Here's the Decatur area Week 2 high school football schedule

WEEK 2
Apollo
Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood at MacArthur
Springfield Lanphier at Jacksonville
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Springfield (at Southeast)
Springfield Southeast at Normal University
Other
Monticello at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian
Belleville Althoff at St. Teresa
Braidwood Reed-Custer at Arcola
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Carlyle
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana
Elgin St. Edward at Taylorville (Sat.)
Central A&M at Marshall (Sat.)
Shelbyville at Bridgeport Red Hill (Sat.)
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Nokomis
Toledo Cumberland at Tuscola
Warrensburg-Latham at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
