2019 Herald & Review All-Area Football Team
0 comments
breaking

2019 Herald & Review All-Area Football Team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First team

OFFENSE

Connor Heaton

Central A&M's Connor Heaton

QB — Connor Heaton, Sr., Central A&M

Heaton led A&M's unstoppable offense with a devastating combination of pass and run. He was 140-for-235 passing for 2,488 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions, and also rushed 96 times for 837 yards and 20 TDs.

Nathan Shackelford

Effingham quarterback Nathan Shackelford

QB — Nate Shackelford, Sr., Effingham

Shackelford stepped in as a first-year varsity quarterback and was outstanding, throwing for 2,459 yards and 32 touchdowns on 146-of-219 passing, and also rushing for 778 yards and 11 touchdowns on 105 carries.

Kentrell Beck

Shelbyville's Kentrell Beck

QB — Kentrell Beck, Sr., Shelbyville

After missing his entire junior season with injury, Beck made his debut as quarterback as a senior and was, according to an area coach, "One of the hardest players to game plan for." He threw for 1,469 yards and 12 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,014 yards and 18 TDs.

Austin Hopkins

Arcola's Austin Hopkins

RB — Austin Hopkins, Sr., Arcola

A leader and physically tough player on both sides of the ball, Hopkins — a repeat first-team selection — was relied upon heavily and delivered. He rushed 199 times for 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns, and also had 102 tackles.

Jacob Paradee

Central A&M's Jacob Paradee

WR — Jacob Paradee, Sr., Central A&M

The H&R Area Player of the Year could not be covered. He had 52 catches for 1,247 yards and 19 touchdowns. Paradee, a repeat first-teamer, also returned two punts and an interception for touchdowns, and was a smothering defensive presence with 125 tackles.

Tristin Duncan

Effingham wide receiver Tristin Duncan

WR — Tristin Duncan, Jr., Effingham

Duncan, a second-team selection last year, was a constant threat in the passing game to help lead the Hearts to the Class 4A semifinals. He had 63 catches for 1,273 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to breaking Effingham's career receiving mark.

Bryce Edmiston

Pana wide receiver Bryce Edmiston

WR — Bryce Edmiston, Sr., Pana

The area's most versatile player, Edmiston had 51 Carries for 411 yards and six touchdowns, 39 catches for 805 yards and eight touchdowns, a punt return TD, nine tackles for loss, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. In addition to running and receiving, Edmiston scored touchdowns by fumble return, interception return and punt return.

OL — Grant Mose, Sr., Shelbyville

One area coach called Mose one of the best linemen he's coached against. Big, strong, and quick, with a motor that never quits, Mose is a first-team selection for the third straight season.

OL — Justin Baker, Sr., Effingham

Baker was first-team All-Apollo blocking for an offense that was rarely slowed and had one of its best seasons in school history, with an 11-2 record.

Hugo Garza

Arcola lineman Hugo Garza

OL — Hugo Garza, Sr., Arcola

A three-time All-Area first team selection and a two-time all-state pick, Garza was the best lineman in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. He got double-teamed every week and battled injury mid-year, but was never slowed.

Jeske Maples

Central A&M lineman Jeske Maples (73)

OL — Jeske Maples, OL, Central A&M

A&M coach Brett Weakly called Maples the best offensive lineman the Raiders have had since 2000. He was a first-team Central Illinois Conference selection. Last year, he was All-Area second team on defense.

K — Jarrett Robertson, So., Central A&M

Robertson was busy as the Raiders' kicker, knocking down 73 of 82 attempts to nab first-team All-CIC honors.

DEFENSE

Lucas Otto

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lucas Otto

DL — Lucas Otto, Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Otto finished second all-time in tackles in Arthur program history, finishing strong with 11 tackles, including 26 for loss. He also had an interception, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

DL — Beau Smothers, Sr., Arcola

Smothers was part of one of the area's best lines on both sides of the ball, and had a standout year on defense with 61 tackles.

DE — Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello

Kerr, a third-team selection last year, was the Sages' best overall player, earning Class 3A All-State and first-team Illini Prairie honors. Few could slow the strong, long-armed Kerr from attacking the ball-carrier, and he was also a force at tight end with 40 catches, 771 yards and 11 TDs.

Connor Hutchins

Central A&M's Connor Hutchins

LB — Connor Hutchins, Sr., Central A&M

Hutchins, who returns to the first team, was a capable contributor wherever he was deployed. At linebacker, he had 79 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, along with two interceptions. He also caught 45 passes for 611 yards and 5 TDs.

LB — Ryan Janssen, Sr., Nokomis

Nokomis' all-time leader in tackles, Janssen had 100 total tackles and was named Prairie State Conference Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, he had 1,001 yards rushing and 10 TDs.

LB — Levi Seitzinger, Sr., Olney

Tigers coach Matt Music called Seitzinger the best defensive player he's coached in his nine years at Olney. He had 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, plus added two forced fumbles — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was third-team last season.

DB — Nic Tackels, Sr., Monticello

The Sages' toughest player, pound for pound, Tackels was first-team Illini Prairie on defense and also played well at quarterback, throwing for almost 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

Parker Wolfe

Effingham's Parker Wolfe (5)

DB — Parker Wolfe, Jr., Effingham

Effingham was a dangerous team to throw against with Wolfe in the backfield. He nabbed a school-record 11 interceptions to earn Apollo Conference first-team honors.

Jalen Quinn

Tuscola's Jalen Quinn

DB — Jalen Quinn, So., Tuscola

Quinn emerged on the football field as among the area's best on both sides of the ball. He had nine interceptions while drawing the other team's toughest test, and had 46 catches for 722 yards and five TDs. He also added punt and kick return TDs.

DB — Quinn Miller, Jr., Olney

Miller was first-team All-Little Illini Conference on both sides of the ball, but did his best work on defense with seven interceptions and two pass breakups for the 7-3 Tigers.

Ben Carroll

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Ben Carroll

DB — Ben Carroll, Jr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Carroll, who was slowed by a hamstring injury last year, was a big play waiting to happen on both sides of the ball. Defensively, had had 75 tackles, including seven for loss, and 10 interceptions. He had a pick in every game except two.

P — Adam Bridges, Sr., Newton

In addition to leading the Eagles' ground game, Bridges had 35 punts for 1,248 yards for a 35.6 average. He had a long of 52 yards and pinned nine punts inside the 20.

Second team

OFFENSE

QB — Jonah Lauff, Sr., Pana

Lauff was 118-of-191 passing for 2,262 yards and 26 touchdowns.

QB — Logan Tabeling, Sr., Tuscola

Tabeling passed for 2,188 yards and 16 touchdowns, and also rushed for 881 yards and 18 TDs.

RB — Chris Brown, Jr., Monticello

Brown made the Sages' offense go, rushing for 1,300 yards at more than 10 yards per carry.

WR — Brandon Douglas, Sr., Tuscola

Caught 55 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns for the 8-3 Warriors.

WR — Jacob Klein, Sr., Pana

Nine of Klein's 19 catches went for touchdowns. He had 534 yards receiving and, defensively, had four interceptions, including one he returned for a TD.

WR — Diego Perez, Sr., Arcola

Perez owns Arcola's school record for receiving touchdowns and yards after catching 36 passes for 716 yards and 12 TDs.

RB — Storm Washburn, Sr., Casey-Westfield

Washburn rushed for 1,405 yards and 16 TDs on 7.5 yards per carry.

OL — Will Kirkbride, Sr., Pana

Kirkbride was the Panthers' anchor on both sides of the ball, and was also a vocal leader.

OL — Brett Reeves, Sr., Clinton

Reeves was a coach on the field for the Maroons, helping younger players along to lead the Maroons to the playoffs.

OL — Michael Calderon, Jr., Tuscola

Calderon was a first-team All-CIC pick, helping lead Tuscola to the second round of the playoffs.

OL — Keegan Waterman, Sr. Central A&M

A first-team CIC selection, Waterman blocked for an offense that dominated all the way to the state title game.

K — Seppe Vitale, Jr., Shelbyville

Vitale emerged as a weapon in the kicking game, with 31 extra points and a 36-yard field goal.

DEFENSE

DL — Aiden Foster, Sr., Olney

Teams ran away from Foster, but he usually caught them, notching 68 tackles despite facing double teams.

DL — Austin Herboth, Jr., Effingham

Herboth had five sacks and was All-Apollo first team.

DL — Brayden Doyle, Sr., Charleston

Doyle was a big part of Charleston's improvement, with 64 tackles and eight tackles for loss, plus 578 yards rushing and six TDs.

DL — Jakob Self, Sr., Casey-Westfield

Self played well on both sides of the ball, earning first-team LIC honors on defense for 10 sacks and five tackles for loss.

LB — Drew Stacey, Sr., Clinton

Clinton's defensive MVP played several positions and put up 61 tackles, with seven tackles for loss.

LB — Pedro Gauna, Sr., Arcola

Gauna had 54 tackles and two interceptions, and also had four rushing touchdowns and caught three passes for three TDs.

LB — Mason Hasty, Sr., Effingham

Had 76 tackles and four sacks, earning All-Apollo first-team honors.

LB — Trenton Hance, Sr., Newton

Had 110 tackles, including 14 for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

LB — Jake Kibler, Sr., Tuscola

A physical presence for the Warriors' defense, Kibler had 49 tackles and two interceptions.

DB — Payton Birch, Sr., Newton

Birch is a good cover corner who picked off two passes and was a big reason Newton made it back to the playoffs.

DB — Brycen Burgener, Sr., Central A&M

Burgener had 30 tackles, including four for loss, and was a key to the Raiders' defensive scheme.

P — Dawson Whitten, Sr., Effingham

Whitten had an 30.8 average on 32 punts, including a long of 53 yards.

Third team

OFFENSE

QB — Garrett Wayne, Sr., Clinton

QB — Beau Jones, Jr., Arcola

RB — Gavin Dorn, Jr., Olney

RB — Tyler Beard, Sr., Robinson

RB — Chase Woomer, Jr., Effingham

WR — Caden Price, Sr., Mattoon

OL — Sam Wheat, Jr., Newton

OL — JT Guzzardo, Sr., Lincoln

OL — Cole Healy, Sr., Cumberland

OL — Jackson Tex, Sr., Taylorville

OL — Briggs Fultz, Sr., Monticello

DEFENSE

DL — Chance Baldwin, Jr., Clinton

DL — Quentin Jamieson, Sr., Nokomis

DL — Hunter Gray, Sr., Newton

DL — Josh Dyer, Sr., Tuscola

DL — Myles Land, Sr., Robinson

LB — Lane Perry, Sr., Pana

LB — Jacob Stoneburner, Jr., Effingham

LB — Nate Fouty, Sr., Casey-Westfield

LB — Iysten Syfert, So., Cumberland

DB — Alex Tosetti, Sr., Nokomis

DB — Sam Schuette, Jr., Charleston

P — Collin Jones, Sr., Monticello

Honorable mention

Josh Agin (LB), Shelbyville; Andrew Ambrose (DB), Pana; Peyton Blanchette (OL), Flora; Spencer Brown (Sr., DB), Monticello; Laine Czaikowski (DL), Pana; Isaac Cox (WR), Cumberland; Chance Dickey (RG), Taylorville; Blayne Donsbach (Sr., RB/WR), Cumberland;

London Feager (G), Mattoon; Kaden Feagin (RB/WR), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Billy Fifer (RB/WR), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Garrett Florkowski, Robinson; Blaine Fryman, Olney; Devin Gibbens (LB), Lincoln; Jett Gillum (FB), Effingham; Jace Greenwood, Olney; Grant Hardwick (RB), Tuscola; Rope Hatfield (WR), Shelbyville; Alex Haughman (DT), Effingham; Austin Herkert (RB), Taylorville; Ethan Huss (ST), Effingham; Isaiah Huynh (DL), Lincoln

Xavier Jones (OL), Pana; Wes Kile (DB), Pana; Kolton Knuffman (Jr, LB), Monticello; Daniel Lewis, Flora; Adam Lyons (Sr., RB/DB), Nokomis; Scotty Mahan, Casey-Westfield; Ethan Mileham (WR), Taylorville; Blake Mitchell, Olney; Tyrese Petty (RB), Clinton; Jonah Pierce (OL/LB), Tuscola; Jayden Pollice (CB), Lincoln

Brett Reeves (OL), Clinton; Cole Repscher (LB), Taylorville; Brayden Rohlfs (DE), Lincoln; Zach Shick (LB), Mattoon; David Shipman (DL), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Kolton Spaugh (DB), Clinton; Drake Spracklen (WR), Pana; Luke VanderBurgh (LB), Sullivan; Kade Warner (Sr., LB), Cumberland; Camden Woodward (S), Taylorville; Cory Woods (OL), Robinson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News