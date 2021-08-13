Herald & Review All-Area Football Team for 2020-21

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — James Paradee, Jr., Central A&M

Paradee, the 2020 Herald & Review Area Football Player of the Year, made a big splash his junior year with 1,247 all-purpose yards (716 passing, 490 rushing) and 20 touchdowns. He was accurate in his passing attempts, 43-for-63 (68.9%), and was sacked just once as the Raiders were 6-0 and Central Illinois Conference co-champions with St. Teresa. Paradee was also a first-team all-CIC selection.

QB — Beau Jones, Sr., Arcola

Jones was one-half of a key brother-combo — along with younger brother and running back Jed Jones — for the Purple Riders that had the team 4-1 last season. Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey described Jones — a first team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference selection — and his ability to run the offense as "invaluable."

QB — Peyton Armstrong, Jr., Tuscola

Tuscola relied heavily on the run attack and Armstrong was a workhorse for the Warriors, often taking off himself when not handing it off to running back Grant Hardwick. Armstrong was a second-team CIC selection and will continue to wreak havoc for opposing CIC teams in the fall.

RB — Grant Hardwick, Sr., Tuscola

Hardwick was a first team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) all-state selection for Class 2A and a unanimous first-team CIC pick. A dangerous player on both sides of the ball, the senior ran for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns while also being a rock at linebacker, alongside teammate Patrick Pierce.

RB — Kaden Feagin, So., Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond

Feagin was a leading running threat in the Lincoln Prairie Conference last season with 660 yards and nine touchdowns for the Knights. He averaged 13.5 yards per carry on his way to becoming a first-team IHSFCA all-state selection for Class 1A. Feagin has Big 10 offers from the University of Illinois and Rutgers and a big junior season this fall could expand that list.

RB — Chris Brown, Sr., Monticello

A key reason Monticello finished the spring season 6-0 was Brown and his diverse offensive weapons. The Sages senior earned first-team IHSFCA all-state honors in Class 3A thanks to 371 yards rushing and nine touchdowns that complemented 158 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Brown was also a first-team Illini Prairie All-Conference selection.

WR — Tristin Duncan, Sr., Effingham

Duncan returned to the football field in the spring after recovering from a severe car accident in October 2020. The senior was the Hearts leading receiving weapon with 271 yards receiving and three touchdowns as Effingham was undefeated (5-0) and Apollo Conference champion. Duncan was also named a first-team All-Apollo selection.

WR — Andrew Ambrose, Sr., Pana

Ambrose was an imposing presence at wide out for the Panthers last season. The 6-3 receiver could go up above most defensive backs. The senior was a first-team All-South Central Conference pick after hauling in 359 yards receiving and four touchdowns last season. On defense, Ambrose had 53 tackles (eight for a loss) and three sacks at linebacker.

OL — Jarrett Robertson, Jr., Central A&M

The Raiders' offensive line will continue to be strong this season as Robertson returns for his senior season following a remarkable junior season. Central A&M quarterback James Paradee was sacked just once all season, and for his efforts, Robertson was a first team IHSFCA all-state selection for Class 1A as well as a unanimous CIC All-Conference pick.

OL — Michael Calderon, Sr., Tuscola

Tuscola excelled in their ground game last season thanks in part to Calderon, whose senior season earned him a unanimous CIC first-team selection. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman was a force on both the offensive and defensive lines.

OL — Caiden Miller, Sr., Arcola

Miller was a dependable rock for the Arcola line that opened up holes for running back Jed Jones and head coach Nick Lindsay describes Miller as "the best lineman on the team." The senior was a first-team Lincoln Prairie All-Conference selection.

K — Aiden Beachy, Sr., Tuscola

A first-team all-CIC selection, Beachy was rock-solid in his extra-point attempts and demonstrated his kicking power by connecting on field goals from 47 and 42 yards for the Warriors last season and was 5-of-7 in his attempts overall.

DEFENSE

DL — Peyton Daughtery, Sr., DL, Charleston

Daughtery was a catalyst in Charleston's resurgence to its first winning record since the 2012 season and topping Mattoon in the Coles County Clash. Daughtery was a first team Apollo Conference selection and stood out as a team leader, earning the lineman of the year honor chosen by the Trojan players.

DL — Hans Goodman, Sr., Tuscola

Goodman bottled up the run for the Warriors last season, providing senior leadership on the D-line. Goodman was a unanimous first-team all-CIC pick.

DL — Brayden Fay, Sr., ALAH

Fay forced two fumbles and had a sack as the run-stuffer recorded 29 tackles last season for the Knights. Fay, a senior, was named to the Lincoln Prairie Conference first-team.

LB — Jacob Stoneburner, Sr., Effingham

Developing the run game against Effingham last season was made difficult by Stoneburner, who led the Hearts with 43 tackles. A first-team IHSFCA all-state selection in Class 4A, Stoneburner was also a first-team Apollo pick. He will be stopping the run for McKendree University next season.

LB — Jack Martin, Sr., ALAH

If there was a tackle to be made by the Knights' defense, it was probably done by Martin last season. He led Arthur with 72 tackles that included 22 solo stops. The Lincoln Prairie Conference first-team selection also deflected three passes and recovered a fumble last season.

DB — Beau Edwards, Jr., Arcola

Edwards had the ability to stop an opposing team's drive cold as the junior led the area with 10 interceptions last season, including five in one game against Villa Grove/Heritage. Edwards earned first-team IHSFCA all-state selection for Class 1A as well as first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference honors. He was also a standout receiver with 372 yards receiving on 26 receptions.

DB — Cory Spour, Sr., Charleston

From the strong safety position, Spour led the Trojans and the Apollo Conference in tackles with 36 stops, including two interceptions and three forced fumbles. The senior also led the team in rushing yards and was a first team All-Apollo selection.

DB — Brenden Schoonover, Jr, Pana

Schoonover was a threat on both sides of the ball as he was a first team South Central Conference pick on defense and a second-team pick as a wide receiver. The Pana junior had 14 solo tackles and set a school record with six interceptions last seasons in just five games. He also added four receiving touchdowns last season.

DB — Sam Schuette, Sr., Charleston

Schuette, who is continuing his football career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, was a first team all-Apollo selection at defensive back and a second-team pick at wide receiver. As a free safety, Schuette was the backbone of the Trojans secondary as he picked off six passes last season, returning two for pick-6s.

DB — Parker Wolfe, Sr., Effingham

Wolfe was first-team all-Apollo selection and had 11 solo tackles to go along with two interceptions and forced fumble to help Effingham finish 5-0.

P — Aaron Likens, Sr., K, ALAH

On those rare occasions that the Knights' offense was forced to punt, head coach Ryan Jefferson could count on Likens to pin the opposing team back. The senior was a first team Lincoln Prairie Conference selection.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Max Beyers, Jr., Shelbyville

QB — Joey Sprinkle, Jr., Monticello

QB — Nathan Thompson, Sr., Effingham

RB — Jed Jones, Jr., Arcola

RB — Austin Henchen, Jr, Pana

RB — Chase Woomer, Sr., Effingham

RB — Brody Barnes, So., RB, Central A&M

WR — Ty Brachbill, So., Shelbyville

WR — Ethan Mileham, Sr., WR, Taylorville

TE — Kyle Kuhn, Jr., Pana

OL — Cordell Workman, Sr., OL, Clinton

OL — Lane Whitney, Jr., OL, Central A&M

OL — Nathan Barnes, Sr., OL, Effingham

K — Seppe Vitale, Sr., Shelbyville

SECOND TEAM

DEFENSE

DL — Jason Brown, Sr., Monticello

DL — Drew Hackler, Jr, Pana

DL — Lane Whitney, Jr., Central A&M

DE — Austin Herboth, Sr., Effingham

LB — Kolton Knuffman, Sr., Monticello

LB — Zach Shick, Sr., Mattoon

LB — Patrick Pierce, Jr., Tuscola

LB — Zach Butler, Arcola

DB — James Boyd, Sr., Tuscola

DB — Hunter Williams, Sr., Monticello

DB — Luke VanderBurgh, Sr., Sullivan

DB — Jakob Logan, Sr., Effingham

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin Abercrombie, Jr., LB, ALAH; Ace Armstrong, So., WR, Pana; Caleb Atten, Jr., DL, Clinton; Chance Baldwin, Sr., LB, Clinton; Mason Bates, Sr., DL, Taylorville; Bo Christer, Jr., K, Pana; Ty Coartney, Sr., LB, Charleston; Morgan Cotton, Sr., DL, ALAH; Jacob Daniels, Sr., LB, Central A&M; Finn Davison, Sr., RB, ALAH; Joel Deere, So, OL, Pana; Triston Foran, Jr., WR, Monticello; Kevin Garza, Sr., Arcola; Logan Gorenz, Jr, , OL, Pana; Hayden Graham, Sr., WR, Monticello; Drew Hackler, Jr, OL, Pana; Haven Hatfield, Jr., OL, Tuscola;

Rope Hatfield, Jr., WR, Shelbyville; Austin Henschen, Jr., Pana; Zeke Hickman, Sr., RB, Clinton; Ethan Huss, Sr., OL, Effingham; Gabe Kihne, Sr., LB, Effingham; Nathan Koester, Sr., DB, Tuscola; Jared Lockmiller, Sr., OL, Monticello; Drew Matheny, Sr., OL, Charleston; Kacee Moore, Sr., Arcola; Dalton Nichols, Jr., WR/DB, Central A&M; Brody Rankin, Jr., DL, Charleston; Brayden Rennels, Sr., DB, Charleston Garrett Sigrist, Sr., DL, Arcola; Dakota Spencer, Sr., DL, Mattoon; Aidan Spurgeon, Jr., LB, Mattoon;

Christian Stiner, Jr., OL, Central A&M; Tanner Strampp, Sr., OL, Lincoln; Evan Swisher, So, LB, Pana; Kareem Trrejo, P, Arcola; Tyler Walker, Sr., LB, Tuscola; Isaac Webb, So, OL, Clinton; Mathis Westbrooks, Jr., DB, Clinton; Caleb Woods, Jr., P, Central A&M

