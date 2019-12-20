2019 Herald & Review All-Area Football Team

First team
OFFENSE
QB — Connor Heaton, Sr., Central A&M
Heaton led A&M's unstoppable offense with a devastating combination of pass and run. He was 140-for-235 passing for 2,488 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions, and also rushed 96 times for 837 yards and 20 TDs.
QB — Nate Shackelford, Sr., Effingham
Shackelford stepped in as a first-year varsity quarterback and was outstanding, throwing for 2,459 yards and 32 touchdowns on 146-of-219 passing, and also rushing for 778 yards and 11 touchdowns on 105 carries.
QB — Kentrell Beck, Sr., Shelbyville
After missing his entire junior season with injury, Beck made his debut as quarterback as a senior and was, according to an area coach, "One of the hardest players to game plan for." He threw for 1,469 yards and 12 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,014 yards and 18 TDs.
RB — Austin Hopkins, Sr., Arcola
A leader and physically tough player on both sides of the ball, Hopkins — a repeat first-team selection — was relied upon heavily and delivered. He rushed 199 times for 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns, and also had 102 tackles.
WR — Jacob Paradee, Sr., Central A&M
The H&R Area Player of the Year could not be covered. He had 52 catches for 1,247 yards and 19 touchdowns. Paradee, a repeat first-teamer, also returned two punts and an interception for touchdowns, and was a smothering defensive presence with 125 tackles.
WR — Tristin Duncan, Jr., Effingham
Duncan, a second-team selection last year, was a constant threat in the passing game to help lead the Hearts to the Class 4A semifinals. He had 63 catches for 1,273 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to breaking Effingham's career receiving mark.
WR — Bryce Edmiston, Sr., Pana
The area's most versatile player, Edmiston had 51 Carries for 411 yards and six touchdowns, 39 catches for 805 yards and eight touchdowns, a punt return TD, nine tackles for loss, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. In addition to running and receiving, Edmiston scored touchdowns by fumble return, interception return and punt return.
OL — Grant Mose, Sr., Shelbyville
One area coach called Mose one of the best linemen he's coached against. Big, strong, and quick, with a motor that never quits, Mose is a first-team selection for the third straight season.
OL — Justin Baker, Sr., Effingham
Baker was first-team All-Apollo blocking for an offense that was rarely slowed and had one of its best seasons in school history, with an 11-2 record.
OL — Hugo Garza, Sr., Arcola
A three-time All-Area first team selection and a two-time all-state pick, Garza was the best lineman in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. He got double-teamed every week and battled injury mid-year, but was never slowed.
OL — Jeske Maples, OL, Central A&M
A&M coach Brett Weakly called Maples the best offensive lineman the Raiders have had since 2000. He was a first-team Central Illinois Conference selection. Last year, he was All-Area second team on defense.
K — Jarrett Robertson, So., Central A&M
Robertson was busy as the Raiders' kicker, knocking down 73 of 82 attempts to nab first-team All-CIC honors.
DEFENSE
DL — Lucas Otto, Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Otto finished second all-time in tackles in Arthur program history, finishing strong with 11 tackles, including 26 for loss. He also had an interception, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and three pass deflections.
DL — Beau Smothers, Sr., Arcola
Smothers was part of one of the area's best lines on both sides of the ball, and had a standout year on defense with 61 tackles.
DE — Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello
Kerr, a third-team selection last year, was the Sages' best overall player, earning Class 3A All-State and first-team Illini Prairie honors. Few could slow the strong, long-armed Kerr from attacking the ball-carrier, and he was also a force at tight end with 40 catches, 771 yards and 11 TDs.
LB — Connor Hutchins, Sr., Central A&M
Hutchins, who returns to the first team, was a capable contributor wherever he was deployed. At linebacker, he had 79 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, along with two interceptions. He also caught 45 passes for 611 yards and 5 TDs.
LB — Ryan Janssen, Sr., Nokomis
Nokomis' all-time leader in tackles, Janssen had 100 total tackles and was named Prairie State Conference Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, he had 1,001 yards rushing and 10 TDs.
LB — Levi Seitzinger, Sr., Olney
Tigers coach Matt Music called Seitzinger the best defensive player he's coached in his nine years at Olney. He had 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, plus added two forced fumbles — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was third-team last season.
DB — Nic Tackels, Sr., Monticello
The Sages' toughest player, pound for pound, Tackels was first-team Illini Prairie on defense and also played well at quarterback, throwing for almost 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.
DB — Parker Wolfe, Jr., Effingham
Effingham was a dangerous team to throw against with Wolfe in the backfield. He nabbed a school-record 11 interceptions to earn Apollo Conference first-team honors.
DB — Jalen Quinn, So., Tuscola
Quinn emerged on the football field as among the area's best on both sides of the ball. He had nine interceptions while drawing the other team's toughest test, and had 46 catches for 722 yards and five TDs. He also added punt and kick return TDs.
DB — Quinn Miller, Jr., Olney
Miller was first-team All-Little Illini Conference on both sides of the ball, but did his best work on defense with seven interceptions and two pass breakups for the 7-3 Tigers.
DB — Ben Carroll, Jr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Carroll, who was slowed by a hamstring injury last year, was a big play waiting to happen on both sides of the ball. Defensively, had had 75 tackles, including seven for loss, and 10 interceptions. He had a pick in every game except two.
P — Adam Bridges, Sr., Newton
In addition to leading the Eagles' ground game, Bridges had 35 punts for 1,248 yards for a 35.6 average. He had a long of 52 yards and pinned nine punts inside the 20.
Second team
OFFENSE
QB — Jonah Lauff, Sr., Pana
Lauff was 118-of-191 passing for 2,262 yards and 26 touchdowns.
QB — Logan Tabeling, Sr., Tuscola
Tabeling passed for 2,188 yards and 16 touchdowns, and also rushed for 881 yards and 18 TDs.
RB — Chris Brown, Jr., Monticello
Brown made the Sages' offense go, rushing for 1,300 yards at more than 10 yards per carry.
You have free articles remaining.
WR — Brandon Douglas, Sr., Tuscola
Caught 55 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns for the 8-3 Warriors.
WR — Jacob Klein, Sr., Pana
Nine of Klein's 19 catches went for touchdowns. He had 534 yards receiving and, defensively, had four interceptions, including one he returned for a TD.
WR — Diego Perez, Sr., Arcola
Perez owns Arcola's school record for receiving touchdowns and yards after catching 36 passes for 716 yards and 12 TDs.
RB — Storm Washburn, Sr., Casey-Westfield
Washburn rushed for 1,405 yards and 16 TDs on 7.5 yards per carry.
OL — Will Kirkbride, Sr., Pana
Kirkbride was the Panthers' anchor on both sides of the ball, and was also a vocal leader.
OL — Brett Reeves, Sr., Clinton
Reeves was a coach on the field for the Maroons, helping younger players along to lead the Maroons to the playoffs.
OL — Michael Calderon, Jr., Tuscola
Calderon was a first-team All-CIC pick, helping lead Tuscola to the second round of the playoffs.
OL — Keegan Waterman, Sr. Central A&M
A first-team CIC selection, Waterman blocked for an offense that dominated all the way to the state title game.
K — Seppe Vitale, Jr., Shelbyville
Vitale emerged as a weapon in the kicking game, with 31 extra points and a 36-yard field goal.
DEFENSE
DL — Aiden Foster, Sr., Olney
Teams ran away from Foster, but he usually caught them, notching 68 tackles despite facing double teams.
DL — Austin Herboth, Jr., Effingham
Herboth had five sacks and was All-Apollo first team.
DL — Brayden Doyle, Sr., Charleston
Doyle was a big part of Charleston's improvement, with 64 tackles and eight tackles for loss, plus 578 yards rushing and six TDs.
DL — Jakob Self, Sr., Casey-Westfield
Self played well on both sides of the ball, earning first-team LIC honors on defense for 10 sacks and five tackles for loss.
LB — Drew Stacey, Sr., Clinton
Clinton's defensive MVP played several positions and put up 61 tackles, with seven tackles for loss.
LB — Pedro Gauna, Sr., Arcola
Gauna had 54 tackles and two interceptions, and also had four rushing touchdowns and caught three passes for three TDs.
LB — Mason Hasty, Sr., Effingham
Had 76 tackles and four sacks, earning All-Apollo first-team honors.
LB — Trenton Hance, Sr., Newton
Had 110 tackles, including 14 for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.
LB — Jake Kibler, Sr., Tuscola
A physical presence for the Warriors' defense, Kibler had 49 tackles and two interceptions.
DB — Payton Birch, Sr., Newton
Birch is a good cover corner who picked off two passes and was a big reason Newton made it back to the playoffs.
DB — Brycen Burgener, Sr., Central A&M
Burgener had 30 tackles, including four for loss, and was a key to the Raiders' defensive scheme.
P — Dawson Whitten, Sr., Effingham
Whitten had an 30.8 average on 32 punts, including a long of 53 yards.
Third team
OFFENSE
QB — Garrett Wayne, Sr., Clinton
QB — Beau Jones, Jr., Arcola
RB — Gavin Dorn, Jr., Olney
RB — Tyler Beard, Sr., Robinson
RB — Chase Woomer, Jr., Effingham
WR — Caden Price, Sr., Mattoon
OL — Sam Wheat, Jr., Newton
OL — JT Guzzardo, Sr., Lincoln
OL — Cole Healy, Sr., Cumberland
OL — Jackson Tex, Sr., Taylorville
OL — Briggs Fultz, Sr., Monticello
DEFENSE
DL — Chance Baldwin, Jr., Clinton
DL — Quentin Jamieson, Sr., Nokomis
DL — Hunter Gray, Sr., Newton
DL — Josh Dyer, Sr., Tuscola
DL — Myles Land, Sr., Robinson
LB — Lane Perry, Sr., Pana
LB — Jacob Stoneburner, Jr., Effingham
LB — Nate Fouty, Sr., Casey-Westfield
LB — Iysten Syfert, So., Cumberland
DB — Alex Tosetti, Sr., Nokomis
DB — Sam Schuette, Jr., Charleston
P — Collin Jones, Sr., Monticello
Honorable mention
Josh Agin (LB), Shelbyville; Andrew Ambrose (DB), Pana; Peyton Blanchette (OL), Flora; Spencer Brown (Sr., DB), Monticello; Laine Czaikowski (DL), Pana; Isaac Cox (WR), Cumberland; Chance Dickey (RG), Taylorville; Blayne Donsbach (Sr., RB/WR), Cumberland;
London Feager (G), Mattoon; Kaden Feagin (RB/WR), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Billy Fifer (RB/WR), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Garrett Florkowski, Robinson; Blaine Fryman, Olney; Devin Gibbens (LB), Lincoln; Jett Gillum (FB), Effingham; Jace Greenwood, Olney; Grant Hardwick (RB), Tuscola; Rope Hatfield (WR), Shelbyville; Alex Haughman (DT), Effingham; Austin Herkert (RB), Taylorville; Ethan Huss (ST), Effingham; Isaiah Huynh (DL), Lincoln
Xavier Jones (OL), Pana; Wes Kile (DB), Pana; Kolton Knuffman (Jr, LB), Monticello; Daniel Lewis, Flora; Adam Lyons (Sr., RB/DB), Nokomis; Scotty Mahan, Casey-Westfield; Ethan Mileham (WR), Taylorville; Blake Mitchell, Olney; Tyrese Petty (RB), Clinton; Jonah Pierce (OL/LB), Tuscola; Jayden Pollice (CB), Lincoln
Brett Reeves (OL), Clinton; Cole Repscher (LB), Taylorville; Brayden Rohlfs (DE), Lincoln; Zach Shick (LB), Mattoon; David Shipman (DL), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Kolton Spaugh (DB), Clinton; Drake Spracklen (WR), Pana; Luke VanderBurgh (LB), Sullivan; Kade Warner (Sr., LB), Cumberland; Camden Woodward (S), Taylorville; Cory Woods (OL), Robinson.