Here's the Decatur area Week 1 high school football schedule

WEEK 1
Central State 8
MacArthur at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at Normal University, 7 p.m.
Decatur-area
Arcola at Tuscola
Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham
Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Charleston at Herscher
St. Teresa at Effingham
Downs Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
LeRoy at Central A&M
Lincoln at Clinton
Meridian at El Paso-Gridley
Mount Zion at Bartonville Limestone
Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tremont
Taylorville at Mount Vernon
Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville
Troy Triad at Mattoon
Pana at Vandalia
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
8-man
Champaign St. Thomas More at LSA (Saturday)
Region
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Pontiac
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Tolono Unity at Fairbury Prairie Central
Big Twelve
Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods
Champaign Centennial at Urbana (forfeit)
Champaign Central at Normal West
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual (Sat.)
Little Illini
Marshall at Mt. Carmel
Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville
Paris at Casey-Westfield
Sangamo
Athens at Pittsfield
New Berlin at Auburn
Stanford Olympia at Riverton
Williamsville at PORTA
South Central
Carlinville at Virden North Mac
Greenville at Hillsboro
Litchfield at Gillespie
Piasa Southwestern at Staunton
Non-conference
Heyworth at Stark County (Sat.)
Toulon Stark County at Nokomis
Robinson at Roxana
Oblong at Dupo
Normal Community at O'Fallon
Peotone at Rantoul
Belleville West at Danville
Metamora at Peoria High
Ridgeview/Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
GCMS at Minonk Fieldcrest
Eureka at Canton
Streator at East Peoria
8-man
Danville Schlarman at Farmer City Blue Ridge
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford (Thu.)
Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee
Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran