High school football has been played in Decatur for 130 years

We know that several of the 1920 Decatur Staleys football players had prepped at Decatur High School in the nineteen teens, but when exactly did the school start a football program?
There was no school yearbook before 1914, so the local newspapers are about the only source of high school sports information. In November 1904, new Decatur High football coach R.G. Stevenson guided an inexperienced squad which averaged 144 pounds per boy to a winning season over Macon, Sullivan, Moweaqua and Brown’s Business College and a loss to Mattoon.
Before that, the school arranged for a few games each year, often traveling away by train and hoping to get a portion of the gate receipts to help with expenses. In 1898, a Decatur High boy broke his leg and several others were injured in a game against Monticello. The school’s season pretty much came to an end as 5 or 6 boys quit the team and parents thought the sport much too dangerous.
In 1884, Decatur papers reprinted a story that a committee at Harvard had reported that year against football “as being brutal and ungentlemanly.” In lieu of high school football in November 1898, a Decatur team representing “College Hill” went on to defeat Springfield high graduates in front of 600 fans at the Decatur Race Track that Thanksgiving Day.
American sports lore states that the first official school football game in the United States took place in 1869 between Rutgers and Princeton. The sport slowly worked its way west as former Yale athlete Walter Camp in the 1880s modified the English version of rugby to create a new Americanized sport. The first mention I could find of football in Decatur was contained in a July 3, 1874 story in the Decatur Daily Republican about the local St. Patrick’s Temperance Society’s Fourth of July picnic plans in the grove at John’s Hill:
“The amusements of the day will be inaugurated by a grand game of foot-ball, as played in the old country, in which we are assured that Rev. Father Hickey will take an active part, and be among the liveliest to chase the bounding sphere.”
During the summer of 1885, the Daily Republican carried small announcements that E. C. Reese’s Gun Store in Decatur had now in stock “new bicycles and footballs.”
According to the local gazettes, in July 1889 the “football craze” had arrived at Lovington High School, and in November the craze had reached Cerro Gordo. On November 29, 1890 there were hints that Decatur High School was going to create a “Rugby Club.”
In 1891, a rugby football club was created at the 1869-built Decatur High School building on the northwest corner of East North Street and the now Martin Luther King Boulevard. Senior Floyd Agassiz Gastman, youngest son of school superintendent Enoch A. Gastman, was selected as captain. On November 1, 1891, the Decatur Herald reported that young Gastman had to be hauled away home from practice in a cart after a fellow player mistook his head for the "foot ball."
The December 31, 1891 Decatur Herald reported that the team would travel by train to the Springfield fair grounds and play the next day. It was hoped that fans — then known as "cranks" — would attend and recite the cheer "Hi-ro-kee, Hi-ro-kee, Boom-a-ling, Boom-a-ling, Decatur!"
The January 2, 1892 Decatur Herald reported that the New Year’s Day game was played in miserable rainy, sleety conditions and that the Decatur boys lost 6-0. Future Decatur physician John T. Miller was injured enough to require a substitute, while “Ag” Gastman was again kicked in the face but played on with a swollen eye and cut cheek.
Thus, January 1, 1892 marks the first football game played by a Decatur high school, and the only game played that season. For the next several years the high school football club had a hard time gaining traction and staying active. When no school team was fielded, such as in 1894, locals formed at least one community team, which that Thanksgiving lost at home to the Paxton “Longhairs.”
As for the much abused footballer Floyd A. Gastman, he graduated from Decatur High in 1892 and enrolled at the University of Michigan. He became ill during the year and died of tuberculosis at home on August 8, 1893 at the age of 18. His 24-year-old brother Winthrop died of the same disease just two weeks earlier. Both brothers and their educator parents are buried in Decatur’s historic Greenwood Cemetery.
🏈 Touchdown: A look back at high school football
Coach Nat Zunkle meets with freshman players
Robert High performs well on offense and defense
Barker and Edwards score game winning touchdown with just seconds remaining
Coach Walt Storm directs blocking drills
Ryan Weemer in action
Mattoon defense remains strong against Decatur
Bart Starr at the All America game
Training underway at Mattoon Prep football camp
Mattoon Prep players prepare for another season
Rick "The Rocket" Moss adds to his record rushing yard total
Mattoon players and their awards
The 1964 Mattoon High School team before the opening game
1 of 35
🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives
Stephen Decatur High School, 1992
HERALD & REVIEW
Stephen Decatur High School players Brian Miller, Troy Moffett, Brian Eller and Greg Watchinski in 1992.
Stephen Decatur High School, 1991
HERALD & REVIEW
Stephen Decatur High School players, from left, LeRoy Smith, Jeff Doolin, Greg Bobbett and Greg Watchinski in 1991.
Stephen Decatur High School, 1991
HERALD & REVIEW
Stephen Decatur High School players, Joe Reid, Erick Blackwell, Cornealous West, Andy Holtzscher, Antwane McClelland and Marc Eller.
Stephen Decatur High School, 1971
HERALD & REVIEW
Stephen Decatur High School players Mike Tate, Jerry Thomas, Dave Perry and Rick Singer in 1971.
St. Teresa Catholic High School, 1991
HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Catholic High School players Todd Moore, Shawn Moore, Mike Luchetti, Troy Phillips and Nate Quihuis in 1991.
St. Teresa Catholic High School, 1990
HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Andy Alexander, Ken Minks, Mike Luchetti, Brian Keller and Todd Moore in August 1990.
St. Teresa Catholic High School, 1990
HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Gene Stimler, John Graves, David Peck, Trent Moore and Chris Kerwood in 1990.
St. Teresa Catholic High School, 1976
HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Tim Cloyd, Pat Morrison, Matt Vandercar and Shawn Norton in September 1976.
St. Teresa Catholic High School, 1973
HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Catholic High School players, from left, Mike Bushell, Mike O'Connell and Jim Feriozzi.
Mount Zion High School, 1988
HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion High School players, from left, Loren Sphar, Bob Licklider, Chad Hale, Todd Venters and Todd Vance in September 1988.
Mount Zion High School, 1984
HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion High School players, from left, Greg Bonds, Scott Fancher, Brad Stuart and Steve Fischer in 1984.
Mount Zion High School, 1981
HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion High School players Joe Fletcher, Mark McCleary, Todd Smith and Rob Davis in 1981.
Mount Zion High School, 1979
HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion High School players, from left, Todd Jefson, Gary Hull, Rod Shields, Darrell Conder, Bob Hood and Jeff Cutler in October 1979.
Mount Zion High School, 1977
HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion High School players Scott Bates, Steve Craycroft and Rick Hedden in October 1977.
Maroa-Forsyth High School, 1986
HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth High School players Bill McClure, John Brown, Tony Neps, Tim Lucas, Rodney Harrelson, Chad Johnson, Larry Bricker and Tim Lohness.
Maroa-Forsyth High School, 1981
HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth High School players, from left, Steve Horne, Ricky James, Doug Gray and Roland Teeters.
Maroa-Forsyth High School, 1981
HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth High School players, from left, Lynn Sill, Jim Burns, David Boys and Phil Harris.
Maroa-Forsyth High School, 1980
HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth High School players, from left, Randy Lane, Greg Thompson, Tony Blair, Tom Pennypacker and Darren Haenny.
Maroa-Forsyth High School, 1980
HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth High School football team in 1980.
Macon High School, 1977
HERALD & REVIEW
Macon High School players, from left, Steve Craft, Brian Sprague and Gerald Temples in 1977.
Macon High School, 1977
HERALD & REVIEW
Macon High School players, from left, Jeff Byers, Dave Evans, Dana Hite, Kevin Nolan and Mike Boggs in 1977.
Macon High School, 1977
HERALD & REVIEW
Macon High School players, from left, Steve Adcock, Brian Adcock, Rick Markham and Bob Clemens in 1977.
Macon High School, 1974
HERALD & REVIEW
Macon High School players Clay Gray, Brent Collins, Terry Henderson, Richard Lancaster, Al Kilzer, Dennis Ramsey and Bryan Pease.
Macon High School, 1973
HERALD & REVIEW
Macon High School players Stan Evans, Jon Rhodes, Dave Overlin and Mark Hite in 1973.
MacArthur High School, 1984
HERALD & REVIEW
The MacArthur High School football team in 1984.
MacArthur High School, 1980
HERALD & REVIEW
MacArthur High School players, from left, Larry Bollhorst, Bill Nicholson, Brad Clark and Wayne Tackaberry in October 1980.
MacArthur High School, 1980
HERALD & REVIEW
MacArthur High School players, from left, Brad Clark, Bill Nicholson, Kirk Kettlekamp and Danny Lee.
MacArthur High School, 1979
HERALD & REVIEW
MacArthur High School players Rusty Mayberry, Keith Heaton, Ted Miller, Steve Scott, Greg Scott and Ted Garfield in 1979.
MacArthur High School, 1972
HERALD & REVIEW
MacArthur High School players Richard Muse and Tom Taylor in November 1972.
Eisenhower High School, 1988
HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower High School players Greg Hendricker, Malcom Livingston and Jamie Eubanks in September 1988.
Eisenhower High School, 1979
HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower High School players, from left, Jeff Innis, Carl Coleman, Jeff Wright and Mike Shamhart in September 1979.
Eisenhower High School, 1978
HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower High School players Bob Williams, Pat Ruwe, Bill Kling and Steve Burcham in November 1978.
Eisenhower High School, 1977
HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower High School players, from left, Mark Cooley, Kirk Bellinger, Brian Tish, Steve Schmitt, Jeff Walker, Brian Tish, John Kelly and Tim Smith in October 1977.
Eisenhower High School 1991
HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower High School football players, from left, Julian Watson, Zamani Walter and Todd Jacobs in September 1991.
Online
To see Mark Sorensen's history of the Decatur Staleys, "Corn hustlers: How Decatur Starchworkers became Chicago Bears," go to lib.niu.edu/2005/ih050910.html
To see more in the Herald & Review archives, go to herald-review.newspapers.com.
In the months since leaving the hospital after a car accident, WLMF's Zander Mitchell has worked hard on his rehab and has been able to return to the field and play a critical role for the Cardinals' defense.