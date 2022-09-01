 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's the Decatur area Week 2 high school football schedule

WEEK 2

Apollo

Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour

Lincoln at Charleston

Mattoon at Mt. Zion

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood at MacArthur

Eisenhower at Rochester

Springfield Lanphier at Jacksonville

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Springfield (at Southeast)

Springfield Southeast at Normal University

Other

Monticello at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth

Hillsboro at Pana

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian

Belleville Althoff at St. Teresa

Braidwood Reed-Custer at Arcola

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Carlyle

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana

Elgin St. Edward at Taylorville (Sat.)

Central A&M at Marshall (Sat.)

Shelbyville at Bridgeport Red Hill (Sat.)

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Nokomis

Toledo Cumberland at Tuscola

Warrensburg-Latham at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

