High school football: Check out Maroa-Forsyth, Pana and teams from the Lincoln Prairie Conference
High school football: Check out Maroa-Forsyth, Pana and teams from the Lincoln Prairie Conference

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond could rise to the top of the Lincoln Prairie Conference this season, but perennial powers Arcola and Argenta-Oreana still have formidable teams.

Here's a look at some teams in the LPC and others from around the area:

Argenta-Oreana Bombers

HEAD COACH: Mike DeMeio

LAST SEASON: 9-2

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Jackson Pruitt (Sr., OL/DL), Blake Dulgar (Sr., OL/DL), Logan Jordan (Sr., OL/DL), Carson Dahman (Sr., OL/LB), Nick Farrar (Sr., WR/LB), Ayden Thomas (Sr., OL/DL, Carson Vannier (Sr., WR/DB), Brock Lyerly (Sr., OL/LB), Brylan McHood (So., QB), Carson Barton (Sr., WR/DB), Connor Durham (Sr., RB/LB), Kameron Bone (Jr., RB/DL), Dirk Buhlig (Jr., WR/DB)

OUTLOOK: Though the Bombers lost both their head coach and star power, teams sleeping on Argenta will get a hard lesson. It’s an experienced group, with 10 seniors, that will play strong defense. If the offense takes care of the ball, it will lead to wins.

Arcola Purple Riders

HEAD COACH: Nick Lindsey

LAST SEASON: 9-3

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Beau Jones, QB; Jed Jones, RB; Beau Edwards, WR

OUTLOOK: No team in the area was hit harder by graduation than Arcola. But the Purple Riders always seem to reload. They have plenty of young talent to go along with an experiened quarterback in Beau Jones.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights

HEAD COACH: Ryan Jefferson

LAST SEASON: 6-4

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Brady Borntreger (Sr. QB), Billy Fifer (Sr., RB/LB), Finn Davison (Sr., RB/DB), Kaden Feagin (So., RB/LB), Jamison Rocke (Sr., WR/DB), Austin Plank (Sr., WR/DB), Jack Martin (Sr., OL/LB), Austin Abercrombie (Jr., TE/LB), Morgan Cotton (Sr., OL/DL), Brayden Fay (Sr., OL/DL), Rene Juarez-Cuevas (Sr., OL/DL), Max Allen (Jr., RB/LB), Quentin Day (Jr., WR/DB), Kody Kornewald (So., OL/DL), Noah Garrett (So., QB/DB)

OUTLOOK: There are several teams in the area with senior classes who deserve that one last postseason run, and the Knights are one of them — they’re potentially the best team in the LPC. Between Borntreger, Fifer, Feagin, Davison, Rocke and Plank, good luck figuring out who to focus on stopping. The good news is, even though ALAH will miss its seniors in the fall, the future is bright — led by sophomore Feagin.

OTHER TEAMS

Maroa-Forsyth Trojans

HEAD COACH: Josh Jostes

CONFERENCE: Sangamo

LAST YEAR: 9-2

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Wade Jostes (Sr., QB), Cade Culp (Jr., RB/LB), Bryson Boes (Sr., RB/LB), Ben Gilbert (Sr., WR), Anthony Campbell (Sr., T/DL), Mickey Applebee (Sr., C), Johnny Luttrell (Sr., G/DL), Reid Fitzpatrick (Sr., DL/T), Aiden Riser (So., LB), Landon Albert (Sr., DB), Kile Campbell (Jr., DB), Codey Harbin (Jr., DL), Jameson Allen (WR/DB), Jacob Blunck (WR/DB), Mason Ohlemeyer (OL/DL), Ethan Jackson (WR/DB), Kaiden Maurer (WR/DB)

OUTLOOK: It’s not exactly shocking that Maroa has a state-title contender once again. Finding receivers other than Gilbert will be the challenge, but one Maroa is always up to. The Trojans have a loaded schedule, but remain a strong candidate to go 6-0. And while it hurts for seniors from all teams not to have a postseason, knowing players like Wade Jostes and Bryson Boes will finish their careers without a chance to compete in the postseason has seniors is heartbreaking.

Pana Panthers

HEAD COACH: Trevor Higgins

CONFERENCE: South Central

LAST YEAR: 10-2

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Andrew Ambrose, Sr., WR/LB; Gunnar Dean, Sr., OL/DL; Blake Stokes, Sr., OL/LB; Logan Gorenz, Jr., OL/DL; Drew Hackler, Jr., OL/DL; Austin Henschen, Jr., RB/DB; Carter Hocq, Jr., QB; Kyle Kuhn, Jr., WR/LB; Colin Schmitz, Jr., WR/LB; Brenden Schoonover, Jr., WR/DB; Ace Armstrong, So., WR/DB; Carter Beyers, So., WR/LB; Brant Bowker, So., OL/DL; Joel Deere, So., OL/DL; Max Lynch, So., QB/DB; Coll Nollman, So., OL/DL; Haden Stark, So., WR/DB; Evan Swisher, So., RB/LB

OUTLOOK: This is the youngest Pana team of Higgins’ tenure, and numbers are down, too. But if this is a rebuilding year, it’s a blip. The Panthers are one of the most consistent winners in the area.

Monticello

HEAD COACH: Cully Welter

LAST YEAR: 6-4

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Chris Brown (Sr., RB), Kolton Knuffman (Sr., LB)

OUTLOOK: Brown will be one of the area's best offensive weapons on a team that will try to build around him. Even with no playoffs this year, there's pressure for this year's squad, much of which has played behind seniors the last two years, to live up to the standard set of 11 straight playoff appearances.

Week 1 schedule

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted

Apollo Conference

Lincoln at Charleston

Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour

Mattoon at Mount Zion

Pontiac at Taylorville (non-conference)

Central Illinois Conference

St. Teresa at Clinton

Meridian at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Tuscola at Central A&M (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville (Saturday, 4 p.m.)

Lincoln Prairie Conference

Arcola at Tri-County

Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Toledo Cumberland

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Villa Grove-Heritage

Other games

MacArthur at Springfield Southeast

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Maroa-Forsyth (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello

Pana at Gillespie

