High school football: A look at each of the teams in the Central Illinois Conference

OUTLOOK: The Rams’ overall numbers are low and they have only two seniors, but there’s a good core. With Hatfield and Beyers leading a talented junior class, Shelbyville can use this season to build toward a return to the playoffs in the fall.

St. Teresa Bulldogs

OUTLOOK: While St. Teresa will be breaking in some new players on both sides of the line this season, this team is the favorite to win the conference. Cook is the best player in the CIC, and maybe the area. Miller is experienced, plus bigger, faster and stronger than he was last season. Missing out on a postseason run from this group stings, but the six games the Bulldogs do play will be can’t-miss.