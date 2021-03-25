H&R reporter Matthew Flaten catches up on Week 1 of high school football and looks at Week 2 storylines

I must admit I feel like I'm back in high school, my homework is due in the first period and I'm scrambling to figure out some math problems on the bus ride to class.
Last Friday, I was in Indianapolis watching the Illinois men's basketball team beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and, honestly, it didn't feel like football season was kicking off around Central Illinois for me.
A week later, Week 2 is here and after this weekend, 1/3 of the season will be gone already. I've got to make up for some lost time here and highlight some of the top games around the area from Week 1 that you might have missed and what we should be looking for this weekend.
Mount Zion's air attack
I wrote about the potential for aerial domination by Mount Zion last week and they surpassed my already lofty expectations for what they could do.
Senior quarterback Ashton Summers, who recently committed to Monmouth College, threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the Braves 21-7 win over Mattoon.
Super pumped to say I’m continuing my academic and football career at Monmouth college! Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way. #RollScots @CoachFreitag @RollScotsFB @MCBraunyBoy pic.twitter.com/ZJ50V0DThB— Ashton Summers (@summersashton1) March 20, 2021
Junior wide receiver Christian Keyhea caught six balls for 209 yards and all three touchdowns. One of his touchdowns came from 67 yards out and Keyhea averaged 34.8 yards per reception. Seniors Drew London (4 catches, 67 yards) and Bryson Bartels (three catches 43 cards) got in on the passing action as well.
The Braves' running game was spilt between juniors Zacary Girard and Matthais Adams. Girard ran for 54 yards on seven carries and Adams had 26 yards on seven carries.
The Braves (1-0) host Mahomet-Seymour (0-1) on Friday.
Central A&M's decisive win
As a casual fan of Central Illinois football, it is OK if you suspected the spring season would be a down one for Central A&M following the graduation of H&R Area Football Player of the Year Jacob Paradee and standout quarterback Connor Heaton.
Instead, the No. 4 team in Class 1A in the most recent AP Poll put up an impressive offensive display against Tuscola, 42-23.
In his first varsity start, junior James Paradee, Jacob's brother, completed 12 of his 14 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
Paradee spread his targets around to five receivers with Caleb Woods (three catches for 92 yards, 1 TD) and Dalton Nichols (four catches for 69 yards, 1 TD) leading the way.
Raiders sophomore running back Brody Barnes led the ground attack with 13 runs for 89 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
It is unfortunate that Central A&M (1-0) won't get to face St. Teresa's (1-0) strong running attack this season. Thr teams were not scheduled in the limited six-game season.
Pana's triple overtime win
It was a wild night for Pana football in its Week 1 battle with Gillespie. The game required three overtimes for the Panthers to come out victorious, 28-22.
Pana led 7-6 at halftime and the teams were tied 14-14 at the end of regulation. Panthers wide receiver Andrew Ambrose, who had three receptions for 93 yards, scored the game-tying touchdown with an acrobatic catch and then broke away from his defender.
“ You got Mossed” @espn @RandyMoss @NFL #yougotmossed @ESPNNFL @breezesports pic.twitter.com/YZkXDUbtli— Trevor Higgins (@TrevorH12674232) March 20, 2021
The first overtime period was scoreless and in the second, Gillespie ran in a touchdown for a 22-14 lead. Pana responded as running back Austin Henschen (97 yards, two TDs) fumbled on the goal line but Colin Schmitz was there to pick it up for the tying score.
In the third overtime, Pana's Brenden Schoonover scored on a jet sweep right to put the Panthers up 28-22. The Pana defense stopped the Miners on their possession to pick up the victory.
Pana junior quarterback Carter Hocq made his first varsity start following the graduation of last season's starter Jonah Lauff. Hocq was 11-for-25 for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Pana (1-0) heads to Carlinville (1-0) on Friday.
Games to watch Week 2
Maroa-Forsyth (1-0), the No. 1 team in Class 2A, hosts a high-powered offensive team in Athens (1-0) on Friday. The Warriors beat up on Riverton 62-12 in Week 1 and are the No. 6 team in Class 1A in the latest AP Poll. Trojans quarterback Wade Jostes threw for two touchdowns and running back Bryson Boes ran for two scores and 93 yards against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
In a battle of Class 5A ranked team, No. 10-ranked MacArthur (1-0) hits the road to No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) on Friday. After two winless seasons at Eisenhower, quarterback Brylan Phillips led the Generals with three scores and a 35-14 victory over Springfield Southeast last week.
Class 2A's No. 2 team St. Teresa (1-0) and its ground attack head to Sullivan/Okaw Valley (0-1) on Friday. The H&R Macon County Player of the Year Denim Cook ran for 163 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns against Clinton. Quarterback Chord Miller added 74 yards rushing to his 104 yard and one touchdown passing performance.
Ashton Summers
Christian Keyhea 1
