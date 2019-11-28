'He is truly a special man.' Doug Morrell in 27th year as assistant coach on Central A&M football.

Morrell has a way of teaching the game in a way that's understandable to his players. He did when Weakly was a player and he does now. He's a calming voice for Weakly on game days and often times one of the last voices the players hear before taking the field. He talks to them about life, about his job and his family. The players matter to him as much as he matters to them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“He would still do anything for those kids," Weakly said. "If they ever needed a car ride or jumped or whatever, he’s that guy to go do it. He is a truly special man and we’re truly blessed to have him."

Things have changed a little bit in 27 years. Morrell, now 48 years old, pulls up a bucket with a seat on it at times in the summer during particularly long practices; it's part rest and part seeing his players from a different vantage point. He came up under Ramsey win a run-heavy Wing-T offense. When Weakly came in with a spread offense, Morrell had to seek input from other coaches to help himself evolve as a coach.

It's the little nuggets of details and wisdom that he learns and, in turn, imparts on his players that gives him so much cache in the program and around the area.