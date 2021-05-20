Former Tri-Valley assistant Ron Bass named new Clinton football coach

CLINTON — Ron Bass has been named the new Clinton football head coach, Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel announced.

Bass takes over following the resignation of former head coach Chris Ridgeway at the end of the 2021 spring season. Ridgeway coached the Maroons for three seasons and had a 13-12 record, including a Class 4A playoff appearance in 2019. Clinton was 2-4 this spring.

Bass comes to Clinton after serving as defensive coordinator for Tri-Valley (2013, 2015-2020). The Vikings were 66-16 during his tenure. Bass helped the Tri-Valley win a Class 2A state championship in 2015, state runner-up in 2013 and three Heart of Illinois Conference championships (2013, 2015, 2016). His defense set the IHSA state record for sacks in a championship game in 2015 with nine.