Follow live as Central A&M plays Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state football championship game

DEKALB — For the first time since 2001, the Central A&M football team is playing in the state football championship game. The last championship game for the program came in 1997.

The Raiders (13-0) play Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A game, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m. on WCIX.

Central A&M has had a a running clock in 10 of its 13 games this season and has beaten Havana, Fisher, Arcola and Athens in the postseason.

Lena-Winslow, led by University of Iowa commits Isaiah Bruce and Gennings Dunker, is 13-0 and has dominated the northern part of the Class 1A football landscape.

