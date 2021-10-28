Here's a look at all of the Decatur-area Round 1 football playoff matchups

DECATUR — The IHSA football playoffs begin Friday and Saturday with first-round games — 128 matchups spread throughout eight classes.

In the Decatur area, 11 teams are playing in the postseason between Class 1A and Class 4A, and also 8-Man Football.

Here's a breakdown of all 10 matchups featuring Decatur area teams in the first round.

CLASS 1A

Central A&M vs. Nokomis

Time and place: 5 p.m. Saturday at Nokomis

Records: Central A&M 6-3, Nokomis 7-2

Of Note: Central A&M added Nokomis, which plays as an Independent team for football, to its non-conference schedule this season and defeated the Redskins 45-14. The Raiders, seeded No. 9, return to the postseason after finishing second in Class 1A in 2019. The Raiders' quarterbacking duties have shifted to Drew Damery, making Brody Barnes (695 yards rushing, 282 yards receiving, eight TDs), James Paradee and Will Thompson as rushing and receiving threats. Paradee had 86 yards rushing and 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns as Central A&M clinched its playoff spot in a win over Shelbyville in Week 9 ... Nokomis, the No. 8 seed, is a run-heavy offense that has amassed 3,169 yards on the ground with 49 TDs. A trio of seniors lead the rushing game — Matt Smith (806 yards, 10 TDs), Jake Watson (774 yards, 12 TDs) and Jake Johnson (652 yards, nine TDs) — while senior Connor Overby starts at quarterback. Along with Central A&M, the only other loss for Nokomis came at the hands of undefeated Pana, 17-0, in Week 8.

West Central vs. Arcola

Time and place: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Arcola

Records: Winchester 6-3, Arcola 7-2

Of note: Arcola is well-rested after enjoying a forfeit victory from Argenta-Oreana in Week 9. After starting 0-2, the Purple Riders have rattled off seven straight victories to become Lincoln Prairie Conference champions and the No. 5 seed in the South bracket. Arcola's senior running back Caleb McMillan has been on fire recently, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 184 yards in a victory over Villa Grove in Week 8. Freshman Tanner Thomas, the Riders' QB of the future, has taken over duties under center as the season has gone on. Arcola has averaged 31.7 points gives up 18.1 points per game. Since taking over the program in 2017, this is the fourth consecutive playoff appearance for head coach Nick Lindsey ... The West Central co-op is made up of Winchester and Bluff high schools. The Cougars 12th-seeded Cougars play in the Western Illinois Conference and last made the playoffs in 2015. The running attack is West Central's bread and butter with two rushers nearing or surpassing 1,000 yards. Senior Ryan Moore has rushed for 1,229 yards and 18 touchdowns while senior Lathan Barnett has 929 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Shelbyville vs. Carrollton

Time and place: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Carrollton

Records: Shelbyville 5-4, Carrollton 8-1

Of note: No. 15-seeded Shelbyville returns to the postseason for the first time since 2017, when the Rams advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Shelbyville has averaged 24.8 points and allowed 23.8 points, leading to several tight contests. After starting the season 4-1, Shelbyville has lost three of four with the win coming as a forfeit vs. Sullivan. Junior Max Beyers leads the offense with 1,158 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. Holden Schmidt is the Rams' leading rusher with 382 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Brachbill is Byers' favorite receiving target with 395 yards and four scores. ... Among Class 1A teams, No. 2-seeded Carrollton has the most powerful scoring offense, averaging 50.2 points. The winner of the WIVC championship, the Hawks scored less than 50 points in just two games. Senior quarterback Grant Pohlman has thrown for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns with his favorite passing target being Kyle Leonard with 609 yards and 11 TDs. Pohlman is also the team's leading rusher with 940 yards and 18 scores.

Meridian vs. Athens

Time and place: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Athens

Records: Meridian 5-4, Athens 8-1

Of note: Meridian, the No. 14 seed, made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals that season, facing Athens in the second round and beating the Warriors 44-20. All-time, Meridian has a 6-3 playoff record that includes a second-place finish in Class 2A in 1999. This season, the Hawks have a gifted senior class that includes quarterback Drew Hurelbrink, running back Graham Meisenhelter and receivers Riley Day, Grant Meisenhelter and Lucas Clapp. ... No. 3-seeded Athens' one loss this season came at the hands of Sangamo Conference champions Williamsville, 28-21. Senior quarterback Will Gordon (719 yards passing, seven touchdowns) hands off to a very strong running attack for the Warriors. Senior Ja'Kyan Shanklin (1,430 yards, 18 touchdowns) is among the top rushers in the state and junior Camden Austin has added 587 yards and seven scores. In total, the Warriors have run for 3,106 yards and 44 TDs.

CLASS 2A

Flora vs. St. Teresa

Time and place: 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa

Records: Flora 5-4, St. Teresa 9-0

Of note: No. 1-seeded St. Teresa played five non-conference games all across Illinois due to forfeits in their schedule. Senior running back Denim Cook has had another standout season with 1,541 yards and 23 touchdowns (171 yards per game and 12.5 yards per carry). Junior Christian Harper has added 568 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Brummer has been effective when needed, throwing 16 TDs in his 34 completions this season. St. Teresa has the highest scoring offense (47.4 points) and best defense (7.1 points allowed) of any team in the Class 2A field. Coach Mark Ramsey has the most wins of any coach in Herald & Review history (316-112) and since taking over the Bulldogs' program in 2016 is 59-7. ... Flora, the No. 16-seeded team, left the Little Illini Conference after the 2020 season and joined the Black Diamond Conference. Among Class 2A playoff teams, the Wolves averaged the lowest scoring total with 15.7 points. The Flora defense gave up 17.9 points per game on average. This is the Wolves' 11th playoff appearance in program history and they are looking for their first postseason win after going 0-10 so far.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Pana

Time and place: 7 p.m. on Friday at Pana

Records: Arthur 5-4, Pana 9-0

Of note: Arthur's season started off slow, with three consecutive losses, but the Knights rebounded to win five of their last six games to make the playoffs for the second time in program history. The No. 15-seeded team will lean heavily on junior running back Kaden Feagin, who ran for 1,158 yards and 16 touchdowns. Landon Waldrop added 415 yards and five scores to the running attack. Feagin is also the team's leading tackler with 84 tackles, and also has two interceptions and five pass deflections. ... The Knights' path to their first playoff victory goes through undefeated Pana, the No. 2-seeded team in the South bracket. Pana's offense has averaged 43.2 points thanks to the outstanding play of quarterback Max Lynch. The Panthers junior has thrown for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 1,110 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground — 2,353 total yards of offense and 32 touchdowns. Kyle Kuhn leads the Panthers' defense, which has allowed 10.6 points per game, with 106 tackles, including eight for a loss.

Westville vs. Maroa-Forsyth

Time and place: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Maroa

Records: Westville 7-2, Maroa 7-2

Of note: Maroa-Forsyth enters the playoffs with an offense that averages 45.1 thanks to the accurate passing of quarterback Kaiden Maurer (102-for-136 passing attempts, 75%), who has 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns passing in eight games. Eagan Franzen is Maurer's favorite target with 531 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Running back Cade Culp leads the Trojans with 798 yards rushing in eight games, plus 362 yards receiving with 22 total TDs. Maroa, the No. 7 seeded team, makes its 17th consecutive playoff appearance since the 2004 season. ... Westville, the No. 10 seed, makes its first playoffs appearance since 2017. While the Tigers offense hasn't been as powerful as Maroa's, their defense has allowed just 12 points per game and held four opponents to one touchdown. After playing all of the shortened spring season on the road while their home field was being renovated, the Tigers enjoyed renewed success this season. Offensive and defensive lineman Bryce Burnett is the rock Westville depends on — he will continue his football career at Eastern Illinois University.

CLASS 3A

Greenville vs. Monticello

Time and place: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Monticello

Records: Greenville 5-4, Monticello 7-2

Of note: Sages head coach Cully Welter continues his streak of playoff appearances by guiding No. 6-seeded Monticello to its 12th consecutive postseason. The Sages were Class 3A champions in 2018 and hope to make another deep run in the playoffs. Week 9 of the regular season was a tough one for Monticello, losing in overtime to Tolono Unity, 33-27, with the Lincoln Prairie Conference title on the line. Senior quarterback Joey Sprinkle leads the Sages offense and senior receiver and defensive back Peyton Scott is a threat on both sides of the ball. ... Greenville, the No. 11 seed, has missed the playoffs just once since the 2002 season. The Comets have been involved in some shootouts this season — they put up 30.4 points per game and allow 25.3. Running back Grant Wilderman is an offensive threat — he scored four touchdowns in the Comets' Week 9 victory over Vandalia.

CLASS 4A

Paris vs. Mount Zion

Time and place: 7 p.m. on Saturday at Mount Zion

Records: Paris 6-3, Mount Zion 6-3

Of note: After qualifying for the playoffs as a 5A team in 2018 and 2019, No. 8 seeded Mount Zion returns to Class 4A. A model of consistency, the Braves have made the playoffs 17 times since the 2000 season. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Evans has done well in his first varsity season, throwing for 848 yards and nine touchdowns over six games. Senior Adam Lutz has become a focal point of the Braves running attack recently (527 yards, five TDs this season). Senior Christian Keyhea is the big receiving weapon for Mount Zion with 650 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Paris makes its fourth consecutive trip to the postseason after going 5-1 in the shortened spring season. Playing in the Little Illini Conference, the Tigers' defense is stout, allowing 11 points per game. They were able to keep six opponents to under seven points. Senior quarterback Ethan Dick leads the offense and senior running back Bryan Kohlmeyer is a threat on the ground for the Tigers.

8-man

LSA vs. Biggsville West Central

Time and place: 7 p.m. on Friday, at Biggsville

Records: LSA 5-4, West Central 7-2

Of note: LSA is a dangerous No. 13 seed — the Lions lost two games due to COVID forfeit this season. The running attack of Gannon Harshman and Lleyton Miller powers the offense. Miller, a sophomore, became LSA's first-ever 1,000 yard rusher when he posted 1,169 yards on the ground in just six games. He also set the single-game rushing record with 259 yards against Metro-East Lutheran in Week 8. ... West Central made the jump to 8-man football in the spring and has had new-found success after not having a winning record in 11-man football since 2005. Kolton Bell and Devin Shaw are strong running threats in the ground attack for the Heat.

