Herald & Review's All-Area Football Team for Fall 2021

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Max Lynch, Pana, Jr.

The Panthers' junior, the Herald & Review's Area Player of the Year, had a combined 2,886 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns last season as Pana finished the regular season undefeated. Lynch, a class 2A All-State selection, passed for 1,583 yards and rushed for 1,323 yards on the ground as the Panthers (11-1) advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

QB — Joey Sprinkle, Monticello, Sr.

Sprinkle was named a Class 3A All-State pick and a first-team Illini Prairie Conference member after throwing for 2,604 yard passing and 26 touchdowns. The senior, who was also a standout on the Sages' Class 2A second-place finishing basketball team, added 585 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He will be continuing on his football career at St. Ambrose University next season.

RB —Kaden Feagin, ALAH, Jr.

Feagin led the ALAH offense with 1,249 yards rushing and 16 TDs last season while recording 99 tackles and two interceptions as a defensive back for the Knights. The University of Illinois commit was also a Class 2A all-state selection a first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference pick on both sides of the ball.

RB — Peyton Armstrong, Tuscola, Sr.

Tuscola's offense was run heavy last season and Armstrong served as the workhorse, rushing for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Warriors. The senior was a first-team Central Illinois Conference pick and will be continuing his football career at Arizona Christian university next season.

RB — Ki’on Carson, Lincoln, So.

Carson will be a runner to keep an eye on in the fall after making a big jump his sophomore season for the Railsplitters. Carson led the Lincoln offense with 628 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, earning first-team Apollo Conference honors. Carson was also a receiving threat, catching 27 passes for 482 yards and four TDs.

ATH - James Paradee, Central A&M, Sr.

Paradee was the 2020 Area Player of the Year and he continued to be a dangerous weapon for Central A&M as a senior. A first-team CIC selection on both offense and defense, Paradee spent time at quarterback, receiver and running back (350 yards passing, 3 TDs/484 yards rushing, 11 TDs/348 yards receiving, 2 TDs) and had 92 tackles at defensive back.

WR —Triston Foran, Monticello, Sr.

Foran was a two-time unanimous all-Illini Prairie Conference selection on offense. He also made a claim to be one of the top Sages receivers in school history by catching 73 balls for 1,039 yards and 11 TDs.

WR — Rope Hatfield, Shelbyville, Sr.

Hatfield was a four-year starter for the Rams an earned unanimous first-team CIC honors at wide receiver, as well as a first team-pick at defensive back. Hatfield had 32 receptions for 451 yards and five touchdowns and added 180 on the ground and five more scores.

WR — Tanner Thomas, Arcola, Fr.

No freshman had a bigger impact around the area than Arcola's Thomas. A standout baseball player who has already committed to the University of Louisville, Thomas was a first team Lincoln Prairie Conference selection at wide receiver and filled in at quarterback for the Purple Riders when starting quarterback Beau Edwards was out. Thomas had 468 yards received and 10 touchdowns last season and added 241 yards on the ground.

OL — Jarrett Robertson, Central A&M, Sr.

Robertson was indispensable for the Raiders as he played both guards positions, center and left tackle at times last season, earning Class 1A All-State honors. A unanimous all-CIC selection on the offensive and defensive lines, Robertson will be continuing his football career at Millikin next season.

OL — Logan Gorenz, Pana, Sr.

Gorenz was a first-team all-South Central Conference selection after helping the Panthers rack up 2,943 total rushing yards and 44 touchdowns last season. Gorenz will be joining Robertson by playing football for Millikin next season.

OL – Caiden Miller, Arcola, Sr.

At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Miller continues in the long line of imposing Arcola linemen. Miller was a first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference pick and he cleared the way for the Arcola offense that ran for 1,856 yards and advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals.

OL — Haven Hatfield, Tuscola, Sr.

Hatfield opened up the running lanes for Tuscola's runners last season and he will continue on at Division II University of Indianapolis next season. Hatfield, who was a dangerous big man for the Warriors basketball team, was a unanimous offensive lineman all-CIC selection.

K — Kareem Trejo, Arcola, Sr.

Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey could depend on Trejo's accuracy as he was nearly perfect on his point-after attempts last season. The Purple Riders senior made 46 of his 49 attempts as Arcola finished the season 9-3.

DEFENSE

DL – Austin Abercrombie, ALAH, Sr.

Abercrombie was a unanimous Lincoln Prairie Conference selection on the defensive line as the Knights came back and qualified for the playoffs after having a slow start to the season. Abercrombie had 58 tackles and five sacks for ALAH.

DL — Ethan Sunderland, Central A&M, Sr.

Sunderland was the Raiders best defensive lineman and battled injuries last season that forced him to miss three games. He was still able to accumulate 53 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss, and he forced three fumbles. He was named to the first-team all-CIC team for his efforts.

DL – Drew Hackler, Pana, Sr.

Hackler bottled up the run and the pass last season for the Panthers, recording 119 tackles, 23 of them for a loss. The senior broke the Pana school record with eight sacks and he forced five fumbles to earn first-team All-South Central Conference honors.

LB — Patrick Pierce, Tuscola, Sr.

Pierce led the Warriors defense with 58 tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception, which earned him a Class 1A All-State honorable mention. Pierce was a unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference pick.

LB — Aiden Spurgeon, Mattoon, Sr.

Spurgeon, who made it to the state wrestling tournament at 195 pounds this year, showed off his outstanding tackling stills with 150 tackles, including 16 for a loss. The Green Wave defensive leader and one of the best defenders in the state, was also named to the Class 5A All-State team.

LB – Kyle Kuhn, Pana, Sr.

Kuhn earned first team All-South Central Conference honors at both linebacker and tight end last season. His 148 tackles led Pana's defense and he added 325 yards receiving and five touchdowns on the opposite side of the ball.

LB — Brody Barnes, Central A&M, Jr.

Along with being a standout running back for the Raiders (909 rushing yards, 7 TDs), Barnes had 88 tackles and two interceptions at linebacker. Barnes was a first-team CIC all-conference pick at linebacker and a second-team selection at running back.

DB — Beau Edwards, Arcola, Sr.

Edwards was selected for the second consecutive year to the Class 1A All-State team for his outstanding ability to pick off passes. Edward finished the season with eight interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and one fumble recovery. At quarterback, Edwards tossed 15 touchdowns and threw for 842 yards.

DB — Caden Baer, Tuscola, Sr.

Tuscola's defense kept the team in every game this season and Baer was a big reason for that. At defensive back, the senior was a unanimous selection for the first-team all-CIC.

DB – Brenden Schoonover, Pana, Sr.

Schoonover set the Pana school record for interceptions in a season with seven and added 49 tackles, with six for a loss, to his impressive defensive resume. The first-team South Central Conference pick was also the team's leading receiver with 443 yards and six touchdowns.

P — Caleb Woods, Central A&M, Sr.

Woods' big leg put him among the best punters in Illinois, often flipping the field on Central A&M opponents. Woods averaged 42.7 yards per punt and had a long kick last season of 62 yards, which earned him first-team CIC honors.

ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Max Beyers, Shelbyville, Sr.

QB — Jackson Spurgeon, Mattoon, Sr.

RB — John Westendorf, Effingham, Jr.

RB — Jacob Tackett, Monticello, Sr.

RB — Austin Henchen, Pana, Sr.

WR — Ty Brachbill, Shelbyville, Jr.

WR — Armando Estrada, Effingham, Jr.

WR — Wyatt Strader, Charleston, Sr.,

WR — Derrius White, Mattoon, Sr.

OL — Lane Whitney, Central A&M, Sr.

OL — Cohen Woods, Effingham, Sr.

OL — Aaron Corso, Taylorville, Sr.

OL — Evan Maynard, Lincoln, Sr.

OL — Ashton Wassom, Monticello, Sr.

OL - Mark Truex, Arcola, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL — Sam Bradbury, Mattoon, Sr.

DL — Logan Heil, Effingham, Jr.

DL — Eric Provines, Taylorville, Sr.

DL — Isaac Marty, Pana, Sr.

LB — Jed Jones, Arcola, Sr.

LB — Will Thompson, Central A&M, Jr.

LB — Aiden Dukeman, Charleston, Sr.

LB —Evan Swisher, Pana, Jr.

LB – Spencer Mitze, Monticello, Jr.

DB — Isaac Decker, Lincoln, Jr.,

DB — Luke Durbin, Taylorville, Sr.

DB — Connor Simmons, Effingham, Jr.

DB – Drew Sheppard, Monticello, Jr.

P — Connor Woodley, Charleston, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ace Armstrong, Pana, Jr.; Chris Boyd, Tuscola, Jr.; Ethan Boyer, Clinton, Sr.; Hunter Branca, Tuscola, Jr.; Zach Butler, Arcola, Sr.; Bo Christer, Sr., Pana; Caleb Corum, ALAH, Jr.; Drew Coitton, ALAH, Jr.; Joel Deere, Pana. Jr.; Dalton Fox, Effingham, Sr.; Tony Gandolf, Lincoln, Sr.; Noah Garrett, ALAH, Jr.; Anthony Garza, Arcola, So.; Brody Hancock, Shelbyville, So.; Drew Hackler, Pana, Sr.; Payton Johnson, Lincoln, Jr.; Anthony Lape, Shelbyville, Sr.; Mylin Mosley, Mount Zion, Jr.; Jack Nelson, Charleston, Sr.; Dalton Nichols, Central A&M, Sr.; Cole Nollman, Pana, Jr.; Zed Phelps, Shelbyville, So.; Tristin Potts, Clinton, So.; Brody Rankin, Charleston, Sr.; Kaleb Reid, Monticello, Sr.; Jordan Sanchez, Tuscola, Jr.; Landon Schellenberg, Arcola, Sr,; Colin Schmitz, Pana, Sr.; Caden Shasteen, Shelbyville, So.; Houston Stapleton, Clinton, Jr.; Haden Stark, Pana, Jr.; Landon Waldrop, ALAH, So.; Ashton Wassom, Monticello, Sr.; Evan Wassom, Monticello, Fr.; Connor Woodley, Charleston, Sr.

