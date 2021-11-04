Here's a look at the Decatur-area Round 2 football playoff matchups

DECATUR — The IHSA football playoffs continue this Saturday with second-round games that feature six local teams still in the hunt for a state title.

Here's a breakdown of the remaining five matchups featuring Decatur-area teams in the second round.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Camp Point Central at No. 9 Central A&M

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. in Moweaqua

Records: Camp Point Central 9-1, Central A&M 7-3

Of note: Central A&M and Camp Point Central have already met once this season in Week 8. The Raiders picked up the game following the cancelation of the Sullivan-Okaw Valley season and had just two days to prepare for the Panthers. Camp Point won that first match up 44-14. In that first game, Raiders quarterback Drew Damery led the offense with 92 yards rushing and a touchdown. Central A&M is coming off a win at Nokomis in the first round of the playoffs, 14-6, in wet and muddy conditions that limited both teams’ offenses. … Camp Point was the Western Illinois Valley North Conference champion this season and defeated Villa Grove in the first round of the playoffs, 48-14. The Panthers are led by two 1,000 yard rushers in junior Isaac Genenbacher (1,020 yards, 12 touchdowns) and senior Garret Williams (1,045 yards, 14 touchdowns), who operate out of the twin-T. Sophomore quarterback Nick Moore is 26-for-43 for 422 yards passing this season and 8 TDs. Central has made the playoff each year since 2008, including a second-place finish in 2018.

No. 5 Arcola at No. 13 Brown County

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. in Mount Sterling

Records: Arcola 8-2, Brown County 6-4

Of note: Arcola defeated West Central in Round 1, 31-12. Starting quarterback Beau Edwards was 7-for-12 for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards added 56 yards on the ground and had a team-high nine tackles. Running back Jed Jones had 68 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown. Tanner Thomas led the Purple Riders in receiving with 84 yards and two TDs. Arcola is on an eight-game winning streak going into Round 2. … Brown County beat Arcola-rival Toledo Cumberland on the road in Round 1, 24-14. Hornets quarterback Tate Fullerton threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Brown County was the only team to defeat 1A No. 1 seed Camp Point Central in Week 4, 22-20. The Hornets averaged 20.2 points of offense this season and gave up 21.0 to opposing teams, giving them a negative point differential of .8.

CLASS 2A

No. 8 Vandalia at No. 1 St. Teresa

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. in Decatur

Records: Vandalia 8-2, St. Teresa 10-0

Of note: St. Teresa beat Flora 62-7 at home in Round 1. Running back Denim Cook ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns and the Bulldogs runners combined for 358 yards and seven TDs. Receiver Tre Spence led the team with 66 yards and one touchdown. Senior Griffin Smith led the defense with nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss. … Vandalia is coming off a 24-0 win over Chester last week and the Vandals have made the playoffs five consecutive seasons under head coach Jason Clay. Those previous playoff trips were in Class 3A but the Vandals are in 2A this season. Quarterback Matthew Wells leads the offense that has averaged 37.7 points per game. The Vandals defense gives up 24.6 points a game for a positive point differential of 13.1 points per game.

No. 7 Maroa-Forsyth at No. 2 Pana

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Records: Maroa 8-2, Pana 10-0

Of note: Maroa-Forsyth topped Westville 33-15 last Saturday in Round 1, with running back Cade Culp rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kaiden Maurer was 6-for-10 for 107 yards and one touchdown and added 57 yards on the ground with another score. Linebacker Aiden Riser led the defense with nine tackles and two for a loss. With the Westville win, Trojans head coach Josh Jostes recorded his 200th career football coaching win. … Pana defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49-19 in Round 1. Running back Austin Henschen ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns against the Knights. Quarterback Max Lynch was limited to 46 yards passing and 58 yards rushing in wet conditions but scored three touchdowns. Linebacker and wide receiver Kyle Kuhn added a receiving touchdown, 10 tackles and an interception for the Panthers.

CLASS 3A

No. 6 Monticello at No. 3 Benton

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Records: Monticello 8-2, Benton 10-0

Of note: Monticello defeated Greenville 42-7 in the first round of the playoffs. Sages quarterback Joey Spinkle threw five touchdowns against the Comets, each to a different receiver (Payton Scott, Triston Foran, Jacob Tackett, Tylor Bundy and Spencer Mitze). ... Benton is one of three undefeated teams still alive in the South playoff bracket along with No. 2-seed Mount Carmel (10-0) and No. 1-seed Tolono Unity (10-0). Benton defeated Piasa Southwestern 42-0 in Round 1. Senior quarterback Keegan Glover has had an outstanding season, going 118-for-156 for 1,862 yards and 27 touchdowns. Glover is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 530 yards on the ground and 15 TDs. Wyatt Upton has led the Rangers with 631 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Rangers. Benton was the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference champion.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

