playoffs.

This mindset is the logical extension from that angry fan in the stands yelling at the referees on a Friday night and blaming them for their team's loss.

It also sends the wrong message: Forget getting better. If you can't beat them, then just kick them out.

That's not the mentality that football coaches across the state preach to their kids each week as they prepare for battle on Friday.

St. Teresa, 14-0 in 2022 and the 2A champion, has dealt with this sort of thing already. One year ago, they were voted out of the Central Illinois Conference. The justification at the time was to entice more teams to join the CIC but none have done so yet.

The fundamental problem is we frame this issue about schools rather than students. Or more directly, should private school students be increasingly penalized in athletic competition because their families have placed them in private schools?

While some states penalize all private schools with an enrollment multiplier, Illinois private schools are able to qualify for a waiver of the 1.65 multiplier to their enrollment numbers if they haven't had postseason success. What qualifies for success in each sport is different, but for football, it is winning at least three playoff games in the previous two years' classification cycle.

The multiplier is a way to restrict the perceived advantage private school have in drawing students outside a set geographic area that public schools are limited to.

Based purely on the enrollment numbers, St. Teresa, which according to the IHSA has an enrollment of 230, would be in 1A. But their postseason success pushes them up to 2A (379.5 with the mulitplier).

Furthermore, private schools with an enrollment over 200 aren't able to form co-ops with other schools. This restricts the ability of students in those schools to be able to participate in some sports programs due to low numbers.

Rather than trying to tweak the system to improve it, some argue to just trash the system.

Should we tweak the multiplier? Sure. Nuke the system? No.

It's interesting to take in the indignation about public schools not winning enough state championships when for a majority of the history of high school football in Illinois, there weren't statewide champions. Teams could be conference champions and there were some unofficial postseason games between top teams, but with no state wide playoffs until 1974, the public/private debate didn't exist like it does now.

The field was already diluted with the switch from six to eight classes. Separating the public and private system would further unnecessarily weaken what it means to be a football champion in Illinois. How many state champions does a state need? 10? A dozen?

On Wednesday, the IHSA's Legislative Commission announced it would put eight proposed constitution changes forward for member schools to vote on in December. The public/private split was not among them but one does affect St. Teresa directly.

If Proposal 9 passes, it increases the amount of money a school can contribute to the cost of a ring for student who win a state championship from $200 to $300.

I think that is an idea we can all get behind.