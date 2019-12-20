2019 Herald & Review All-Area Football Team

DL — Beau Smothers, Sr., Arcola

Smothers was part of one of the area's best lines on both sides of the ball, and had a standout year on defense with 61 tackles.

DE — Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello

Kerr, a third-team selection last year, was the Sages' best overall player, earning Class 3A All-State and first-team Illini Prairie honors. Few could slow the strong, long-armed Kerr from attacking the ball-carrier, and he was also a force at tight end with 40 catches, 771 yards and 11 TDs.

LB — Connor Hutchins, Sr., Central A&M

Hutchins, who returns to the first team, was a capable contributor wherever he was deployed. At linebacker, he had 79 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, along with two interceptions. He also caught 45 passes for 611 yards and 5 TDs.

LB — Ryan Janssen, Sr., Nokomis

Nokomis' all-time leader in tackles, Janssen had 100 total tackles and was named Prairie State Conference Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, he had 1,001 yards rushing and 10 TDs.

LB — Levi Seitzinger, Sr., Olney