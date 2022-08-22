 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's the Decatur area Week 1 high school football schedule

WEEK 1

Central State 8

MacArthur at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at Normal University, 7 p.m.

Decatur-area

Arcola at Tuscola

Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham

Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Charleston at Herscher

St. Teresa at Effingham

Downs Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

LeRoy at Central A&M

Lincoln at Clinton

Meridian at El Paso-Gridley

Mount Zion at Bartonville Limestone

Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tremont

Taylorville at Mount Vernon

Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville

Troy Triad at Mattoon

Pana at Vandalia

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains

8-man

Champaign St. Thomas More at LSA (Saturday)

Region

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Pontiac

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Tolono Unity at Fairbury Prairie Central

Big Twelve

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods

Champaign Centennial at Urbana (forfeit)

Champaign Central at Normal West

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual (Sat.)

Little Illini

Marshall at Mt. Carmel

Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville

Paris at Casey-Westfield

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

New Berlin at Auburn

Stanford Olympia at Riverton

Williamsville at PORTA

South Central

Carlinville at Virden North Mac

Greenville at Hillsboro

Litchfield at Gillespie

Piasa Southwestern at Staunton

Non-conference

Heyworth at Stark County (Sat.)

Toulon Stark County at Nokomis

Robinson at Roxana

Oblong at Dupo

Normal Community at O'Fallon

Peotone at Rantoul

Belleville West at Danville

Metamora at Peoria High

Ridgeview/Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GCMS at Minonk Fieldcrest

Eureka at Canton

Streator at East Peoria

8-man

Danville Schlarman at Farmer City Blue Ridge

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford (Thu.)

Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee

Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

