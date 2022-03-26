Herald & Review All-Macon County Football Teams for Fall 2021

ALL-MACON COUNTY FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Brylan Phillips, MacArthur, Sr.

Phillips proved he was a top throwing and running quarterback threat in Central Illinois during his senior season as the threw for 1,520 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 300 yards and seven more scores. He was super accurate, completing 67% of his passes and throwing just four interceptions. Against Springfield High, Phillips had one of the best games in Generals football history with 332 yards passing and five TDs to go along with 133 yards rushing and another score. He was also named to the first-team all-Central State 8 team.

QB -- Kaiden Maurer, Maroa-Forsyth, So.

Maurer took over quarterbacking duties for the Trojans this season and learned the offense quickly, completing an astounding 75% of his passes (104-for-138) that included 1,632 yards and 23 touchdowns. That was the second highest completion percentage in Trojans program history.

QB — Joe Brummer, St. Teresa, Jr.

Brummer didn't need to do the heavy offensive lifting for the Bulldogs, but when Brummer was called upon, he was solid. The junior threw for 1,020 yards and threw 20 touchdowns as St. Teresa advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. He added 147 yards on the ground and three more touchdowns.

RB — Denim Cook, St. Teresa, Sr.

Cook is the Macon County Football Player of the Year this season for the second time as wells as a Class 2A All-State selection and unanimous all-CIC selection. The Bulldogs senior ran for 2,493 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, the most by any rusher in the Herald & Revie's coverage area. For his career, Cook rumbled for 5,437 yards and scored 76 touchdowns.

RB — Cade Culp, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

Culp's ability to run and catch passes out of the backfield made him a Class 2A All-State selection last season. The senior had 798 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns to go along with 362 yards receiving and four touchdowns, making him a unanimous all-Sangamo first-team pick.

RB — Lleyton Miller, LSA, So.

Miller found huge success for LSA in 8-man competition last season, rushing for 1,401 yards as the Lions made the playoffs. In just two seasons, Miller is already LSA all-time leading rusher with 2,072 yards total yards (1,401 in the fall and 671 in the 2021 spring season) over a combined 13 games.

ATH — Christian Keyhea, Mount Zion, Sr.

Keyhea proved again that he is one of the best athletes in Illinois during his senior season with the Braves. He had 39 receptions for 650 yards receiving and nine touchdowns and played a larger role in Mount Zion's running game with 458 yards and six TDs. Keyhea was a Class 3A All-State selection and he will play football next season for Illinois State University.

WR — Tre Spence, St. Teresa, Sr.

Spence was the key offensive weapon for the Bulldogs not named Denim Cook as the senior hauled in 587 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns last season. Spence earned first-team all-CIC honors.

WR — Egan Franzen, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

Franzen led the Trojans in receiving last season with 531 yards on 30 receptions and seven touchdowns. Also a standout on the basketball team, Franzen earned first-team All-Sangamo Conference honors at wideout.

WR — Ethan Yaroch, Warrensburg-Latham, Sr.

At 6-5, Yaroch drew double coverage from opponents all season, yet the Cardinals wideout was still able to grab 34 passes for 439 yards and six touchdowns. He was selected to the all-CIC team for the second consecutive season.

OL — Ryne Buttz, Mount Zion, Sr.

As Mount Zion's team captain, Buttz earned Class 3A All-State honorable mention honors last season. A first-team Apollo Conference pick on both the offensive and defensive line, he will play for the University of Indianapolis next season.

OL — Sam Buchholz, Warrensburg-Latham, Sr.

Buchholz earned first-team all-CIC honors this season after blocking for the Cardinals multi-headed running attack. Buchholz recorded 28 pancake blocks bottling up opposing defenders.

OL – Xander Hutchcraft, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.

Hutchcraft provided senior leadership to the Broncos line that created space for running back Cody Layfield last season. Hutchcraft was named a first-team all-Lincoln Prairie Conference selection.

OL — Codey Harbin, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

The Trojans' best pulling guard and one of Maroa's strongest players, Harbin set up the run and passing attack last season. Harbin was also a first-team all-Sangamo Conference selection.

K — Christian Schanefelt, Warrensburg-Latham, Sr.

A standout on the Cardinals soccer team, Schanefelt handled kicking duties on Friday nights. Schanefelt was 5-for-6 on field goals last season with his longest kick coming from 48 yards out. He was also a unanimous first-team all-CIC pick.

DEFENSE

DL — Justice Chapman, St. Teresa, Sr.

Chapman led the Bulldogs with 22 tackles for a loss last season and 90 total tackles, including 9.5 sacks. The Class 2A All-State honorable mention pick was a unanimous first-team CIC selection. A first-team CIC pick on the defensive line as well, Chapman will continue his football career at Olivet Nazarene University next season.

DL — KJ Bond, MacArthur, Sr.

Through a challenging season, MacArthur's defense held five opponents under 20 points and two shutouts, thanks in part to Bond, who was a big presence on the line. Bond was also named to the Central State 8 all-conference team.

DE — Elijah Wills, St. Teresa, Jr.

On the corner, Wills was a treat for the Bulldogs with 15 tackles for a loss and five sacks of opposing QBs. Wills was third in tackling for St. T and will be a defensive leader for the team as a senior next season.

DE — Zac Clifton, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

Clifton recorded 50 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss last season to earn first-team all-Sangamo Conference honors. Off the end, Clifton had 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety last season.

LB – Aiden Riser, Maroa-Forsyth, Jr.

In the middle causing trouble for Trojans opponents was Riser, who recorded 75 tackles including 12.5 for a loss of yardage. Along with that, Riser had three breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery. He also added 130 yards receiving and three touchdowns at tight end last season.

LB — Adam Lutz, Mount Zion, Sr.

Lutz recorded 95 tackles last season (61 solo, 34 assisted), earning first team all-Apollo Conference honors. Lutz also had four tackles for a loss, five QB pressures and two sacks.

DB — Brycen Hendrix, St. Teresa, Jr.

As the Bulldogs speedy pass defender, Hendrix had 24 tackles, with five being for a loss. He picked off two passes and recovered a fumble while also serving as the team's punt returner. Hendrix was a unanimous first-team CIC selection last season and will be a player to keep an eye on with a larger role in the offense next season.

DB — Frank Tyrolt, Mount Zion, Sr.

Tyrolt had four interceptions last season to lead the Braves' pass defense. A first-team Apollo Conference selection, he also added 44 tackles (32 solo, 12 assists) and five pass breakups

DB – Kile Campbell, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

Campbell picked off three passes last season, scored two defensive touchdowns and had a fumble recovery for the Trojans last season. He was often tasked with covering opponents top receiver last season.

P — Lucas Clapp, Meridian, Sr.

Clapp again was a standout punter for Meridian, earning all-conference honors for the senior. He was also a second-team all-CIC pick at defensive back, helping the Hawks return to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

ALL-MACON COUNTY SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Drew Hurelbrink, Meridian, Sr.

QB — Jacob Six, Warrensburg-Latham, Sr.

QB — Tyson Evans, Mount Zion, So.

RB — Graham Meisenhelter, Meridian, Sr.

RB — MJ Murphy, Warrensburg, So.

RB — Matthias Adams, Mount Zion, Sr.

ATH –- Christion Harper, St. Teresa, Jr.

WR — Zakhi Hayes, St. Teresa, Sr.

WR — Grant Meisenhelter, Meridian, Sr.

WR — Brylan Apholone, MacArthur, Sr.

WR — Jacob Blunck, Maroa-Forsyth, Jr.

OL — Caleb Eickhoff, Meridian, Sr.

OL — Aiden Etchason, St. Teresa, Sr.

OL — Antonio Webb, Sr., Eisenhower

OL — Josh England, Mount Zion, Sr.

K — Ethan Gardner, MacArthur, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL — William Hoffman, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

DL — Cody Harbin, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

DL — DL — Viktor Behm, Mount Zion, Jr.

LB — Luke Hall, Warrensburg-Latham, Sr.

LB — Matt Brummer, St. Teresa, Jr.

LB – Colin Warren, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.

DB — Mason Penhallegon, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.

DB -- Cody Layfield, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.

DB — Tyriq Cole, St. Teresa, Sr.

DB — Griffin Smith, St. Teresa, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jarrett Albert, LSA, Sr.; Darion Alexander, St. Teresa, So.; Greg Allen, Warrensburg, Sr.; Ethan Badon, MacArthur, Jr.; Ian Bettinger, Cerro Gordo-Bement, So.; Brandon Blakeman, LSA, Sr.; Carlos Brown, MacArthur, Sr.; Ty Carlson, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Jr.; Trent Cooper, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.; Willie Cox, MacArthur, Sr.; Markez Cunningham, Eisenhower, Sr.; Garrett Daniels, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.; Ashton Dawson, Meridian, Jr.; Kaden Dougherty, Sangamon Valley, Jr.; Caleb Eickhoff, Meridian, Sr.; Cameron France, MacArthur, So.;

Shane Gillen, Warrensburg, Jr.; Zac Girard, Mount Zion, Sr.; Shikel Green, Eisenhower, Jr.; Billy Guyse, St. Teresa, Jr.; Luke Hall, Warrensburg, Sr.; Gannon Harshman, LSA, Sr.; Mason Hawkins, Warrensburg, Sr.; Travis Hemphill, Sangamon Valley, Sr.; William Hoffman, Maroa-Forsyth, Sr.; Trent Horn, MacArthur, Sr.; Cam Knapick, St. Teresa, Jr.; Wyatt Latham, Meridian, Sr.; Wyatt Lowe, Warrensburg, Sr.; Noah Luther, Maroa-Forsyth, Fr.; Brylan McHood, Argenta-Oreana, Jr.; Glen Millsap, MacArthur, Sr.; Rodrick Millsap, MacArthur, So.; Mylin Mosley, Mount Zion, Jr.;

Lane Murphy, LSA, Sr.; Sam Owens, MacArthur, So.; Malachi Palmer, MacArthur, Sr.; Joseph Peters, Sangamon Valley, Sr.; Thomas Pokrzywinski, St. Teresa, Sr.; Kain Radley, MacArthur, Jr.; Azarion Richardson, MacArthur, Jr.; Karon Shelley, MacArthur, Sr.; Aiden Shonkwiler, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.; Clayton Taylor, Warrensburg, Sr.; Jamari Tennin, MacArthur So.; Thomas Pokrzwinski, St. Teresa, Sr.; Colin Warren, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.; Devrion Young, MacArthur, Sr.; Jashaun Young, MacArthur, Sr.; Chase Walters, Sangamon Valley, Jr.; Cayden Wilkins, St. Teresa, Sr.; Jasyn Wood, Sangamon Valley, Jr.

