DECATUR — Several area football teams are opting to play an hour later on Friday night to avoid the heat.

MacArthur, Eisenhower, Meridian, Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion and Central A&M are among the area teams that have announced a move from a 7 p.m. start to 8 p.m. because of high temperatures forecasted on Friday. Argenta-Oreana will start a half-hour late at 7:30.

The National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat warning in the area until 10 p.m. Friday, and temperatures are forecasted to get into the high-90s the rest of the week.

MacArthur, which is opening at home against Springfield Southeast, will play at 8 p.m. at Millikin, with construction on MacArthur's football field still ongoing.

Eisenhower will play at home with an 8 p.m. start time in its season-opening game against Jacksonville.

Meridian, which will open the season at home against El Paso-Gridley, will also begin at 8 p.m. Maroa-Forsyth will host Pleasant Plains at 8 p.m. Mount Zion will open the season at home at 8 p.m. against Bartonville Limestone. Central A&M will travel to LeRoy and play at 8 p.m. Argenta-Oreana will host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 7:30.

Monticello, which opens at St. Joseph-Ogden, will also begin at 8 p.m. Arcola, which is opening at home against Nokomis, and Taylorville, which is at Olney. will also play at 8. Lincoln, which opens its season at Springfield Lanphier, will begin at 7:30.