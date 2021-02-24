Hale: Coming out of the COVID-19 fog and bonding with Eisenhower freshman Gary Garner Jr.

Decatur Public Schools opened up for sports recently — it was a time of great joy for Decatur coaches and student-athletes.
We've had to watch with jealousy as county schools have been connecting with their student athletes and building those valuable bonds that hopefully teach young men and women valuable life lessons they can carry to get them through the moments of adversity and troubling times in their lives. We want to win, of course, but if winning is the only joy you get from coaching, you’ve missed a wonderful journey.
At our contact days — pre-season sessions designed to condition, train and prepare for the season — Eisenhower football coaches saw young athletes walk in out of shape with diminished lung capacity and sport specific coordination that had fallen off. These students closed off from school have had nowhere to exercise mental, social, physical and spiritual development for a calendar year.
One of the brave souls to come walking out of the “COVID-19 hibernation” was a young freshman, Gary Garner Jr.
Gary was attending our early football workouts to clean off the cobwebs and join our football team. He was quiet — painfully quiet. He’d come to our workouts and worked as hard as he could. He just never expressed himself outwardly.
As coaches we are tasked to instruct and get kids prepared for sports. The best part of the job is relationship building. "Cracking the safe” of a young mind is a joy I can't express to you in words. Sometimes you unlock things that just pour out. Some of those items are painful and draw tears out of your eyes. Other times you are filled with gut-busting laughter that draw tears, too.
You learn so much about the kids because you spend so much time with them. Sports reveal character and can connect you to many of the athletes you get the pleasure to coach. You are supposed to uncrack all the mind safes you coach. Some are easy to open and others not so much. There are those safes you open that change you forever and give lasting meaning to a journey that touches you as a coach forever.
Gary was tough to connect with in every way. Isolation has hurt our student/athletes' communication skills and social interaction abilities. There has been a guarded silence I didn’t expect. It is as if the kids walked in the weight room and were afraid to express excitement.
Gary was no different than many of the athletes who walked in the weight room. Many of the athletes were freshmen and had never been in a weight room. We had to break down every apparatus and explain how to correctly gain from using each weight station. It was laborious, but valuable to make sure no one was injured using the device.
If you’ve ever been to a gym and been afraid to reveal you don’t know how to use a leg machine, you know what I’m talking about. Your ego and embarrassment override a lot of your courage to ask for help. Our athletes are no different.
Gary was like a baby deer being born — lost and wobbly at every station. He started bench pressing without a spotter and he fitted himself in the leg press machine wrong. Every place was a new place to make a mistake, but he went and never complained.
I was awed by his lack of fear of embarrassment. He tried everything and when he began to master it, he passed his knowledge on to those who were lost. Gary Garner was a leader. It dripped off of him. He was not vocal, but he was unafraid to fall down, and when he’d heard others laughter about his fall, he’d get right back on the machine.
I smiled because I knew in front of me was a gift that would help us build our program for the years to come. A fearless young man who showed incalculable moxie.
I walked up every day in a mask-covered face and made eye contact with Gary. We started to bond and build a level of trust. Every time he was confused or didn’t understand something, he would bypass other coaches and come to me. It was a dynamic that would soon build an unexpected connection.
One day Gary was alone at a leg curl machine, so I engaged him in conversation. I asked him if he ever played football before and he quickly said he played JFL. We bantered back and forth about what positions he had played. I asked him a trivial question that led me to an answer that pierced my heart and brought back echoes from another time in my life.
I asked Gary what brought him to Eisenhower. Gary told me he lost his mother to a stroke. He was given sanctuary in that storm when his brother opened his home to him. Gary was only 14 years old. That brought him to the weight room I was standing in.
I took a big breath and informed him I lost my mother in 1979 when she had a brain aneurism in Scovill Hall on Millikin’s campus when I was 14. Two freshmen frozen in different decades, suffering the same fate and loss. Kindred spirits who suffered and were trapped in a world that was crumbling around them. One of those souls a 55-year-old white man and the other a 15-year-old heroic African-American survivor. We looked at each other and our family extended then and there.
COVID-19 has taken much from all of us. We all as adults and educators must be patient as we uncover from the permafrost this insidious virus thrust upon our community.
That frost may have hurt our children the most. No group of children have had to cross such a labyrinth of fear like ours have had to cross. We must forgive every mistake and hug and love every single attempt.
All of us need to take a breath and understand we did the best we could, but we have miles to go on this journey. We are not done. Just remember there are survivors who need us, and we cannot let exhaustion, fear and ignorance block our way to saving the young lives we love so much.
Kevin Hale is a teacher and coach at Eisenhower High School. He's an assistant coach for the Panthers football team and head baseball coach.