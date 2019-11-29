You are the owner of this article.
Follow live as Central A&M plays Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state football championship game
DEKALB — For the first time since 2001, the Central A&M football team is playing in the state football championship game. The last championship game for the program came in 1997.

The Raiders (13-0) play Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A game, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m. on WCIX.

Central A&M has had a a running clock in 10 of its 13 games this season and has beaten Havana, Fisher, Arcola and Athens in the postseason. 

'Whatever the team needs,' Central A&M's Connor Hutchins adds versatility

Lena-Winslow, led by University of Iowa commits Isaiah Bruce and Gennings Dunker, is 13-0 and has dominated the northern part of the Class 1A football landscape.

'I feel like I actually got a second chance': Brain cyst not slowing down Central A&M's Keegan Waterman

Read more about the game here. 

A&M assistant coach Doug Morrell is coaching in his sixth state championship game and has been on the Raiders' coaching staff since 1991. Read more about him here.

Follow along for live updates.

Panthers sore again

Lena-Winslow isn't being shy about running behind University of Iowa-commit Gennings Dunker and scored on a 23-yard run from running back Sean Ormiston. 

The Panthers have 137 yards of total offense, and A&M has nine.

Lena-Winslow hits first

A team known for its running connected on a pass from quarterback Luke Benson to receiver Kade Chrisman for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. Chrisman was wide open streaking down the field.

Benson then ran in the two-point conversion.

LeWin leads 8-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.

PHOTOS: Looking back at Central A&M football through the years

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

