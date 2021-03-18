High school football: Check out Maroa-Forsyth, Pana and teams from the Lincoln Prairie Conference

OUTLOOK: It’s not exactly shocking that Maroa has a state-title contender once again. Finding receivers other than Gilbert will be the challenge, but one Maroa is always up to. The Trojans have a loaded schedule, but remain a strong candidate to go 6-0. And while it hurts for seniors from all teams not to have a postseason, knowing players like Wade Jostes and Bryson Boes will finish their careers without a chance to compete in the postseason has seniors is heartbreaking.