Follow live as Central A&M plays Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state football championship game

Lena-Winslow isn't being shy about running behind University of Iowa-commit Gennings Dunker and scored on a 23-yard run from running back Sean Ormiston.
The Panthers have 137 yards of total offense, and A&M has nine.
Lena-Winslow hits first
A team known for its running connected on a pass from quarterback Luke Benson to receiver Kade Chrisman for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. Chrisman was wide open streaking down the field.
Benson then ran in the two-point conversion.
LeWin leads 8-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.
Coaching football started as a way for Doug Morrell to stay connected with the sport after graduating from Moweaqua High School. He loved the back-and-forth of the mental game with an opponent and the competitive drive of the sport he had played for his entire life.