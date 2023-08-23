DECATUR — Several area football teams are opting to play an hour later on Friday night to avoid the heat.

MacArthur, Meridian and Mount Zion have all announced 8 p.m. varsity starts because of high temperatures forecasted on Friday.

The National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat warning in the area until 10 p.m. Friday, and temperatures are forecasted to get into the high-90s the rest of the week.

MacArthur, which is opening at home against Springfield Southeast, will play at 8 p.m. at Millikin, with construction on MacArthur's football field still ongoing.

Meridian, which will open the season at home against El Paso-Gridley, will also begin at 8 p.m.

Mount Zion will open the season at home at 8 p.m. against Bartonville Limestone.

Monticello, which opens at St. Joseph-Ogden, will also begin at 8 p.m. Arcola, which is opening at home against Nokomis, and Taylorville, which is at Olney. will also play at 8.

