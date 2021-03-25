H&R reporter Matthew Flaten catches up on Week 1 of high school football and looks at Week 2 storylines

I must admit I feel like I'm back in high school, my homework is due in the first period and I'm scrambling to figure out some math problems on the bus ride to class.

Last Friday, I was in Indianapolis watching the Illinois men's basketball team beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and, honestly, it didn't feel like football season was kicking off around Central Illinois for me.

A week later, Week 2 is here and after this weekend, 1/3 of the season will be gone already. I've got to make up for some lost time here and highlight some of the top games around the area from Week 1 that you might have missed and what we should be looking for this weekend.

Mount Zion's air attack

I wrote about the potential for aerial domination by Mount Zion last week and they surpassed my already lofty expectations for what they could do.

Senior quarterback Ashton Summers, who recently committed to Monmouth College, threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the Braves 21-7 win over Mattoon.