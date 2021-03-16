High school football: A look at each of the teams in the Central Illinois Conference

Though there's no state football playoffs this season, there will still be a race for the Central Illinois Conference title, and the winner will be among the best Class 1A-2A teams in the state.
Here's a look at each team in the conference.
Central A&M Raiders
HEAD COACH: Brett Weakly
LAST SEASON: 13-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Jarrett Roberton (Jr., LB/K), James Paradee (Jr., WR), Brody Barnes (So., RB), Brady Patton (Sr., RB), Brennen Simmons (Sr., WR/DB), Jacob Daniels (Sr., LB), Dalton Nichols (Jr.), Riley Kelso (Sr.), Trae Myers (Sr.), Ethan Sunderland (Jr., LB)
OUTLOOK: After graduating one of the most successful athletic classes in school history, it’s a rebuilding year for the Raiders. Still, Paradee is dangerous, numbers are solid and there’s enough left from last year’s supporting cast to do damage in CIC play. And, more help is on the way in the younger classes.
Clinton Maroons
HEAD COACH: Chris Ridgeway
LAST SEASON: 6-4
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Cole Young (RB/LB), Chance Baldwin (DE/RB), Cordell Workman (OL/DT), Zack Raymer (OL/DL), Kevin Rodas (RB/DB), Caleb Atten (OL/DL), Adam Kroeger (WR/DB), Wyatt Martin (LB/RB), Christian Dimas (LB/OL), Seth Constance (OL/DL), Izac Graves (DB/QB), Isaac Webb (OL/DL), Andrew Pagel (RB/DE), Zeke Hickman (QB), Houston Stapelton (OL/DL), Tyler Ward (WR/DB), Ethan Boyer (QB/DB), Mathis Westbrooks (WR/DB), Tristan Potts (RB/LB), Dawson Graves (RB/LB)
OUTLOOK: There are a lot of new names in the lineup for the Maroons in what looks like a stacked CIC, but Ridgeway has put in a floor for this program, which has become a steady winner in the conference.
Meridian Hawks
HEAD COACH: Micah Sheppard
LAST SEASON: 3-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Drew Hurelbrink (Jr., QB/DB), Graham Meisenhelter (Jr., RB/LB), Grant Meisenhelter (Jr., WR/LB), Lucas Clapp (Jr., WR/DB), Cristian Scott (Sr., WR/DB), Kole Renfro (Sr.,OL/DL), Caleb Eickhoff (Jr., OL/DL), Wyatt Latham (Jr., OL/DL), Roy Ralston (So., WR/QB/DB), Brett Brown (So., WR/DB), Kayden Mashburn (Jr., WR/DB), Robbie Sheumaker (Jr., WR/LB), Kyle Suddarth (So., OL/DL), Chance Maulden (So., OL/LB), Blaine Gadberry (So., OL/DL), Ashton Dawson (So., OL/LB)
OUTLOOK: This looked like the year Meridian would get back to the playoffs. And even though those plans may have to wait until fall, the Hawks’ junior class is loaded with talent and can use this year to catapult the team to the next level.
Shelbyville Rams
HEAD COACH: Bill Duckett
LAST SEASON: 4-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Rope Hatfield (Jr., RB/LB), Max Beyers (Jr., QB/WR/DB), Ethan Clark (Jr., OL/LB), Connor Rhodes (Jr., OL), Ty Brachbill (So., WR/DB), Jack Allen (Jr., LB), Anthony Lape (Jr., OL/DL), Drake McDonald (So., LB/TE)
OUTLOOK: The Rams’ overall numbers are low and they have only two seniors, but there’s a good core. With Hatfield and Beyers leading a talented junior class, Shelbyville can use this season to build toward a return to the playoffs in the fall.
St. Teresa Bulldogs
HEAD COACH: Mark Ramsey
LAST SEASON: 11-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Chord Miller (Sr., QB/DB), Denim Cook (Jr., RB/LB), Austin Fitzpatrick (Sr.,WR/LB), Jackson Arnold (Sr., OL/DL), Justice Chapman (Jr., OL/DL), Zeke Lewis (Sr., RB/LB), Will Jameson (Sr., OL/DL), Micheal Martini (TE/DL), Zakhi Hayes (WR/DB), Tyler Woods (OL), Sam Sweeny (OL), Chance Justice (RB/LB), Drew Peck (WR/DB), Seth Baldwin (WR/DL), Quilen Kremer (WR/DL), Tyriq Cole (WR/DB), Griffin Smith (WR/LB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Joe Brummer (QB/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/LB), Elijah Wills (TE/DL), Christion Harper (RB/LB), Aiden Etchason (OL), Thomas Pokrzywinski (WR/DB), Tre Spence (WR/DB), Tyriq Cole (WR/DB)
OUTLOOK: While St. Teresa will be breaking in some new players on both sides of the line this season, this team is the favorite to win the conference. Cook is the best player in the CIC, and maybe the area. Miller is experienced, plus bigger, faster and stronger than he was last season. Missing out on a postseason run from this group stings, but the six games the Bulldogs do play will be can’t-miss.
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Redskins
HEAD COACH: Nathan Becker
LAST SEASON: 0-9
PLAYER TO WATCH: Luke Vandenburgh (LB)
OUTLOOK: For young teams struggling with numbers, COVID has made life even more difficult. Sullivan has some solid players, but breaking a 31-game losing streak won’t be easy in the CIC.
Tuscola Warriors
HEAD COACH: Andy Romine
LAST SEASON: 8-3
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Michael Calderon (Sr., OL/DL), Grant Hardwick (Sr., RB), Haven Hatfield (Jr., OL/DL), Hunter Branca (So., DB)
OUTLOOK: Tuscola was hit hard by graduation, and Jalen Quinn's decision not to play football this season. But with Hardwick in the backfield and Calderon anchoring the line, this team will once again be tough to beat.
Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals
HEAD COACH: Aaron Fricke
LAST SEASON: 3-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Braden Matthews (QB/DB), Jackson Cook (WR/DB), Joey Fiore (WR/LB), Parker Hopkins (WR/DB), Ethan Yaroch (WR), Dom Green (OL/DE), Sam Buchholz (OL), Braden Closs (OL/LB), Mason Hawkins (DE), Luke Hall (LB), Jacob Six (QB), Greg Allen (WR), Jake Sarver (WR), Trey Largent (RB), Shayne Gillen (RB), Luke Hall (RB), Evan Erwin (DL)
OUTLOOK: The Cardinals are experienced and athletic on both sides of the ball. They’ll be one of the top teams in the conference. Matthews has an impressive group of weapons to throw to, led by Cook and Yaroch.