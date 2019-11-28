'He is truly a special man.' Doug Morrell in 27th year as assistant coach on Central A&M football.

MOWEAQUA — Coaching football started as a way for Doug Morrell to stay connected with the sport after graduating from Moweaqua High School. He loved the back-and-forth of the mental game with an opponent and the competitive drive of the sport he had played for his entire life.
Coaching was the closest he could get to his playing days, which ended with he graduated high school in 1989. His high school coach, Mark Ramsey, kept him around as an assistant who was a "glorified manager" in 1990 and 1991. That job was just fine for Morrell. It was a way for him to get his foot just enough inside the coaching door to fulfill his passion.
He just didn't expect how long that door would stay open.
In 1992, Morrell found a way to balance his moonlighting gig as an offensive line coach in with his day job at ADM and hasn't looked back. He's been an assistant at Central A&M for 27 years on a continual basis; first under Ramsey, who is now the head coach at St. Teresa, then under Nate Graham for two years and finally under current head coach Brent Weakly, whom Morrell coached in high school.
“It’s definitely an honor," Morrell said. "It’s a gift from God for them — the district, the administration and Coach Weakly — to allow me to have an influence, show them right from wrong, talk to them and be there for them when they have other questions. There’s a lot of it that takes place that isn’t about Xs and Os. It’s about life."
At 10 a.m. Friday, Morrell will complete his state football venue trifecta when A&M plays Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, and it will be Morrell's sixth state championship game as an assistant coach — previously making stops at Memorial Stadium in Champaign and at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University.
In 27 years and counting as a coach, Morrell's reason for coaching has undergone a seismic shift. It's not all about the competition and the gameplan anymore — though those things still matter.
"Our job here, I feel like, is that we’re not trying to send kids to the NFL," Morrell said. "We don’t have Division I kids. We have kids who are going to graduate and we want them to be good kids in the community, as men and they’re going to grow up as fathers. You can learn a lot from football, and that’s kind of the goal for me is to be that guy to help them out, make them grow and be better men."
When Weakly took the job in 2015, the first call he made was to Morrell to make sure he wanted to stay on as an assistant. The foundation of a football program is the strength of offensive and defensive line coaches, Weakly said, and that's Morrell's expertise. Calling the man who used to coach him when he was a tight end and linebacker at Central A&M was a no-brainer.
Morrell has a way of teaching the game in a way that's understandable to his players. He did when Weakly was a player and he does now. He's a calming voice for Weakly on game days and often times one of the last voices the players hear before taking the field. He talks to them about life, about his job and his family. The players matter to him as much as he matters to them.
“He would still do anything for those kids," Weakly said. "If they ever needed a car ride or jumped or whatever, he’s that guy to go do it. He is a truly special man and we’re truly blessed to have him."
Things have changed a little bit in 27 years. Morrell, now 48 years old, pulls up a bucket with a seat on it at times in the summer during particularly long practices; it's part rest and part seeing his players from a different vantage point. He came up under Ramsey win a run-heavy Wing-T offense. When Weakly came in with a spread offense, Morrell had to seek input from other coaches to help himself evolve as a coach.
It's the little nuggets of details and wisdom that he learns and, in turn, imparts on his players that gives him so much cache in the program and around the area.
"He’s my favorite coach out there," lineman Jeske Maples said. "He’s incredibly smart. He’s one of the guys on the coaching staff that every player respects. ... He’s been around for the entire ride that A&M’s gone through. He was here for the bad times, the good times and it’s great to have a dude like him on the coaching staff that everyone respects so much."
Morrell was on the staff in 1992 when the program advanced to its first state championship game and finished runner up. He was there from 1995-1997 for three straight appearances in the championship game with the crowning moment coming in 1997 with a state championship. When Weakly was on the state runner-up team in 2001, Morrell was there.
There were more challenging times, seasons that ended with an early exit in the postseason or losing records and missed postseason berths all together. His experience and longevity carry weight.
“He means a ton," quarterback Connor Heaton said. "He’s been coaching since the dynasty in the early 90s. He just does a great job year-in-and-year-out with our line. He’s a big motivator. He gets us together before every game, give us a little speech and gets us going, for sure. He’s one of the most well-respected coaches on our staff and definitely in the area. I like looking up to him."
Morrell's time with the program is as much about the on-field success and growth of his players as it is his own personal growth. He's no longer the 20-something coach who was on a staff that led the Raiders to three straight championship games. He'll admit there were times years ago that he let that success get to him a little bit, but his perspective has shifted. Some of that comes with age and coaching his own son, Reid Morrell, and having his youngest son, Cooper Morrell, as a team manager this year.
"You get a little older and you start realizing that it’s about the kids," Morrell said. "You see it all, it’s enjoyable. This (championship game) is just as enjoyable as the first one. Things do change, but kids are the same. They still want the same thing. To see them grow and advance and get where they want is the most enjoyable thing."
