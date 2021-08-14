Herald & Review Macon County Football Team for 2020-21

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Ashton Summers, Sr., Mount Zion

Summers was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Associations (IHSFCA) All-State first-team selection in Class 4A after having an exceptional season for the Braves. The senior threw for 1,310 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception. The first-team Apollo pick will continue his football career at Monmouth College this fall.

QB — Wade Jostes, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Jostes capped off a remarkable high school career for the Trojans with record breaking season. Jostes was 90-for-116 in passing attempts for a 78% completion mark, which was the highest in program history. Jostes threw for 1,141 yards and 18 touchdowns and became the sixth Trojans quarterback to surpass 3,000 career passing yards. He earned first-team IHSFCA All-State honors, as well as first-team Sangamo.

RB — Bryson Boes, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Boes, the 2020 Herald & Review Macon County Football Player of the Year, was the only local runner to crack the 1,000 yard rushing mark, finishing with 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns. Boes will use his strength to run for Quincy University this fall.

RB — Denim Cook, Jr., St. Teresa

Cook had another strong season on the ground after being named the Macon County Player of the Year in 2019. The Bulldogs junior ran wild through defense and racked up 717 yards (an average of 13.8 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns in just five games last season. He was a unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference (CIC) selection as well as a first team All-State IHSFCA pick in Class 2A.

RB — Coby Crafton, Sr., LSA

In LSA’s first season in 8-man football, Crafton set a standard for the Lions that will be hard to match in future years. In a run-heavy offense, Crafton led the way with 923 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Crafton was a unanimous first-team all-Southern District pick in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

WR — Christian Keyhea , Jr., Mount Zion

Keyhea was an explosive weapon for the Braves and caught 25 passes for 700 yards receiving — an average of 28 yards per catch. He made made it to the end zone 11 times.

WR — Ben Gilbert, Sr., WR, Maroa-Forsyth

Gilbert earned unanimous first-team All-Sangamo honors after catching 35 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns for the Trojans. Trojans head coach Josh Jostes describes Gilbert as "the best football player on the team."

WR — Ethan Yaroch, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham

At 6-5, Yaroch was a matchup nightmare for the opposing teams at receiver for the Cardinals. Yaroch was a first-team All-CIC pick and had 248 yards and three touchdowns last season.

TE — Caleb Patton, Sr., TE, MacArthur

Patton was the heart and soul of the Generals last season, providing strong leadership on and off the field. Patton's senior campaign earned him Central State 8 All-Conference honors and he will be continuing his football career at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., next season.

OL — Jackson Arnold, Sr., OL St. Teresa

Arnold helped clear the way for the explosive Bulldogs offense that amassed an amazing 1,978 yards on the ground in just six games and averaged 57 points a game. Arnold was named a first-team CIC All-Conference selection.

OL — Brayden Closs, Sr., OL, Warrensburg-Latham

Closs was a standout on both sides of the ball. He was an first-team All-Conference pick in the CIC at both offensive line and linebacker. Also a standout pitcher, Closs will throw for Heartland Community College next spring.

OL — Johnny Luttrell, Sr., OL, Maroa-Forsyth

The Trojans' offense asks a lot from their linemen, with many pulls and fast-paced plays that can move down the field quickly. Luttrell met the challenge and excelled, earning first team-All-Sangamo honors.

OL — Ant Campbell, Sr., OL, Maroa-Forsyth

Campbell brought stability to the Trojans' offensive line as a three-year starter. At left tackle, Campbell protected all-state quarterback Wade Jostes' blind side and he limited Jostes' hurries. He was a first-team All-Sangamo Conference selection.

K — Jonathan Oliger, Sr., K/P, Mount Zion

Oliger was nearly perfect last season, connecting on 29 of his 30 point-after attempts. The first-team All-Apollo selection will continue kicking for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as well as play baseball next season.

DEFENSE

DL — Chad Deaton, Sr., Mount Zion

Deaton was a dominant defensive lineman for the Braves. When he wasn't on the field, his teammates that were could hear him cheering them on. The senior earned first-team All-Apollo honors and will bring his energy to Monmouth College's football team this fall.

DL — Will Jameson, Sr., DL, St. Teresa

Jameson was the Bulldogs' leading tackler last season with 30 tackles, six of which were for a loss. Jameson was key to a defense that allowed just 40 total points last season. The senior was a CIC first-team selection.

DL — Justice Chapman, Jr., DL, St. Teresa

Chapman, a unanimous CIC All-Conference selection, brought experience and leadership to the line. He had 21 tackles, 3.5 for a loss and a sack last year in five games.

LB — Aiden Riser, So, LB, Maroa-Forsyth

Riser was the Trojans leading tackler for a second straight year with 39 tackles, including eight for a loss. An up-and-coming weapon at tight end (105 yards, four TDs), the sophomore was a first-team Sangamo All-Conference selection. He will be the rock the Maroa defense is built on.

LB — Drew London, Sr., Mount Zion

London was a strong receiving threat (281 yards and four touchdowns) at tight end, as well as a key part of the Braves' defense. London, will be playing for Murray State in the fall, was an honorable mention IHSFCA All-State pick and first-team All-Apollo selection.

LB — Cody Layfield, Jr., LB, Cerro Gordo-Bement

The Broncos' go-to runner at tailback last season was also a first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference selection on defense last season. As the Broncos look to rise to the top of the Lincoln Prairie, they will depend on Layfield this fall.

LB — Zeke Lewis, Sr., St. Teresa

Lewis was the Bulldogs' second-leading rusher and also a lockdown tackler at linebacker. The senior had 23 tackles for a defense that had three shutouts last season. The first-team All-CIC pick is continuing his football career at Eastern Illinois University this fall.

DB — Chord Miller, Sr., St. Teresa

At quarterback, Miller threw for 411 yards, eight touchdowns and no picks for the undefeated Bulldogs. As a defensive back, Miller had three interceptions. The senior was an IHSFCA All-State honorable mention winner and was a CIC first-team selection. Miller is continuing his football career at Millikin this fall.

DB — Brycen Hendrix, So., St. Teresa

An all-around outstanding athlete, Hendrix had 371 all-purpose yards last season, including 129 yards receiving, 135 in kick returns and 59 yards rushing. The Bulldogs will rely on Hendrix to lead the defensive secondary as the first-team CIC selection had 13 tackles last season.

DB — Bryson Bartels, Sr., Mount Zion

Bartels had 499 all-purpose yards (including 280 receiving and 119 rushing) in the Braves' five games last season. On defense, Bartels could lock down opposing receivers and was a first-team Apollo All-Conference pick. He will line up for Monmouth College in the fall.

P — Lucas Clapp, Jr., P/WR

Wherever Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard needed to put Clapp, the junior could be counted on. Clapp was a weapon at wide receiver and solid at defensive back. On special teams, he was a unanimous first-team CIC selection at punter.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Jacob Six, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham

QB — Brylan Phillips, Jr., MacArthur

QB — Drew Hurelbrink, Jr., Meridian

RB — Graham Meisenhelter, Jr., Meridian

RB — Khalyn Young, Sr., MacArthur

RB — Lleyton Miller, Fr., LSA

WR — Tre Spence, Jr., St. Teresa

WR — Jackson Cook, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

WR — Omarion Slaw, Sr., MacArthur

TE — Eric Livingston, Jr., MacArthur

OL — Xander Hutchcraft, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement

OL — Sam Sweeney, Sr., St. Teresa

OL — Devin Brady, Jr., LSA

OL — Mick Applebee, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

K — Colton Moore, Sr., St. Teresa

DEFENSE

DL — Joseph Peters, Jr., Sangamon Valley

DL — Zac Girard, Jr., DL, Mount Zion

DL — Michael Martini, Sr., DL, St. Teresa

DL — Kole Renfro, Sr., DL, Meridian

DE — Devrion Young, Jr., MacArthur

LB — Sam Dalton, Sr., LB, Cerro Gordo-Bement

LB — Joey Fiore, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

LB — Gannon Harshman, Jr., LB, LSA

DB — Tyriq Cole, Jr., St. Teresa

DB — Parker Hopkins, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

DB — Jameson Allen, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

P — Ethan Gardner, Jr., MacArthur

HONORABLE MENTION

Matthias Adams, Jr., RB, Mount Zion; Jarrett Albert, Jr., OL, LSA; Landon Albert, Sr. DB, Maroa-Forsyth; Bryson Bartels, Sr., RB, Mount Zion; Joe Brummer, So., St. Teresa; Sam Buchholz, Jr., OL, Warrensburg-Latham; Blain Burns, Sr., DL, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Trent Cooper, Jr., OL, Cade Culp, Jr., RB, Maroa-Forsyth; Cerro Gordo-Bement; Connor Durham, Sr., RB, Argenta-Oreana; Reid Fitzpatrick, Sr., OL, Maroa-Forsyth; Connor Frame, Sr., DL, LSA; Colton Hagan, Sr., DB, LSA; Christion Harper, So., RB, St. Teresa; Zakhi Hayes, Jr., WR, St. Teresa; Travis Hemphill, Jr., QB, Sangamon Valley;

William Hoffman, So., K, Maroa-Forsyth; Trent Horn, Jr., OL/DL, MacArthur; Ethan Jackson, Sr., WR, Maroa-Forsyth; Levi Lindsey, Sr., RB, MacArthur; Grant Meisenhelter, Jr., WR, Meridian; Tre Moore, Sr., RB, MacArthur; Mason Ohlemeyer, Sr., OL, Maroa-Forsyth; Sam Owens, Fr., DB, MacArthur; Andrew Peters, Sr, DB, Sangamon Valley; Emmanuel Roughton, So., RB, LSA; King Smith, Fr., DL, MacArthur; Amari Walker, Sr., OL/DL, MacArthur; Chase Walters, So., LB, Sangamon Valley; Colin Warren, Jr., LB, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Tyler Woods, Sr., OL, St. Teresa.

