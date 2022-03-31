Hall of Fame football coach Craig Bundy hired as Decatur Public Schools athletic coordinator

DECATUR — Elementary, middle and high school level athletic activities run by the Decatur Public Schools will soon have a new face — long-time area football coach Craig Bundy will serve as as the DPS athletic coordinator.

Bundy will take over the athletic coordinator position from Joe Caputo, who will be retiring at the end of June. Until then, Bundy is shadowing Caputo through his different responsibilities.

"Joe has done such a great job and there are so many different aspects of being an athletic coordinator. Transportation, field maintenance, inventories, scheduling, officials, the list goes on," Bundy said. "I will get a feel for it and Joe has set the bar high. He has got the system in a great position."

The athletic coordinator works directly with the middle school and high school athletics directors and serves as athletic director at the elementary school level to support the development Decatur's athletic programs.

"It is a behind-the-scenes type of role and that is kind of what appealed to me." he said "I want to make Decatur's athletic programs as good as we can possibly make them. That doesn't necessarily mean from a wins and losses standpoint. It means from a participation standpoint and an experience standpoint for our students.

"This is all-encompassing at the elementary, junior and high school levels. I will be helping coaches and principals to create the best experience for kids and the best athletic department with as many sport offerings that we can have to make it a great experience at whatever level it might be."

Bundy, who is a St. Teresa and Millikin graduate, has a long coaching resume from around Central Illinois. He has served as a coach and/or athletic director at St. Teresa, Champaign Centennial and Bradley-Bourbonnais. He was head football coach at LSA from 2014-18 and has served as an offensive assistant coach for MacArthur football the past three seasons. In 2011, Bundy was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

At the top of priorities for the position is continuing to grow student participation in athletics at younger ages in programs like the wrestling and softball middle school feeder programs.

"Increasing our participation at the elementary level will increase the numbers at the junior high and high school level. The more kids that get involved the better," Bundy said. "When you look from the outside and wonder why we don't have better numbers, it is not an easy fix. It is going to be a team effort with high school team coaches and their involvement in the development of elementary and junior high programs. Not only in athletes but also coaching staffs."

As programs sometimes struggle to keep athletes — the MacArthur and Eisenhower girls soccer teams now compete together — Bundy is open to non-traditional solutions to keep kids playing sports.

"There are certain sports that are much more conducive for co-oping and combining — sports that traditionally don't have great numbers," Bundy said. "Ideally, each school would have their own programs but if you don't have enough kids to sustain the program, you have to look to that avenue. That would obviously not be my decision, it would be to the school board's from recommendations."

Along with taking the new position, Bundy has stepped down from his coaching duties at MacArthur.

"At the end of the season, I told (MacArthur head coach Derek Spates) that I was leaving. It has been a great experience coaching at a public school in Decatur," Bundy said. "I have coached long enough and I want to be able to sleep on Friday nights. I thought I was going to be able to relax a lot more as an assistant and it just didn't happen. It still gets in your DNA. I'm going to relax and enjoy life a little bit more."

Although he helped lead the Generals, Bundy is now focused building successes across all Decatur schools.

"Even though I coached at MacArthur, for this job, I'm at every school. I'm a DPS employee that is trying to make every program successful," Bundy said. "I hope Eisenhower and MacArthur are successful and I want to take pride in both high schools."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

