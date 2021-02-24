Hale: Coming out of the COVID-19 fog and bonding with Eisenhower freshman Gary Garner Jr.

Gary was no different than many of the athletes who walked in the weight room. Many of the athletes were freshmen and had never been in a weight room. We had to break down every apparatus and explain how to correctly gain from using each weight station. It was laborious, but valuable to make sure no one was injured using the device.

If you’ve ever been to a gym and been afraid to reveal you don’t know how to use a leg machine, you know what I’m talking about. Your ego and embarrassment override a lot of your courage to ask for help. Our athletes are no different.

Gary was like a baby deer being born — lost and wobbly at every station. He started bench pressing without a spotter and he fitted himself in the leg press machine wrong. Every place was a new place to make a mistake, but he went and never complained.

I was awed by his lack of fear of embarrassment. He tried everything and when he began to master it, he passed his knowledge on to those who were lost. Gary Garner was a leader. It dripped off of him. He was not vocal, but he was unafraid to fall down, and when he’d heard others laughter about his fall, he’d get right back on the machine.

I smiled because I knew in front of me was a gift that would help us build our program for the years to come. A fearless young man who showed incalculable moxie.